LIVE:

Reconquista (Botafogo)

As Brazil’s Valentine’s Month gets close to the end, Group Reconquista presents a rock show with emblematic romantic songs from the last decades.

Audio Rebel – 8PM

Rua Visconde da Silva, 55 – Botafogo – Tel: (21) 3435-2692

Entrance: R$10

CLUBS:

Afroreggae + DJ Marcelinho MG (Lapa)

Tonight the Leviano bar in Lapa will present Lunes Sessions, bringing the best of afroreggae and classics from MPB, soul and pop rock brazuca. DJ Marcelinho MC will be bringing the best of hip hop on the first floor, spinning tunes throughout the night.

Leviano Bar – 9PM

Avenida Mem de Sá, 47 – Lapa – Tel: (21) 2507-5779

Entrance: R$10 – R$20

Glow Party (Copacabana)

Tonight the Glow Party is back with black lights, glow sticks, DJs and samba to New Mariuzinn Copacabana. Caipirinhas will be free until 12AM and there will be live samba music and dancers. DJs Guga Fernandes and DLuccio will spin the best of house, cumbia, trap, reggaeton, funk, pop, and hip hop throughout the night. Additionally, there will be promotions on beers and caipirinhas all night and tequila shots will be distributed randomly.

New Mariuzinn Copacabana – 11PM

Avenida Nossa Senhora de Copacabana, 1077 – Copacabana – Tel: (21) 2521-1952

Entrance: R$40 – R$60

MÚSICA BRASILEIRA:

Samba do Trabalhador (Andaraí)

Renascença Clube, at Andaraí, hosts every Monday the “Samba do Trabalhador” (the worker’s samba) with famous composer and singer Moacyr Luz. There are different guest musicians every week.

Renascença Clube – 5 PM

Rua Barão de São Francisco, 54, Andaraí, RJ – Tel: (21) 3253-2322

Entrance: R$20

Roda de Samba Pedra do Sal (Saúde)

Tonight, it’s samba time as Roda de Samba returns to Pedra do Sal, the birthplace of samba in Rio. The roda de samba events are known for their casual and easygoing atmosphere with people dancing well into the night. Before attending, make sure to check the event’s Facebook page for possible changes to the schedule.

Pedra do Sal – 7PM

Largo João da Baiana – Saúde

Entrance: Free

Roda de Samba with Rixxa (Lapa)

Vocalist Rixxa will be accompanied tonight by brilliant percussionists and members of the Zeca Pagodinho band to provide three hours of lively samba.

Carioca da Gema – 9PM

Avenida Mem de Sá, 79 – Lapa – Tel: (21) 2221-0043

Entrance: See venue for details.

Luiza Balzini and band (Copacabana)

For the first time at Beco das Garrafas’s stage, singer Luiza Balzini presents a show specially dedicated to bossa nova and other MPB sub-genres. Following Balzini will be pianist Diogo Matos, Wlad Pintoin in the counterbass and Miguel De la Torre running the drums.

Beco das Garrafas – 9PM

Rua Duvivier, 37 – Copacabana – Tel: (21)2543-2962

Entrance: R$30

Samba da Gávea (Gávea)

A great roda de samba in the Zona Sul (South Zone) neighborhood of Gávea, including renowned names from the samba scene, like João Cavalcanti, Thiago da Serrinha and Pedro Miranda.

Casa da Tata – 8PM

Rua Professor Manoel Ferreira, 89 – Gávea – Tel: (21) 2511-0947

Entrance: R$30

PUBS & BARS:

Winehouse (Botafogo)

Winehouse is a wine bar run by a British expat that has brought an eclectic range of wines to Rio including a mix of fabulous national wines and international favorites. There is also a great selection of nibbles and cheese boards. For those that aren’t too keen on wine, there is plenty of beer and cocktail options too. Happy hour begins at 6PM and finishes at 8PM.

Winehouse – 6PM

Rua Paulo Barreto, 25 – Botafogo – Tel: (21) 3264-4101

Entrance: FREE

Pavão Azul (Copacabana)

Pavão Azul is a lively bar in Copacabana, famous for its exceptionally cold beers and prawn pastels. It gets crowded there every night, making every day of the week seem like the weekend.

Pavão Azul – 6:30 PM – 1AM

Rua Hilário de Gouvêia, 71 – Copacabana – (21) 2236-2381

Entrance: FREE

The Lucky Screw American Irish Pub (Copacabana)

Know for its cold, specialty beers, and great atmosphere, The Lucky Screw American Irish Pub also hosts live music every night of the week except for Wednesdays.

The Lucky Screw American Irish Pub – 5PM

Avenida Atlântica, 3056, Loja B – Copacabana – Tel: (21) 98317-5258

Entrance: See venue for more information.

Shenanigan’s (Ipanema)

With classic pub games like darts and pool, Ipanema’s Shenanigan’s is always a great spot to visit. Monday through Friday, Happy Hour is 6PM to 8PM and Monday is half-price steak night starting at 8PM.

Shenanigan’s Irish Pub – 7PM

Rua Visconde de Pirajá, 122A (Upstairs) – Ipanema – Tel: (21) 2267-5860

Entrance: See venue for details.

Blue Agave (Ipanema)

Located just around the corner from Posto 9, Blue Agave in Ipanema is well known for great Mexican food, drinks and for broadcasting live sports. Additionally, most of the wait staff and crowd speak English.

Blue Agave Ipanema – 1PM

Vinicus de Moraes 68 – Ipanema – Tel: (21) 3592-9271

Entrance: FREE. Food and drink prices vary.

Lord Jim Pub (Ipanema)

Lord Jim Pub in Ipanema is a great place to go for live streaming national and international sports. Promotions during the night include two-for-one specials on Jim’s Lager. Happy Hour is also from 6PM to 8PM on Mondays through Friday.

Lord Jim’s Pub – 6PM

Rua Paul Redfern, 44 – Ipanema – Tel: (21) 2249-4881

Entrance: R$15

—

