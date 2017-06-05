- Advertisement -

Monday’s Rio Nightlife Pick – Tonight it’s samba time again as roda de samba returns to Pedra do Sal, the birthplace of the music genre in Rio.

The free and open events start early and are known for their casual, easygoing atmosphere with people dancing well into the night.

Before attending, make sure to check the event’s Facebook page for possible changes to the schedule due to weather.

LIVE:

Notre Jam (Laranjeiras)

For those looking for a chill easy-going night, this is certainly a great option: group Notre Jam plays at Moviola contemporary pop music with a jazz approach. The repertoire includes Prince, Donald Fagen, Sade, Adrian Belew, Peter Gabriel, Sting, Paul Simon and Stevie Wonder.

Moviola – 8PM

Rua das Laranjeiras, 280 – Laranjeiras – Tel: (21) 3040-2800

Entrance: Check venue for details

CLUBS:

Afroreggae + DJ Marcelinho MG (Lapa)

Tonight the Leviano bar in Lapa will present Lunes Sessions, bringing the best of afroreggae and classics from MPB, soul and pop rock brazuca. DJ Marcelhino MC will be bringing the best of hip hop on the first floor, spinning tunes throughout the night.

Leviano Bar – 9PM

Avenida Mem de Sá, 47 – Lapa – Tel: (21) 2507-5779

Entrance: R$10 – R$20

Glow Party (Copacabana)

Tonight the Glow Party is back with black lights, glow sticks, DJs and samba to New Mariuzinn Copacabana. Caipirinhas will be free until 12AM and there will be live samba music and dancers. DJs Guga Fernandes and DLuccio will spin the best of house, cumbia, trap, reggaeton, funk, pop, and hip hop throughout the night. Additionally, there will be promotions on beers and caipirinhas all night and tequila shots will be distributed randomly.

New Mariuzinn Copacabana – 11PM

Avenida Nossa Senhora de Copacabana, 1077 – Copacabana – Tel: (21) 2521-1952

Entrance: R$40 – R$60

MÚSICA BRASILEIRA:

Samba do Trabalhador (Andaraí)

Renascença Clube, at Andaraí, hosts every Monday the “Samba do Trabalhador” (the worker’s samba) with famous composer and singer Moacyr Luz. There are different guest musicians every week.

Renascença Clube – 5 PM

Rua Barão de São Francisco, 54, Andaraí, RJ – Tel: (21) 3253-2322

Entrance: R$20

Roda de Samba Pedra do Sal (Saúde)

Tonight, it’s samba time as Roda de Samba returns to Pedra do Sal, the birthplace of samba in Rio. The roda de samba events are known for their casual and easygoing atmosphere with people dancing well into the night. Before attending, make sure to check the event’s Facebook page for possible changes to the schedule.

Pedra do Sal – 7PM

Largo João da Baiana – Saúde

Entrance: Free

Roda de Samba with Rixxa (Lapa)

Vocalist Rixxa will be accompanied tonight by brilliant percussionists and members of the Zeca Pagodinho band to provide three hours of lively samba.

Carioca da Gema – 9PM

Avenida Mem de Sá, 79 – Lapa – Tel: (21) 2221-0043

Entrance: See venue for details.

PUBS & BARS:

Winehouse (Botafogo)

Winehouse is a wine bar run by a British expat that has brought an eclectic range of wines to Rio including a mix of fabulous national wines and international favorites. There is also a great selection of nibbles and cheese boards. For those that aren’t too keen on wine, there is plenty of beer and cocktail options too. Happy hour begins at 6PM and finishes at 8PM.

Winehouse – 6PM

Rua Paulo Barreto, 25 – Botafogo – Tel: (21) 3264-4101

Entrance: FREE

The Lucky Screw American Irish Pub (Copacabana)

Know for its cold, specialty beers, and great atmosphere, The Lucky Screw American Irish Pub also hosts live music every night of the week except for Wednesdays.

The Lucky Screw American Irish Pub – 5PM

Avenida Atlântica, 3056, Loja B – Copacabana – Tel: (21) 98317-5258

Entrance: See venue for more information.

Blue Agave Ipanema (Ipanema)

Blue Agave Ipanema is always a great place for Mexican food, drinks and for watching live sport streams and broadcasts. Just around the corner from Posto 9, the bar is also known for its mostly English-speaking staff and crowd. Be sure to check out Blue Agave in Copacabana also for a great night out.

Blue Agave Ipanema – 1PM

Rua Vinicus de Moraes, 68 – Ipanema – Tel: (21) 3592-92717544-5151

Entrance: FREE. Food and drink prices vary.

Lord Jim Pub (Ipanema)

Lord Jim Pub in Ipanema is a great place to go for live streaming national and international sports. Promotions during the night include two-for-one specials on Jim’s Lager. Happy Hour is also from 6PM to 8PM on Mondays through Friday.

Lord Jim’s Pub – 6PM

Rua Paul Redfern, 44 – Ipanema – Tel: (21) 2249-4881

Entrance: R$15

—

To have an event included in the Nightlife Guide, please email:

events[at]riotimesonline[dot]com.