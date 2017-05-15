- Advertisement -

Monday’s Rio Nightlife Pick – Tonight singer Vanessa da Mata will bring her authentic and sensible expression of Brazilian Popular Music to Theatro Net Rio, at Copacabana.

Born in Mato Grosso, Central-West of Brazil, the artist is famous for her partnership with American artist Ben Harper in the track “Boa Sorte” (Good Luck). Da Mata’s show will be part of “Couvert Artístico JB FM”, event where radio JB FM invites an artist for a chat and performance.

LIVE:

Vanessa da Mata (Copacabana)

Theatro Net Rio – 9PM

Rua Siqueira Campos, Nº 143, 2º Floor, Copacabana, RJ – Tel: (21) 2147-8060

Entrance: See venue for details.

CLUBS:

Glow Party (Copacabana)

Tonight the Glow Party is back with black lights, glow sticks, DJs and samba to New Mariuzinn Copacabana. Caipirinhas will be free until 12AM and there will be live samba music and dancers. DJs Guga Fernandes and DLuccio will spin the best of house, cumbia, trap, reggaeton, funk, pop, and hip hop throughout the night. Additionally, there will be promotions on beers and caipirinhas all night and tequila shots will be distributed randomly.

New Mariuzinn Copacabana – 11PM

Avenida Nossa Senhora de Copacabana, 1077 – Copacabana – Tel: (21) 2521-1952

Entrance: R$40 – R$60

MÚSICA BRASILEIRA:

Samba da Pedra do Sal (Centro)

Every Monday, from 7PM, one can enjoy the best of samba at traditional Pedra do Sal (the “Salt Rock”), monument situated at the feet of Morro da Conceição, where most of Rio’s Afro Brazilian dance, music and culture was born. Musicians Rogerinho Familia, Walmir Pimentel, PC Correa, Wando Azevedo, Juninho Silva, Peterson Vieira and Junior Travassos are in charge of today’s samba.

Pedra do Sal – 7PM

R. Argemiro Bulcão, S/N – Saúde, Rio de Janeiro – RJ

Entrance: FREE

Samba do Trabalhador (Andaraí)

Renascença Clube, at Andaraí, hosts every Monday the “Samba do Trabalhador” (the worker’s samba) with samba famous composer and singer Moacyr Luz. There are different guest musicians every week.

Renascença Clube – 5 PM

Rua Barão de São Francisco, 54, Andaraí, RJ – Tel: (21) 3253-2322

Entrance: R$20

Rixxa (Lapa)

Singer Rixxa can make your Monday way more interesting, presenting with his band the most memorable compositions by traditional Samba Schools.

Carioca da Gema – 9PM

Avenida Mem de Sá, 70, Lapa – Tel: (21) 2221-0043

Entrance: R$20

PUBS & BARS:

The Lucky Screw American Irish Pub (Copacabana)

Know for their menu of over fifty specialty beers, and great international crowd, The Lucky Screw American Irish Pub also hosts live rock music every night of the week.

The Lucky Screw American Irish Pub – 5PM

Avenida Atlântica, 3056, Loja B – Copacabana – Tel: (21) 98317-5258

Entrance: R$15 after 8PM

Mais que Nada (Copacabana)

A cuban themed bar in Copacabana, Mais que Nada serves good tapas-style meals, cold beers and an excellent selection of cocktails and shots. Tonight, they will host the after-beach party. Promotions will include double shots on caipirinhas, caipivodkas and mojitos until 12AM.

Mais que Nada – 9PM

R. Xavier da Silveira, 34 – Copacabana – Tel: (21) 2267-0599

Entrance: See venue for details.

Lord Jim Pub (Ipanema)

Lord Jim Pub in Ipanema is a great place to go for live streaming national and international sports. Promotions during the night include two-for-one specials on Jim’s Lager. Happy Hour is also from 6PM to 8PM on Mondays through Friday.

Lord Jim’s Pub – 6PM

Rua Paul Redfern, 44 – Ipanema – Tel: (21) 2249-4881

Entrance: R$15

