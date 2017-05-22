- Advertisement -

LIVE:

Notre Jam (Laranjeiras)

For those looking for a chill easy-going night, this is certainly a great option: group Notre Jam plays at Moviola contemporary pop music with a jazz approach. The repertoire includes Prince, Donald Fagen, Sade, Adrian Belew, Peter Gabriel, Sting, Paul Simon e Stevie Wonder.

Moviola – 8PM

Rua das Laranjeiras, 280 – Laranjeiras – Tel: (21) 3040-2800

Entrance: Check venue for details

Sirigaita (Botafogo)

Tonight, band Sirigaita performs at the event Misancene, which will gather theatre, cinema and music in Botafogo. After the band, DJs Aline Mohamad and Carolina Godinho will be in charge of the floor, playing the clubs hits.

Vizinha 123 – 10:15 PM

Rua Henrique de Novaes, 123 – Botafogo – Tel: (21) 2226-9691

Entrance: R$10 – R$20



David Korevaar (Urca)

Piano player David Korevaar will present tonight some compositions of Beethoven, Liebermann, Perrachio and Brahms at Urca.

Instituto Villa-Lobos – 8PM

Avenida Pasteur, 436 – Urca – Tel: (21) 2542-3312

Entrance: FREE

CLUBS:

Glow Party (Copacabana)

Tonight the Glow Party is back with black lights, glow sticks, DJs and samba to New Mariuzinn Copacabana. Caipirinhas will be free until 12AM and there will be live samba music and dancers. DJs Guga Fernandes and DLuccio will spin the best of house, cumbia, trap, reggaeton, funk, pop, and hip hop throughout the night. Additionally, there will be promotions on beers and caipirinhas all night and tequila shots will be distributed randomly.

New Mariuzinn Copacabana – 11PM

Avenida Nossa Senhora de Copacabana, 1077 – Copacabana – Tel: (21) 2521-1952

Entrance: R$40 – R$60

MÚSICA BRASILEIRA:

Samba do Trabalhador (Andaraí)

Renascença Clube, at Andaraí, hosts every Monday the “Samba do Trabalhador” (the worker’s samba) with famous composer and singer Moacyr Luz. There are different guest musicians every week.

Renascença Clube – 5 PM

Rua Barão de São Francisco, 54, Andaraí, RJ – Tel: (21) 3253-2322

Entrance: R$20

Roda de Samba Pedra do Sal (Saúde)

Tonight, it’s samba time as Roda de Samba returns to Pedra do Sal, the birthplace of samba in Rio. The roda de samba events are known for their casual and easygoing atmosphere with people dancing well into the night. Before attending, make sure to check the event’s Facebook page for possible changes to the schedule.

Pedra do Sal – 7PM

Largo João da Baiana – Saúde

Entrance: Free

Roda de Samba with Rixxa (Lapa)

Vocalist Rixxa will be accompanied tonight by brilliant percussionists and members of the Zeca Pagodinho band to provide three hours of lively samba.

Carioca da Gema – 9PM

Avenida Mem de Sá, 79 – Lapa – Tel: (21) 2221-0043

Entrance: See venue for details.

PUBS & BARS:

Pavão Azul (Copacabana)

Pavão Azul is a lively bar in Copacabana, famous for its exceptionally cold beers and prawn pastels. It gets crowded there every night, making every day of the week seem like the weekend.

Pavão Azul – 6:30 PM – 1AM

Rua Hilário de Gouvêia, 71 – Copacabana – (21) 2236-2381

Entrance: FREE

Blue Agave Copa (Copacabana)

As well as great drinks and authentic Mexican food, the Blue Agave bar in Copacabana is one of the best places to watch live sports. Make sure to check out the original Blue Agave located in Ipanema also.

Blue Agave – 6PM

Rua Aires Saldanha 21C – Copacabana– Tel: (21) 3592-9271

Entrance: Free

Shenanigan’s (Ipanema)

With classic pub games like darts and pool, Ipanema’s Shenanigan’s is always a great spot to visit. Monday through Friday, Happy Hour is 6PM to 8PM and Monday is half-price steak night starting at 8PM.

Shenanigan’s Irish Pub – 7PM

Rua Visconde de Pirajá, 122A (Upstairs) – Ipanema – Tel: (21) 2267-5860

Entrance: See venue for details.

Lord Jim Pub (Ipanema)

Lord Jim Pub in Ipanema is a great place to go for live streaming national and international sports. Promotions during the night include two-for-one specials on Jim’s Lager. Happy Hour is also from 6PM to 8PM on Mondays through Friday.

Lord Jim’s Pub – 6PM

Rua Paul Redfern, 44 – Ipanema – Tel: (21) 2249-4881

Entrance: R$15

—

