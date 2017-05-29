- Advertisement -

LIVE:

Diane Pauvert (Centro)

This evening, Rio Harp Festival presents French harpist Diane Pauvert. Playing harp since six years old, the musician played with artists like Milda Agazarian, Skaila Kanga and Karen Vaughan.

Bibliofrança – 7PM

Avenida Presidente Antonio Carlos, 58, 11th floor – Centro – Tel: (21) 3974-6669

Entrance: FREE

Notre Jam (Laranjeiras)

For those looking for a chill easy-going night, this is certainly a great option: group Notre Jam plays at Moviola contemporary pop music with a jazz approach. The repertoire includes Prince, Donald Fagen, Sade, Adrian Belew, Peter Gabriel, Sting, Paul Simon and Stevie Wonder.

Moviola – 8PM

Rua das Laranjeiras, 280 – Laranjeiras – Tel: (21) 3040-2800

Entrance: Check venue for details

Amora Pêra (Botafogo)

Singer and composer Amora Pêra presents her first album “A Dupé – Nós Agradecemos em Iorubá” (“A Dupé” – We thank in Yoruba), with diverse influences from Brazilian music. Accompanying the singer will be Pedro Rocha and Flávia Belchior (percussion), Igor Ferreira (drums), Pedro Moraez (bass) and Carlos Bernardo (guitar).

Audio Rebel – 8PM

Rua Visconde de Silva, 55 – Botafogo – Tel: (21) 3435-2692

Entrance: R$25

CLUBS:

Glow Party (Copacabana)

Tonight the Glow Party is back with black lights, glow sticks, DJs and samba to New Mariuzinn Copacabana. Caipirinhas will be free until 12AM and there will be live samba music and dancers. DJs Guga Fernandes and DLuccio will spin the best of house, cumbia, trap, reggaeton, funk, pop, and hip hop throughout the night. Additionally, there will be promotions on beers and caipirinhas all night and tequila shots will be distributed randomly.

New Mariuzinn Copacabana – 11PM

Avenida Nossa Senhora de Copacabana, 1077 – Copacabana – Tel: (21) 2521-1952

Entrance: R$40 – R$60

MÚSICA BRASILEIRA:

Samba do Trabalhador (Andaraí)

Renascença Clube, at Andaraí, hosts every Monday the “Samba do Trabalhador” (the worker’s samba) with famous composer and singer Moacyr Luz. There are different guest musicians every week.

Renascença Clube – 5 PM

Rua Barão de São Francisco, 54, Andaraí, RJ – Tel: (21) 3253-2322

Entrance: R$20

Roda de Samba Pedra do Sal (Saúde)

Tonight, it’s samba time as Roda de Samba returns to Pedra do Sal, the birthplace of samba in Rio. The roda de samba events are known for their casual and easygoing atmosphere with people dancing well into the night. Before attending, make sure to check the event’s Facebook page for possible changes to the schedule.

Pedra do Sal – 7PM

Largo João da Baiana – Saúde

Entrance: Free

Roda de Samba with Rixxa (Lapa)

Vocalist Rixxa will be accompanied tonight by brilliant percussionists and members of the Zeca Pagodinho band to provide three hours of lively samba.

Carioca da Gema – 9PM

Avenida Mem de Sá, 79 – Lapa – Tel: (21) 2221-0043

Entrance: See venue for details.

PUBS & BARS:

Pub Escondido (Copacabana)

If beer and burgers are your thing, then you really shouldn’t miss Pub Escondido. With funky modern decor and impeccably strong beer menu, there are only good times to be had. Delicious burgers and many other menu items also available.

Pub Escondido– 9PM

Rua Aires Saldanha 98 Loja A, Copacabana- Tel: (21) 2522-9800

Entrance: Free

The Lucky Screw American Irish Pub (Copacabana)

Know for its cold, specialty beers, and great atmosphere, The Lucky Screw American Irish Pub also hosts live music every night of the week except for Wednesdays.

The Lucky Screw American Irish Pub – 5PM

Avenida Atlântica, 3056, Loja B – Copacabana – Tel: (21) 98317-5258

Entrance: See venue for more information.

Shenanigan’s (Ipanema)

With classic pub games like darts and pool, Ipanema’s Shenanigan’s is always a great spot to visit. Happy Hour is dose dupla (two for one) on Thursdays 6PM-8PM.

Shenanigan’s Irish Pub – 6PM

Rua Visconde de Pirajá, 122A (Upstairs) – Ipanema – Tel: (21) 2267-5860

Entrance: See venue for details.

Blue Agave Ipanema (Ipanema)

Blue Agave Ipanema is always a great place for Mexican food, drinks and for watching live sport streams and broadcasts. Just around the corner from Posto 9, the bar is also known for its mostly English-speaking staff and the mostly English-speaking crowd which frequents the establishment. Be sure to check out Blue Agave in Copacabana also for a great night out.

Blue Agave Ipanema – 1PM

Rua Vinicus de Moraes, 68 – Ipanema – Tel: (21) 3592-92717544-5151

Entrance: FREE. Food and drink prices vary.

—

