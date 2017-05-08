- Advertisement -

Monday’s Rio Nightlife Pick – Samba da Pedra do Sal (Centro) is one of the favorite Monday options for traditional samba lovers, specially the ones who are looking for a free outdoor event.

Starting from 7PM, samba at Pedra do Sal (the “Salt Rock”) gets hot since very early, with Cariocas from all over Rio and many tourists who want to appreciate good samba music. Pedra do Sal is a monument situated at the feet of Morro da Conceição. The area is also know as “Little Africa”, since it carries a lot from Afro Brazilian historical heritage.

MÚSICA BRASILEIRA:

Samba da Pedra do Sal (Centro)

Every Monday, from 7PM, one can enjoy the best of samba at traditional Pedra do Sal (the “Salt Rock”), monument situated at the feet of Morro da Conceição, where most of Rio’s Afro Brazilian dance, music and culture was born. Musicians Rogerinho Familia, Walmir Pimentel, PC Correa, Wando Azevedo, Juninho Silva, Peterson Vieira and Junior Travassos are in charge of today’s samba.

Pedra do Sal – starts at 7PM

R. Argemiro Bulcão, S/N – Saúde, Rio de Janeiro – RJ

Entrance: FREE

Samba do Trabalhador (Andaraí)

Renascença Clube, at Andaraí, hosts every Monday the “Samba do Trabalhador” (the worker’s samba) with samba famous composer and singer Moacyr Luz. There are different guest musicians every week.

Samba do Trabalhador – starts at 5 PM

Rua Barão de São Francisco, 54, Andaraí, RJ – Tel: 21 3253-2322

Entrance: R$20

PUBS & BARS:

Pavão Azul (Copacabana)

Pavão Azul is a lively bar in Copacabana, famous for its exceptionally cold beers and prawn pastels. It gets crowded there every night, making every day of the week seem like the weekend.

Pavão Azul – 6:30 PM

Rua Hilário de Gouvêia, 71 – Copacabana – (21) 2236-2381

Entrance: FREE

The Lucky Screw American Irish Pub (Copacabana)

Know for its cold, specialty beers, and great atmosphere, The Lucky Screw American Irish Pub also hosts live music every night of the week except for Wednesdays.

The Lucky Screw American Irish Pub – 5PM

Avenida Atlântica, 3056, Loja B – Copacabana – Tel: (21) 98317-5258

Entrance: See venue for more information.

Blue Agave Ipanema (Ipanema)

Blue Agave Ipanema is always a great place for Mexican food, drinks and for watching live sport streams and broadcasts. Just around the corner from Posto 9, the bar is also known for its mostly English-speaking staff and the mostly English-speaking crowd which frequents the establishment. Be sure to check out Blue Agave in Copacabana also for a great night out.

Blue Agave Ipanema – 1PM

Rua Vinicus de Moraes, 68 – Ipanema – Tel: (21) 3592-92717544-5151

Entrance: FREE. Food and drink prices vary.

—

To have an event included in the Nightlife Guide, please email:

events[at]riotimesonline[dot]com.