We have three top picks for Monday’s Rio Nightlife, and below a list of bars and lounges that are always a good option.

LIVE:

Sofar Sounds Rio – Three to five secret bands performing in a secret venue: this is what the Sofar Sounds brings to Rio tonight, at 7:30PM.

Having started London in 2009, and present in Rio since 2012, the project invites to this edition women-only bands and artists to perform in an intimate, exclusive environment.

Sofar Sounds Rio will only inform the exact venue for those who buy the tickets.

LIVE:

Jazz da Ouvidor (Centro) – The “Jazz da Ouvidor” is back to Centro with the best of live jazz music.

Taking place at the Samba Caffè bar, at 6:30PM, the show will gather drummer Guga Pellicciotti, pianist João Nóbrega and double bass player Gui Narciso.

Samba Caffè bar – Rua do Ouvidor, 23 – Centro

MÚSICA BRASILEIRA:

Marcelo Amaro (Botafogo) – Tonight, musician Marcelo Amaro will be starring at Audio Rebel,, in Botafogo, at 8PM.

Singer, composer and percussionist, Amaro will present an authentic repertoire of rhythms like jongo, samba and ijexá, and some great classics of the urban samba.

Audio Rebel – Rua Visconde de Silva, 55 – Botafogo

LOUNGES, BARS & PUBS:

Winehouse (Botafogo)

Winehouse is a wine bar run by a British expat that has brought an eclectic range of wines to Rio including a mix of fabulous national wines and international favorites. There is also a great selection of nibbles and cheese boards. For those that aren’t too keen on wine, there is plenty of beer and cocktail options too. Happy hour begins at 6PM and finishes at 8PM.

Winehouse – 6PM

Rua Paulo Barreto, 25 – Botafogo – Tel: (21) 3264-4101

Entrance: FREE

Pavão Azul (Copacabana)

Pavão Azul is a lively bar in Copacabana, famous for its exceptionally cold beers and prawn pastels. It gets crowded there every night, making every day of the week seem like the weekend.

Pavão Azul – 6:30 PM – 1AM

Rua Hilário de Gouvêia, 71 – Copacabana – (21) 2236-2381

Entrance: FREE

Blue Agave Copa (Copacabana)

As well as great drinks and authentic Mexican food, the Blue Agave bar in Copacabana is one of the best places to watch live sports. Make sure to check out the original Blue Agave located in Ipanema also.

Blue Agave – 6PM

Rua Aires Saldanha 21C – Copacabana– Tel: (21) 3592-9271

Entrance: Free

Shenanigan’s (Ipanema)

With classic pub games like darts and pool, Ipanema’s Shenanigan’s is always a great spot to visit. Monday through Friday, Happy Hour is 6PM to 8PM and Monday is half-price steak night starting at 8PM.

Shenanigan’s Irish Pub – 7PM

Rua Visconde de Pirajá, 122A (Upstairs) – Ipanema – Tel: (21) 2267-5860

Entrance: See venue for details.

Lord Jim Pub (Ipanema)

Lord Jim Pub in Ipanema is a great place to go for live streaming national and international sports. Promotions during the night include two-for-one specials on Jim’s Lager. Happy Hour is also from 6PM to 8PM on Mondays through Friday.

Lord Jim’s Pub – 6PM

Rua Paul Redfern, 44 – Ipanema – Tel: (21) 2249-4881

Entrance: R$15

