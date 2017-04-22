- Advertisement -

Saturday’s Rio Nightlife Pick – The New Mariuzinn Copacabana will host the We Love RJ! party again tonight. As always, there will also be a four-hour open bar from 11PM to 3AM with Smirnoff Vodka and a range of cocktails on offer.

Tonight, there will also be free buffet of pasta and pizza all night. DJs Guga Fernandes and DLuccio will spin the best of house, hip hop, reggaeton, cumbia, funk and deep house throughout the night.

CLUBS:

20 Anos de Rock and Roll (Botafogo)

Tonight, Bar Bukowski will host the party 20 anos de Rock ‘n’ Roll (20 years of Rock ‘n’ Roll). There will be live band AlcoolRock bringing the best of rock classics from 10:30 PM. Bar Bukowski is the hottest rock bar in Rio, attracting people from all over the city to enjoy the best of rock.

Bar Bukowski – 9PM

R. Álvaro Ramos, 270 – Botafogo – Tel: (21) 2244-7303

Entrance: R$40 – R$50. Free for workers in the public sector.

We Love Rio! (Copacabana)

The New Mariuzinn Copacabana will host the We Love RJ! party again tonight. As always, there will also be a four-hour open bar from 11PM to 3AM with Smirnoff Vodka, tropical drinks, caipirinhas, Sex on the Beach, Blue Lagoon, Antarctica beer, mineral water, and sodas. Tonight, there will also be free buffet of pasta and pizza all night. DJs Guga Fernandes and DLuccio will spin the best of house, hip hop, reggaeton, cumbia, funk and deep house throughout the night.

New Mariuzinn Copacabana – 11PM

Avenida Nossa Senhora 435, Copacabana– Tel: (21) 2540-8041

Entrance: R$30 – R$100

Metalica Tribute with Banda Anesthesia @ Jack Daniel’s Rock Bar (Lagoa)

Newly-opened Jack Daniel’s Rock Bar, a three-story club in Lagoa, is back this Saturday with another live rock music session. Playing the best of rock ‘n’ roll, the club promises free entry and good vibes all night long.

Jack Daniel’s Rock Bar – 8PM

Av Epitácio Pessoa, 1484 – Lagoa

Entrance: FREE

Samba Coração: Primeiro Amor Samba Retrô no Palaphita (Gavea)

Palphita makes a change from its regular house, pop and electronic lineup tonight for a special retro samba edition. With an open bar from 9PM to 11PM, the club promises a night full of the best of samba classics from throughout the decades. This mainly outdoor venue is a place to get dressed-up for and wearing flip flops could prevent guests from entering.

Palaphita Gávea – 9PM

Av. Bartolomeu Mitre, 1314 – Gávea – Tel: (21) 99982-9195

Entrance: See venue for details

MÚSICA BRASILEIRA:

Ana Costa (Lapa)

Ana Costa will be starring tonight at Carioca da Gema, bringing the best of samba including her own personal music and versions of the greats such as Cartola, Nelson Cavaquinho, Chico Buarque, among others. The opening act will be a grand performance by Elisa Addor.

Carioca da Gema – 11PM

Av. Mem de Sá 79, Lapa – Tel: (21) 2221-0043

Entrance: R$30

Ronaldo Gonçalves, Blood Mary and the Munster, Renato da Rocinha and Cassiano e Trio Beija-flor (Centro)

Kicking off the night at Rio Scenarium, samba group Ronaldo Gonçalves will perform at 8:30 PM with the biggest hits from samba legends including Paulinho da Viola, Cartola, Dorival Caymmi and Paulo César Pinheiro. Retro band Blood Mary and the Munster will play from 10:30 PM, with performances from Etta James and Nat King Cole to Lady Gaga and Pharrell Williams. Renato da Rocinha invites Fernando Procópio to join him in a samba performance from 11:30 PM, followed by resident DJ Marcello Sabre from midnight. Cassiano e Trio Beija-flor will bring the best of forró from 4AM.

Rio Scenarium – 7:30 PM

Rua do Lavradio, 20 casa – Centro – Tel: (21) 3147-9000

Entrance: R$45

PUBS & BARS:

Pavão Azul (Copacabana)

Pavão Azul is a lively bar in Copacabana, famous for its exceptionally cold beers and prawn pastels. It gets crowded there every night, making every day of the week seem like the weekend.

Pavão Azul – 6:30 PM – 1AM

Rua Hilário de Gouvêia, 71 – Copacabana – (21) 2236-2381

Entrance: FREE

The Lucky Screw American Irish Pub (Copacabana)

Know for its cold, specialty beers, and great atmosphere, The Lucky Screw American Irish Pub also hosts live music every night of the week except for Wednesdays.

The Lucky Screw American Irish Pub – 5PM

Avenida Atlântica, 3056, Loja B – Copacabana – Tel: (21) 98317-5258

Entrance: See venue for more information.

Canastra Bar (Ipanema)

The Canastra Wine Bar in Ipanema offers a wide choice of wines and cheeses and is quickly becoming known for its trendy atmosphere and friendly service.

Canastra – 6:30 PM – 1AM

Rua Jangadeiros, 42, Loja B – Ipanema – (21) 99656-1960

Entrance: See venue for details

Blue Agave Ipanema (Ipanema)

Blue Agave Ipanema is always a great place for Mexican food, drinks and for watching live sport streams and broadcasts. Just around the corner from Posto 9, the bar is also known for its mostly English-speaking staff and the mostly English-speaking crowd which frequents the establishment. Be sure to check out Blue Agave in Copacabana also for a great night out.

Blue Agave Ipanema – 1PM

Vinicus de Moraes 68 – Ipanema – Tel: (21) 3592-92717544-5151

Entrance: FREE.

Academia da Cachaça (Leblon)

For all things cachaça go here; it’s their specialty. They offer great caipifrutas and caipirinhas in a relaxed, trendy setting.

Academia da Cachaça – 9PM

R. Conde Bernadotte 26, Leblon – Tel: (21) 2239-1542

Entrance: Free

—

To have an event included in the Nightlife Guide, please email:

events[at]riotimesonline[dot]com.