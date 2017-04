- Advertisement -

Saturday’s Rio Nightlife Pick – The New Mariuzinn Copacabana will host the We Love RJ! party again tonight. As always, there will also be a four-hour open bar from 11PM to 3AM with Smirnoff Vodka and a range of cocktails on offer.

Tonight, there will also be free buffet of pasta and pizza all night. DJs Guga Fernandes and DLuccio will spin the best of house, hip hop, reggaeton, cumbia, funk and deep house throughout the night.

OTHER:

2nd Festival Cervejeiro Carioca (Laranjeiras)

After the success of the first edition, the Festival Cervejeiro Carioca (FCC) returns to the Casa da Polônia, in Laranjeiras, on April 8th and 9th, bringing together again specialty beers, first-class cuisine, independent fashion and lots of music, with DJs and live bands.

Festival Cervejeiro Carioca at Casa da Polônia – 1PM – 10PM

Rua das Laranjeiras, 540 – Laranjeiras – Tel: (21) 2244-7303

Entrance: FREE

CLUBS:

20 Anos de Rock and Roll (Botafogo)

Tonight, Bar Bukowski will host the party 20 anos de Rock ‘n’ Roll (20 years of Rock ‘n’ Roll). There will be live band AlcoolRock bringing the best of rock classics from 10:30 PM. Bar Bukowski is the hottest rock bar in Rio, attracting people from all over the city to enjoy the best of rock.

Bar Bukowski – 9PM

R. Álvaro Ramos, 270 – Botafogo – Tel: (21) 2244-7303

Entrance: R$40 – R$50. Free for workers in the public sector.

We Love Rio! (Copacabana)

New Mariuzinn Copacabana – 11PM

Avenida Nossa Senhora 435, Copacabana– Tel: (21) 2540-8041

Entrance: R$30 – R$100

Indie Night: Strokes + Arctic Monkeys Tribute @ Jack Daniel’s Rock Bar (Lagoa)

Newly-opened Jack Daniel’s Rock Bar, a three-story club in Lagoa, is back this Saturday with another live rock music session. Playing the best of rock ‘n’ roll, the club promises free entry and good vibes all night long.

Jack Daniel’s Rock Bar – 8PM

Av Epitácio Pessoa, 1484 – Lagoa

Entrance: FREE

PS: Eu Te Amo (Gavea)

Another edition of the hit Eu Te Amo (I Love You) party with free entry from 6PM and music by DJ Jonny Green from 11PM. This mainly outdoor venue is a place to get dressed-up for and wearing flip flops could prevent guests from entering.

Palaphita Gávea – 9PM

Av. Bartolomeu Mitre, 1314 – Gávea – Tel: (21) 99982-9195

Entrance: See venue for details

MÚSICA BRASILEIRA:

Ana Costa (Lapa)

Ana Costa will be starring tonight at Carioca da Gema, bringing the best of samba including her own personal music and versions of the greats such as Cartola, Nelson Cavaquinho, Chico Buarque, among others. The opening act will be a grand performance by Elisa Addor.

Carioca da Gema – 11PM

Av. Mem de Sá 79, Lapa – Tel: (21) 2221-0043

Entrance: R$30

Som de Raiz e Lu Carvalho, Arruda, DJ Marcello Sabre, Forró – Trio Rapacuia (Centro)

Kicking off the night at Rio Scenarium, samba group Som de Raiz e Lu Carvalho will perform at 8:30 PM, followed by Arruda who will play at 11:30 PM, bringing the best of samba hits. Resident DJ Marcello Sabre will spin the best of Brazilian dance tracks from midnight in the main room, while Forró – Trio Rapacuia will bring forró to the Anexo from 3:30 AM.

Rio Scenarium – 7:30 PM

Rua do Lavradio, 20 casa – Centro – Tel: (21) 3147-9000

Entrance: R$45

PUBS & BARS:

Pavão Azul (Copacabana)

Pavão Azul is a lively bar in Copacabana, famous for its exceptionally cold beers and prawn pastels. It gets crowded there every night, making every day of the week seem like the weekend.

Pavão Azul – 6:30 PM – 1AM

Rua Hilário de Gouvêia, 71 – Copacabana – (21) 2236-2381

Entrance: FREE

The Lucky Screw American Irish Pub (Copacabana)

Know for its cold, specialty beers, and great atmosphere, The Lucky Screw American Irish Pub also hosts live music every night of the week except for Wednesdays.

The Lucky Screw American Irish Pub – 5PM

Avenida Atlântica, 3056, Loja B – Copacabana – Tel: (21) 98317-5258

Entrance: See venue for more information.

Canastra Bar (Ipanema)

The Canastra Wine Bar in Ipanema offers a wide choice of wines and cheeses and is quickly becoming known for its trendy atmosphere and friendly service.

Canastra – 6:30 PM – 1AM

Rua Jangadeiros, 42, Loja B – Ipanema – (21) 99656-1960

Entrance: See venue for details

Blue Agave Ipanema (Ipanema)

Blue Agave Ipanema is always a great place for Mexican food, drinks and for watching live sport streams and broadcasts. Just around the corner from Posto 9, the bar is also known for its mostly English-speaking staff and the mostly English-speaking crowd which frequents the establishment. Be sure to check out Blue Agave in Copacabana also for a great night out.

Blue Agave Ipanema – 1PM

Vinicus de Moraes 68 – Ipanema – Tel: (21) 3592-92717544-5151

Entrance: FREE.

Academia da Cachaça (Leblon)

For all things cachaça go here; it’s their specialty. They offer great caipifrutas and caipirinhas in a relaxed, trendy setting.

Academia da Cachaça – 9PM

R. Conde Bernadotte 26, Leblon – Tel: (21) 2239-1542

Entrance: Free

