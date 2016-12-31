- Advertisement -

Saturday’s Rio Nightlife Pick – Tonight Rio de Janeiro will welcome in 2017 with the famous Réveillon (New Year’s Eve) celebration on Copacabana beach.

The biggest free outdoor party in the world and the second biggest holiday celebration after Carnvial, the city is excepting over two million people, mostly dressed in white, to gather together on the shoreline to watch this year’s fireworks display.

Entertainers during the event this year will include Alex Cohen, DJ MAM, Leo Jaime, Elba Ramalho, Alceu Valença and Geraldo Azevedo, and the bateria (percussion section) and members of the Unidos da Tijuca and Mangueira samba schools.

For those not fond of large crowds, see below for many additional celebrations that will take place throughout the city tonight.

Réveillion (New Year’s Eve):

Réveillion da Casa Mosquito (Ipanema)

The venue that offers some of the Ipanema’s most glorious views from high up with host an unforgettable new year party starting at 9PM. There will be an all-inclusive premium bar with food included. Live DJs Tony Dorea and Bruno Songz DJ will animate the party with lively music that will get everyone on the dancefloor. The location is up in the hills in Ipanema, easy to get to and provides a great spot to see Copacabana’s fireworks at midnight.

Casa Mosquito – 9PM

R. Saint Roman, 222 – Copacabana, Rio de Janeiro – Tel: (21) 3586-5042

Entrance: R$750. R$350 after the fireworks.

New Year’s Eve @ Pura Vida Hostel (Copacabana)

Celebrate the New Year with the Caminhos Language Center crew at Pura Vida Hostel. There will be an open bar and free food with two levels of music and dancing. The location is ideal – near to posto 5 so guests can pop out just before midnight to see the fireworks before going back in to continue the party. The party starts at 10PM and will continue until sunrise the next day.

Pura Vida Hostel – 10PM

Rua Saint Roman 20, Copacabana – Tel: (21) 9811 91789

Entrance: R$300 – R$350

Reveillon New Mariuzinn (Copacabana)

New Mariuzinn will bring a new year party to its two floors with open bar, food and live music. The open bar will include Red Lable whisky, beer, vodka combos, caipirinhas and caipivodkas, espumante, soft drinks, juices, energy drinks and water. Resident DJ Guga Fernandes will be spinning the best dance music all night.

New Mariuzinn – 10PM

Avenida Nossa Senhora de Copacabana, 435 – Tel: (21) 96701-9913

Entrance: R$200 – R$350

Rio Reveillon 2016 (Jardim Botanico)

The Jockey Club will host the 11th editon of their Rio Réveillon party tonight. Attractions will include DJs, the bateria (percussion section) of the Mangueira samba school, Sapucapeta, and the band Groove Box. The Espaço Exclusive will include Whsiky Chivas, Vodka Absolut, imported sparkling wine from 11:30PM to 1AM, Santa Dose, mixed drinks with vodka and fruits, Tnt energy drink, beers, fruit juices, and water. The Espaço Lagoa (Lagoa Space) and the Espaço Gávea (Gávea Space) will have Whisky Ballantines, Vodka Absolut, Vodka Skyy, sparkling wine from 11:30PM to 1AM, Santa Dose, mixed drinks with vodka, Tnt energy drinks, beers, sodas, fruit juices and water.

Jockey Clube – 9PM

Rua Jardim Botanico, 1003 – Jardim Botanico

Entrance: See venue

Réveillon Palaphita Lagoa 2017 (Lagoa/Ipanema)

Palaphita Lagoa will host the Réveillon Palaphita Lagoa 2017 party tonight. Attractions will include MC Marcinho, Rodrigo Lampreia, and Bernardo Malta. Food will include grilled fruit, fish, and vegetables, sushi, sashimi, fondue, finger sandwiches, antipastos, cheeses, and more. Drinks will include Grey Goose, Aperol Spritz, Gin Beefeater, Red Bull, sparkling wine, Johnnie Walker Whisky, Sangria, Miller beer, sake, absinthe, mixed drinks, fruit juices, sodas, and water.

Palaphita Lagoa – 9PM

Av. Epitácio Pessoa s/nº, Quiosque 20 – Ipanema – TEL: (21) 2227-0837

Entrance: R$625

Réveillon do Morro 2017 (Urca)

The 21st edition of Réveillon do Morro will take place on Morro da Urca, the neighboring mountain of Pão de Açúcar (Sugarloaf mountain). Entertainment will be provided by Party Industry that was created by Baile do Zeh Pretim, Mardi Gras, Fica Comigo, among others. In addition, there will be several other live DJs playing throughout the night. Service includes a buffet with food from the Cota 200 Restaurante and an open bar. Both the Copacabana fireworks and the Praia do Flamengo fireworks can be seen from this venue.

Morro da Urca – 9PM

Avenida Pasteur 520 – Urca – TEL: (21) 2546-8400

Entrance: See venue for more information.

Réveillon no MAM 2017 (Glória)

The Museu de Arte Moderna do Rio de Janeiro (MAM) will host the Réveillon no MAM 2017 party tonight in Glória. Atrractions will include Carrossel de Emoções, and DJs Rodrigo Loyola , Gagau Dieckman, and Giordanna Forte. Drinks will include sparkling wine, imported whisky, imported vodka, energy drinks, mixed drinks with vodka, beers, water, and sodas. Attendees of this party can view the fireworks shows from Niterói, Praia do Flamengo and Copacabana.

MAM – Museu de Arte Moderna – 9PM

Av. Infante Dom Henrique, 85 – Parque do Flamengo – TEL: (21) 2240-4944

Entrance: R$340 – R$880

Reveillon Boutqiue no Rio Beach Club (Ilha do Coroa)

A beautiful venue on the Ilha do Coroa in Barra da Tijuca will play host to the Reveillon Boutique no Rio Beach Club with open bar, premium food and live DJs. Entertainment will be provided by Phynos Live, DJ Alberto Dias, Giordanna Forte, Nytron and Carrossel de emoções. Drinks include Espumante, imported whisky, vodka, energy drinks, vodka combos, juices, soft drinks and water.

Rio Beach Club – 10PM

Ilha do Coroa, 81, Barra da Tijuca

Entrance: see venue

PUBS & BARS:

The Lucky Screw American Irish Pub (Copacabana)

Know for its cold beer, specialty beers, and great atmosphere, The Lucky Screw American Irish Pub also hosts live music every night of the week except for Wednesdays. On New Year’s Eve they have special promotions.

The Lucky Screw American Irish Pub – 10:30 AM – 2AM

Av. Atlântica, 3056, Loja B, Copacabana – Tel: (21) 98317-5258

Entrance: R$50 – R$80