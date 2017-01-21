- Advertisement -

Saturday’s Rio Nightlife Pick – Today, the Casa Mosquito rooftop will host the Sunset Party. There will be live DJs playing incredible music that spans across genres House, Deep, Pop, Sertanejo, Rock, among others. There will also be a live dance show with fire props, a well-stocked rooftop bar, swimming pool and sensational views across Copacabana and Ipanema.

LIVE:

Baile do Ademar & Eu Amo Baile Funk (Lapa)

Tonight, Baile do Ademar & Eu Amo Baile Funk will celebrate two years of Ademafia, a celebration of skatists. There will be plenty of live music, in particular funk, and a mini skate-ramp. Some of the best names in funk from Rio will be playing there tonight.

Circo Voador – 11PM

Rua dos Arcos, S/N, Lapa – Tel: (21) 2533-0354

Entrance: R$30 – R$40

OTHER:

Bier Fest Verão (Lagoa)

Its the second day of the Bier Fest Verão event today, with or without rain. It will still be held at Parque dos Patins, the same site as the cancelled Taste in Rio event. Bier Fest Verão will reunite a group of wonderful food trucks and eateries, locally-brewed and imported beer, wine, and live music. Head down for great food, good drinks and a host of fun in a lively setting.

Parque dos Patins – 2PM

Parque dos Patins, Avenida Borges De Medeiros, Lagoa

Entrance: FREE

CLUBS:

La Cumbia Nas Ruinas (Centro)

Tonight, in the Espaço Ruínas in Praça Tiradentes, the party La Cumbia is back with plenty of cumbias, reggaeton, mombahton, among other styles of music to heat up the night. There will be several live DJs throughout the night and promotions on drinks.

Espaço Ruínas – 10PM

Praça Tiradentes, Centro, Rio de Janeiro

Entrance: R$20

Sunset Party (Ipanema)

Come help celebrate the sunset party at the wonderfully classy venue, Casa Mosquito. The party today includes live DJs, a dance show with fire, rooftop bar, swimming pool and gorgeous views of the sea. DJs will include DJ Jota Effe and DJ Vivi Reis who will play the best of House, Deep, Pop, Sertanejo, Rock, among other styles.

Casa Mosquito Rooftop – 3PM – 10PM

Rua Saint Roman 222 – Ipanema – Tel: (21) 3586 5042

Entrance: R$40 – R$50 (pay in advance to pay R$40 – see Facebook page link above) or pay R$50 at the door in cash only

20 anos de Rock ‘n’ Roll (Botafogo)

Tonight, Bar Bukowski will host the party 20 anos de Rock ‘n’ Roll (20 years of Rock ‘n’ Roll). Tonight, band Drenna will perform live, honoring the female rock stars of the past and present with music spanning across the decades. Guests will receive a free drink on arrival. Bar Bukowski is the hottest rock bar in Rio, attracting people from all over the city to enjoy the best of rock.

Bar Bukowski – 9PM

R. Álvaro Ramos, 270 – Botafogo – Tel: (21) 2244-7303

Entrance: R$40 – R$50. Free for workers in the public sector.

We Love RJ! (Copacabana)

The New Mariuzinn Copacabana will host the We Love RJ! party again tonight. As always, there will also be a four-hour open bar from 11PM to 3AM with Smirnoff Vodka, tropical drinks, caipirinhas, Sex on the Beach, Blue Lagoon, Antarctica beer, mineral water, and sodas. Tonight, there will also be free buffet of pasta and pizza all night. DJs Guga Fernandes and DLuccio will spin the best of house, hip hop, reggaeton, cumbia, funk and deep house throughout the night.

New Mariuzinn Copacabana – 11PM

Avenida Nossa Senhora 435, Copacabana– Tel: (21) 2540-8041

Entrance: R$30 – R$100

BalacoBaco (Gavea)

Tonight, Palaphita will host the BalacoBaco, a party that celebrates the upcoming carnival. There will be plenty of live music tonight with DJs DDP Diretoria, Rodrigo Ribeiro, Gabriel Torres and Bruna Lennon spinning the best of a range of genres to get the ball rolling and the party started.

Palaphita Gávea – 9PM

Av. Bartolomeu Mitre, 1314 – Gávea – Tel: (21) 99982-9195

Entrance: R$0 – R$50 (R$20 – R$40 paid in advance for fast-entry)

MÚSICA BRASILEIRA:

Ana Costa (Lapa)

Ana Costa will be starring tonight at Carioca da Gema, bringing the best of samba including her own personal music and versions of the greats such as Cartola, Nelson Cavaquinho, Chico Buarque, among others. The opening act will be a grand performance by Elisa Addor.

Carioca da Gema – 11PM

Av. Mem de Sá 79, Lapa – Tel: (21) 2221-0043

Entrance: R$30

Darcy Maravilha, Banda JPG, Toque de Arte invites Aninha Portal and Cassiano Andrade, and Trio Pé de Serra (Centro)

Beginning at 8PM, Darcy Maravilha will start off the night with the best of samba, followed by Banda JPG at 10:30 PM bringing the best of MPB and national rock. Toque de Arte with guests Aninha Portal and Cassiano Andrade will follow at 11PM bringing the best of Brazilian music. Then beginning at 3AM, Trio Pé de Serra will perform the best of forró.

Rio Scenarium – 8PM

Rua do Lavradio, 20 casa – Centro – Tel: (21) 3147-9000

Entrance: R$45

PUBS & BARS:

NFL Playoffs @ Blue Agave Ipanema (Ipanema)

Blue Agave Ipanema is always a great place for Mexican food, drinks and for watching live sport streams and broadcasts. Today theu will host the NFL playoffs on the big screen. Just around the corner from Posto 9, the bar is also known for its mostly English-speaking staff and the mostly English-speaking crowd which frequents the establishment. Be sure to check out Blue Agave in Copacabana also for a great night out.

Blue Agave Ipanema – 1PM

Vinicus de Moraes 68 – Ipanema – Tel: (21) 3592-92717544-5151

Entrance: FREE.

Winehouse (Botafogo)

Winehouse is a wine bar run by a British expat that has brought an eclectic range of wines to Rio including a mix of fabulous national wines and international favorites. There is also a great selection of nibbles and cheese boards. For those that aren’t too keen on wine, there is plenty of beer and cocktail options too. Happy hour begins at 5PM and finishes at 8PM.

Winehouse – 5PM

Rua Paulo Barreto, 25, Botafogo – Tel: (21) 3264-4101

Entrance: FREE

Mais que Nada (Copacabana)

A cuban themed bar in Copacabana, Mais que Nada serves good tapas-style meals, cold beers and an excellent selection of cocktails and shots. Tonight, they will host the p party. Pop and rock party with plenty of live acts.

Mais que Nada – 10PM

R. Xavier da Silveira, 34 – Copacabana – Tel: (21) 2267-0599

Entrance: See venue for details.

Bar 48 (Ipanema)

Located in the heart of the Ipanema neighborhood, Bar 48 (Quarenta e Oito) is one of the hottest new bars in the city. Owned and operated by French expats, the bar is making a name for itself by hosting live music, DJ sets and by offering a hipster atmosphere and great mixed drinks including caipirinhas.

Bar 48 – 6PM

48 Rua Teixeira de Melo – Ipanema – Tel: (21) 2548-8484

Entrance: See venue for details.

Academia da Cachaça (Leblon)

For all things cachaça go here; it’s their specialty. They offer great caipifrutas and caipirinhas in a relaxed, trendy setting.

Academia da Cachaça – 9PM

R. Conde Bernadotte 26, Leblon – Tel: (21) 2239-1542

Entrance: Free

