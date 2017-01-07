- Advertisement -

Saturday’s Rio Nightlife Pick – The Pool Me In Party is back today with good music, great live DJs, a well-stocked bar, beautiful people and of course, the pool to jump in and cool down when things get even hotter.

As in traditional Pool Me In style, the location remains a secret and vans are waiting at pick up points dotted around the city to take party-goers there.

CLUBS:

HOJE – MIX UP (Centro)

Tonight, the Mix Up party is out on the streets of Rua do Ouvidor to bring back a huge outdoor party with plenty of reggae, dancehall, pop, rap, cumbia, trap, and reggaeton.

Rua do Ouvidor – 11PM

Rua do Ouvidor, 14, Centro, Rio de Janeiro

Entrance: FREE

Resistindo Desde 1997 (Botafogo)

Tonight, Bar Bukowski will host the party Resistano Desde 1997, bringing more rock and roll including live DJs that will play to requests. There will be a cover band for Led Zeppelin with duo Daroz & Gonzalez in the garage area from 10:30 PM. Bar Bukowski is the hottest rock bar in Rio, attracting people from all over the city to enjoy the best of rock.

Bar Bukowski – 9PM

R. Álvaro Ramos, 270 – Botafogo – Tel: (21) 2244-7303

Entrance: R$40 – R$50. Free for workers in the public sector.

We Love RJ! Neon Party (Copacabana)

The New Mariuzinn Copacabana will host the We Love RJ! party again tonight. As always, there will also be a four-hour open bar from 11PM to 3AM with Smirnoff Vodka, tropical drinks, caipirinhas, Sex on the Beach, Blue Lagoon, Antarctica beer, mineral water, and sodas. Neon objects will be distributed throughout the night to animate the party even more. After the open bar, there will be free shots of tequila. DJs Guga Fernandes and DLuccio will spin the best of house, hip hop, reggaeton, cumbia, funk and deep house throughout the night.

New Mariuzinn Copacabana – 11PM

Avenida Nossa Senhora 435, Copacabana– Tel: (21) 2540-8041

Entrance: R$30 – R$100

Vem 2017! The First Night Of Saturday! (Gavea)

Tonight, Palaphita will host the Vem 2017 party that will include DJs Camila Brunetta and Gabi Santana thatw ill present the Vambora DJ set, in addition to MC Andinho that had successes with Corpo Nú (Naked Body) and Já é Sensação (Already is Sensation). There will also be an open bar until 11PM.

Palaphita Gávea – 9PM

Av. Bartolomeu Mitre, 1314 – Gávea – Tel: (21) 99982-9195

Entrance: R$0 – R$50. If paid in advance, R$30 – R$40 (the ticket price includes instant entry and avoids the queue)

Frozen Please (Arpoador)

Tonight the Cave club in Arpoador will host the Frozen Please party, one that has been circulating at Rio’s best nightlife venues for the last seven years. Music will include classic rock, indie, hip hop, pop, and pop-punk. DJs Ruxell and Astro Venga will also be spinning outstanding tracks to get the party started even more. Promotions will include free frozen drinks and surprise shots throughout the night.

CAVE – 23:55 PM

Rua Francisco Otaviano 20, Arpoador – Tel: (21) 3576-8024

Entrance: R$20 – R$40

Pool Me In Party (Secret)

The pool Me In Party is back for the first time this year and promises yet again another spectacular pool party. Get your swimswuit ready to party with excellent house, pop and dance music whilst enjoying the pool and a strong, party crowd. The location is maintained a secret. To go, party-goers must go to Rua Julieta in Sao Conrado or Exit A at Metro Uruguai in Tijuca to get a van that will do pick ups between 3PM and 11PM. The van will take guests to the location. See their Facebook page for more details on pick up points.

Pool Party – 3PM

Secret location

Entrance: R$40 – R$50

MÚSICA BRASILEIRA:

Claudinho Guimarães (Lapa)

Claudinho Guimarães will be starring the night at Carioca da Gema, bringing the best of classical Brazilian music. The opening act will be a grand performance by Roberta Espinoza.

Carioca da Gema – 11PM

Av. Mem de Sá 79, Lapa – Tel: (21) 2221-0043

Entrance: R$30

Lucas de Moraes, Soulglo, Samba na Véia and Célio Motta (Centro)

Beginning at 8PM, Lucas de Moraes will start off the night with classics from the 60s and 70s, followed by Soulglo at 10:30 PM bringing his mix of soul and samba. Samba na Véia will follow at 11PM bringing the best of swinging samba. Then beginning at 3:30 AM, Célio Motta will perform the best of forró.

Rio Scenarium – 8PM

Rua do Lavradio, 20 casa – Centro – Tel: (21) 3147-9000

Entrance: R$45

PUBS & BARS:

Winehouse (Botafogo)

Winehouse is a wine bar run by a British expat that has brought an eclectic range of wines to Rio including a mix of fabulous national wines and international favorites. There is also a great selection of nibbles and cheese boards. For those that aren’t too keen on wine, there is plenty of beer and cocktail options too. Happy hour begins at 5PM and finishes at 8PM.

Winehouse – 5PM

Rua Paulo Barreto, 25, Botafogo – Tel: (21) 3264-4101

Entrance: FREE

Mais que Nada (Copacabana)

A cuban themed bar in Copacabana, Mais que Nada serves good tapas-style meals, cold beers and an excellent selection of cocktails and shots. Tonight, they will host the p party. Pop and rock party with plenty of live acts.

Mais que Nada – 10PM

R. Xavier da Silveira, 34 – Copacabana – Tel: (21) 2267-0599

Entrance: See venue for details.

Bar 48 (Ipanema)

Located in the heart of the Ipanema neighborhood, Bar 48 (Quarenta e Oito) is one of the hottest new bars in the city. Owned and operated by French expats, the bar is making a name for itself by hosting live music, DJ sets and by offering a hipster atmosphere and great mixed drinks including caipirinhas.

Bar 48 – 6PM

48 Rua Teixeira de Melo – Ipanema – Tel: (21) 2548-8484

Entrance: See venue for details.

Blue Agave Ipanema (Ipanema)

Blue Agave Ipanema is always a great place for Mexican food, drinks and for watching live sport streams and broadcasts. Just around the corner from Posto 9, the bar is also known for its mostly English-speaking staff and the mostly English-speaking crowd which frequents the establishment. Be sure to check out Blue Agave in Copacabana also for a great night out.

Blue Agave Ipanema – 1PM

Vinicus de Moraes 68 – Ipanema – Tel: (21) 3592-92717544-5151

Entrance: FREE.

Academia da Cachaça (Leblon)

For all things cachaça go here; it’s their specialty. They offer great caipifrutas and caipirinhas in a relaxed, trendy setting.

Academia da Cachaça – 9PM

R. Conde Bernadotte 26, Leblon – Tel: (21) 2239-1542

Entrance: Free

—

To have an event included in the Nightlife Guide, please email:

events[at]riotimesonline[dot]com.