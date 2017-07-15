- Advertisement -

The New Mariuzinn Copacabana will host the We Love RJ! party again tonight. As always, there will also be a four-hour open bar from 11PM to 3AM with Smirnoff Vodka and a range of cocktails on offer.

Tonight, there will also be free buffet of pasta and pizza all night. DJs Guga Fernandes and DLuccio will spin the best of house, hip hop, reggaeton, cumbia, funk and deep house throughout the night.

LIVE:

Rock Brasil 35 Anos (Glória)

Tonight, the best of Brazilian rock music will be celebrated with four great bands from the genre: Frejat, Humberto Gessinger, Blitz and Plebe Rude.

Marina da Glória – 7PM

Avenida Infante Dom Henrique, s/n – Glória – Tel: (21) 2555-2200

Entrance: see venue for details

CLUBS:

Arraiá de La Cumbia (Centro)

A Festa Junina party with the hottest Latin music, with DJs playing cumbia, reggaeton, mombahton, Latin hip hop and Latin trap.

Instituto Cultural Ruínas – 11PM

Praça Tiradentes, 75 – Centro – Tel: (21) 97423-3883

Entrance:R$15 – R$30

Festa Jambu (Centro)

Tonight, get ready to have an overdose of jambu drinks, the most interesting fruit from Brazil’s North, making your tongue numb. The best of funk, pop, mpb, sertanejo, rock and Latin music will be the perfect soundtrack for the jambu drink’s shots.

Gafieira Elite – 11PM

Rua Frei Caneca, 4 – Centro – Tel: (21) 2232-3217

Entrance: R$0 – R$20

A vida é curta demais pra ser levada a sério (Botafogo)

Life is too short to be taken seriously. This is the name of Bar Bukowski’s party tonight, which will bring band Venus Café to present the best 1970s rock music. Bar Bukowski is the hottest rock bar in Rio, attracting people from all over the city to enjoy the best of rock.

Bar Bukowski – 9PM

R. Álvaro Ramos, 270 – Botafogo – Tel: (21) 2244-7303

Entrance: R$40 – R$50.

We Love Rio! (Copacabana)

The New Mariuzinn Copacabana will host the We Love RJ! party again tonight. As always, there will also be a four-hour open bar from 11PM to 3AM with Smirnoff Vodka, tropical drinks, caipirinhas, Sex on the Beach, Blue Lagoon, Antarctica beer, mineral water, and sodas. Tonight, there will also be free buffet of pasta and pizza all night. DJs Guga Fernandes and DLuccio will spin the best of house, hip hop, reggaeton, cumbia, funk and deep house throughout the night.

New Mariuzinn Copacabana – 11PM

Avenida Nossa Senhora 435, Copacabana– Tel: (21) 2540-8041

Entrance: R$30 – R$100

MÚSICA BRASILEIRA:

Ana Costa (Lapa)

Ana Costa will be starring tonight at Carioca da Gema, bringing the best of samba including her own personal music and versions of the greats such as Cartola, Nelson Cavaquinho, Chico Buarque, among others. The opening act will be a grand performance by Elisa Addor.

Carioca da Gema – 11PM

Av. Mem de Sá 79, Lapa – Tel: (21) 2221-0043

Entrance: R$30

Sanny Alves and Zé Carlos Santos (Copacabana)

The duo presents tonight a sophisticated Bossa Nova repertoire, bringing the best from Tom Jobim, Vinicius de Moraes, Roberto Menescau, Dorival Caymmi, among others.

Beco das Garrafas – 9PM

Rua Duvivier, 37 – Copacabana – Tel: (21) 2543-2962

Entrance: R$30

Forró Descalço (Copacabana)

Espaço Rampa promotes Forró Descalço (Barefoot Forró) tonight, a true Festa Junina party with the best from forró music.

Espaço Rampa – 6PM

Rua Sá Ferreira, 202 – Copacabana – Tel: (21) 3796-7307

Entrance: R$15 – R$25

PUBS & BARS:

Pavão Azul (Copacabana)

Pavão Azul is a lively bar in Copacabana, famous for its exceptionally cold beers and prawn pastels. It gets crowded there every night, making every day of the week seem like the weekend.

Pavão Azul – 6:30 PM – 1AM

Rua Hilário de Gouvêia, 71 – Copacabana – (21) 2236-2381

Entrance: FREE

Canastra Bar (Ipanema)

The Canastra Wine Bar in Ipanema offers a wide choice of wines and cheeses and is quickly becoming known for its trendy atmosphere and friendly service.

Canastra – 6:30 PM – 1AM

Rua Jangadeiros, 42, Loja B – Ipanema – (21) 99656-1960

Entrance: See venue for details

Blue Agave Ipanema (Ipanema)

Blue Agave Ipanema is always a great place for Mexican food, drinks and for watching live sport streams and broadcasts. Just around the corner from Posto 9, the bar is also known for its mostly English-speaking staff and the mostly English-speaking crowd which frequents the establishment. Be sure to check out Blue Agave in Copacabana also for a great night out.

Blue Agave Ipanema – 1PM

Vinicus de Moraes 68 – Ipanema – Tel: (21) 3592-92717544-5151

Entrance: FREE.

Academia da Cachaça (Leblon)

For all things cachaça go here; it’s their specialty. They offer great caipifrutas and caipirinhas in a relaxed, trendy setting.

Academia da Cachaça – 9PM

R. Conde Bernadotte 26, Leblon – Tel: (21) 2239-1542

Entrance: Free

Yndú Lounge (Leblon)

With chilled out vibes during the week and a selection of top DJs playing shows at the weekends, the newly-opened Yndú Lounge in Ipanema is a great option to kick back. With a selection of drinks and tapas, the bar is quickly becoming one of Leblon’s best watering holes.

Yndú Lounge – 6PM

Rua Ataulfo de Paiva, 1321 – Leblon – Tel: (21) 3083-6486

Entrance: FREE

OTHERS:

Brunch Club! (Ipanema)

If you are craving for a delicious brunch on your weekend, El Misti Ipanema is the right place to go. On every Saturday and Sunday of July, the hostel promotes the Brunch Club from 9AM to 3PM, pleasing every budget and every taste.

El Misti Ipanema – 9AM to 3PM

Rua Joana Angélica, 47 – Ipanema – Tel: (21) 3986-1006

Entrance: FREE

