LIVE:
Rock Brasil 35 Anos (Glória)
Tonight, the best of Brazilian rock music will be celebrated with four great bands from the genre: Frejat, Humberto Gessinger, Blitz and Plebe Rude.
Marina da Glória – 7PM
Avenida Infante Dom Henrique, s/n – Glória – Tel: (21) 2555-2200
Entrance: see venue for details
CLUBS:
Arraiá de La Cumbia (Centro)
A Festa Junina party with the hottest Latin music, with DJs playing cumbia, reggaeton, mombahton, Latin hip hop and Latin trap.
Instituto Cultural Ruínas – 11PM
Praça Tiradentes, 75 – Centro – Tel: (21) 97423-3883
Entrance:R$15 – R$30
Festa Jambu (Centro)
Tonight, get ready to have an overdose of jambu drinks, the most interesting fruit from Brazil’s North, making your tongue numb. The best of funk, pop, mpb, sertanejo, rock and Latin music will be the perfect soundtrack for the jambu drink’s shots.
Gafieira Elite – 11PM
Rua Frei Caneca, 4 – Centro – Tel: (21) 2232-3217
Entrance: R$0 – R$20
A vida é curta demais pra ser levada a sério (Botafogo)
Life is too short to be taken seriously. This is the name of Bar Bukowski’s party tonight, which will bring band Venus Café to present the best 1970s rock music. Bar Bukowski is the hottest rock bar in Rio, attracting people from all over the city to enjoy the best of rock.
Bar Bukowski – 9PM
R. Álvaro Ramos, 270 – Botafogo – Tel: (21) 2244-7303
Entrance: R$40 – R$50.
We Love Rio! (Copacabana)
The New Mariuzinn Copacabana will host the We Love RJ! party again tonight. As always, there will also be a four-hour open bar from 11PM to 3AM with Smirnoff Vodka, tropical drinks, caipirinhas, Sex on the Beach, Blue Lagoon, Antarctica beer, mineral water, and sodas. Tonight, there will also be free buffet of pasta and pizza all night. DJs Guga Fernandes and DLuccio will spin the best of house, hip hop, reggaeton, cumbia, funk and deep house throughout the night.
New Mariuzinn Copacabana – 11PM
Avenida Nossa Senhora 435, Copacabana– Tel: (21) 2540-8041
Entrance: R$30 – R$100
MÚSICA BRASILEIRA:
Ana Costa (Lapa)
Ana Costa will be starring tonight at Carioca da Gema, bringing the best of samba including her own personal music and versions of the greats such as Cartola, Nelson Cavaquinho, Chico Buarque, among others. The opening act will be a grand performance by Elisa Addor.
Carioca da Gema – 11PM
Av. Mem de Sá 79, Lapa – Tel: (21) 2221-0043
Entrance: R$30
Sanny Alves and Zé Carlos Santos (Copacabana)
The duo presents tonight a sophisticated Bossa Nova repertoire, bringing the best from Tom Jobim, Vinicius de Moraes, Roberto Menescau, Dorival Caymmi, among others.
Beco das Garrafas – 9PM
Rua Duvivier, 37 – Copacabana – Tel: (21) 2543-2962
Entrance: R$30
Forró Descalço (Copacabana)
Espaço Rampa promotes Forró Descalço (Barefoot Forró) tonight, a true Festa Junina party with the best from forró music.
Espaço Rampa – 6PM
Rua Sá Ferreira, 202 – Copacabana – Tel: (21) 3796-7307
Entrance: R$15 – R$25
PUBS & BARS:
Pavão Azul (Copacabana)
Pavão Azul is a lively bar in Copacabana, famous for its exceptionally cold beers and prawn pastels. It gets crowded there every night, making every day of the week seem like the weekend.
Pavão Azul – 6:30 PM – 1AM
Rua Hilário de Gouvêia, 71 – Copacabana – (21) 2236-2381
Entrance: FREE
Canastra Bar (Ipanema)
The Canastra Wine Bar in Ipanema offers a wide choice of wines and cheeses and is quickly becoming known for its trendy atmosphere and friendly service.
Canastra – 6:30 PM – 1AM
Rua Jangadeiros, 42, Loja B – Ipanema – (21) 99656-1960
Entrance: See venue for details
Blue Agave Ipanema (Ipanema)
Blue Agave Ipanema is always a great place for Mexican food, drinks and for watching live sport streams and broadcasts. Just around the corner from Posto 9, the bar is also known for its mostly English-speaking staff and the mostly English-speaking crowd which frequents the establishment. Be sure to check out Blue Agave in Copacabana also for a great night out.
Blue Agave Ipanema – 1PM
Vinicus de Moraes 68 – Ipanema – Tel: (21) 3592-92717544-5151
Entrance: FREE.
Academia da Cachaça (Leblon)
For all things cachaça go here; it’s their specialty. They offer great caipifrutas and caipirinhas in a relaxed, trendy setting.
Academia da Cachaça – 9PM
R. Conde Bernadotte 26, Leblon – Tel: (21) 2239-1542
Entrance: Free
Yndú Lounge (Leblon)
With chilled out vibes during the week and a selection of top DJs playing shows at the weekends, the newly-opened Yndú Lounge in Ipanema is a great option to kick back. With a selection of drinks and tapas, the bar is quickly becoming one of Leblon’s best watering holes.
Yndú Lounge – 6PM
Rua Ataulfo de Paiva, 1321 – Leblon – Tel: (21) 3083-6486
Entrance: FREE
OTHERS:
Brunch Club! (Ipanema)
If you are craving for a delicious brunch on your weekend, El Misti Ipanema is the right place to go. On every Saturday and Sunday of July, the hostel promotes the Brunch Club from 9AM to 3PM, pleasing every budget and every taste.
El Misti Ipanema – 9AM to 3PM
Rua Joana Angélica, 47 – Ipanema – Tel: (21) 3986-1006
Entrance: FREE
–
