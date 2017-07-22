- Advertisement -

Saturday’s Rio Nightlife Pick – The New Mariuzinn Copacabana will host the We Love RJ! party again tonight. As always, there will also be a four-hour open bar from 11PM to 3AM with Smirnoff Vodka and a range of cocktails on offer.

Tonight, there will also be free buffet of pasta and pizza all night. DJs Guga Fernandes and DLuccio will spin the best of house, hip hop, reggaeton, cumbia, funk and deep house throughout the night.

LIVE:

Beach Combers (Botafogo)

Participating in the Jagermeister Grounds project, the band Beach Covers presents a show that merges the surf music’s magnetic guitars to the 1960’s garage music.

Audio Rebel – 8PM

Rua Visconde da Silva, 55 – Tel: (21) 3435-2692

Entrance: R$15

Beatles num céu de diamantes (Copacabana)

One of the most popular musicals in Rio, “Beatles num céu de diamantes” (Beatles in the sky with diamonds) is a tribute to the legendary rock band, the Beatles. The show brings a vast repertoire, with songs from all phases of The Beatles’s career.

Theatro Net Rio – 9PM

Rua Siqueira Campos, 143 – Copacabana – Tel: (21) 2147-8060

Entrance: see venue for details

CLUBS:

Festa amo MPB (Centro)

A party with the best from the Brazilian Popular Music: from Alceu Valença, Banda do Mar, Barão Vermelho and Caetano Veloso to Cássia Eller, Casuarina, Cazuza and Chico Buarque. Celebrating the second anniversary of Festa amo MPB party, cake and “brigadeiro” (Brazil’s traditional sweet made of chocolate) will be distributed on the floor.

Gafieira Elite – 11PM

Rua Frei Caneca, 4 – Centro – Tel: (21) 2232-3217

Entrance: R$10 – R$25

Perca-se quem puder (Botafogo)

Tonight, Bar Bukowski will host the party Perca-se quem puder (Lose yourself who can). There will be live band Balba bringing the best of the 1990’s rock from 10:30 PM. Bar Bukowski is the hottest rock bar in Rio, attracting people from all over the city.

Bar Bukowski – 9PM

R. Álvaro Ramos, 270 – Botafogo – Tel: (21) 2244-7303

Entrance: R$40 – R$50. Free for workers in the public sector.

We Love Rio! (Copacabana)

New Mariuzinn Copacabana – 11PM

Avenida Nossa Senhora 435, Copacabana– Tel: (21) 2540-8041

Entrance: R$30 – R$100

Vacaciones (Gávea)

The Vacaciones (Vacations) party invites DJs Luckas, Arthur & Yan, Silvio Rio and K-lu to spin the hottest from poprock, reggaeton, funk, sertanejo and hip-hop tonight. Open bar of Amstel, Jurupinga and Catuaba.

Palaphita Gávea – 9PM

Av. Bartolomeu Mitre, 1314 – Gávea – Tel: (21) 99982-9195

Entrance: See venue for details

MÚSICA BRASILEIRA:

Amigos da Onça (Gamboa)

One of the coolest carnaval blocs in Rio, Amigos da Onça performs a show tonight in a true Festa Junina style. Opening the main show will be Geraldo Junior, who will bring the best of Ceará’s (Northeast of Brazil) regional music. DJ Tales Mulatu will be in charge of the dance floor during the breaks.

Vizinha Faladeira – 10PM

Rua da Gamboa, 345 – Gamboa

Entrance: R$40

Claudinho Guimarães (Lapa)

Claudinho Guimaraes will be starring tonight at Carioca da Gema, bringing the best of traditional samba including his own compositions, like “Gira Girou” and “La vai Marola”.

Carioca da Gema – 11PM

Av. Mem de Sá 79, Lapa – Tel: (21) 2221-0043

Entrance: R$30

Samba dos Guimarães (Santa Teresa)

Tonight, Mercado das Pulgas in Santa Teresa will host the Samba dos Guimarães party with live samba band A Rocha. DJ Cícero will be spinning the best of samba and other genres in the intervals. There is also a food area with pastels, pizzas, tapioca and more.

Mercado das Pulgas – 8PM

Rua Almirante Alexandrino, 501 – Largo dos Guimarães – Santa Teresa

Entrance: R$15-30

PUBS & BARS:

Pavão Azul (Copacabana)

Pavão Azul is a lively bar in Copacabana, famous for its exceptionally cold beers and prawn pastels. It gets crowded there every night, making every day of the week seem like the weekend.

Pavão Azul – 6:30 PM – 1AM

Rua Hilário de Gouvêia, 71 – Copacabana – (21) 2236-2381

Entrance: FREE

Shenanigan’s (Ipanema)

With classic pub games like darts and pool, Ipanema’s Shenanigan’s is always a great spot to visit. Happy Hour is dose dupla (two for one) on Thursdays 6PM-8PM.

Shenanigan’s Irish Pub – 6PM

Rua Visconde de Pirajá, 122A (Upstairs) – Ipanema – Tel: (21) 2267-5860

Entrance: See venue for details.

Canastra Bar (Ipanema)

The Canastra Wine Bar in Ipanema offers a wide choice of wines and cheeses and is quickly becoming known for its trendy atmosphere and friendly service.

Canastra – 6:30 PM – 1AM

Rua Jangadeiros, 42, Loja B – Ipanema – (21) 99656-1960

Entrance: See venue for details

Blue Agave Ipanema (Ipanema)

Blue Agave Ipanema is always a great place for Mexican food, drinks and for watching live sport streams and broadcasts. Just around the corner from Posto 9, the bar is also known for its mostly English-speaking staff and the mostly English-speaking crowd which frequents the establishment. Be sure to check out Blue Agave in Copacabana also for a great night out.

Blue Agave Ipanema – 1PM

Vinicus de Moraes 68 – Ipanema – Tel: (21) 3592-92717544-5151

Entrance: FREE.

Academia da Cachaça (Leblon)

For all things cachaça go here; it’s their specialty. They offer great caipifrutas and caipirinhas in a relaxed, trendy setting.

Academia da Cachaça – 9PM

R. Conde Bernadotte 26, Leblon – Tel: (21) 2239-1542

Entrance: Free

Yndú Lounge (Leblon)

With chilled out vibes during the week and a selection of top DJs playing shows at the weekends, the newly-opened Yndú Lounge in Ipanema is a great option to kick back. With a selection of drinks and tapas, the bar is quickly becoming one of Leblon’s best watering holes.

Yndú Lounge – 6PM

Rua Ataulfo de Paiva, 1321 – Leblon – Tel: (21) 3083-6486

Entrance: FREE

OTHER:

Brunch Club! (Ipanema)

If you are craving for a delicious brunch on your weekend, El Misti Ipanema is the right place to go. On every Saturday and Sunday of July, the hostel promotes the Brunch Club from 9AM to 3PM, pleasing every budget and every taste.

El Misti Ipanema – 9AM to 3PM

Rua Joana Angélica, 47 – Ipanema – Tel: (21) 3986-1006

Entrance: FREE

—

