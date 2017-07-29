- Advertisement -

Saturday’s Rio Nightlife Pick – Paying homage to the Afro Latin American and Caribbean Women’s Day, celebrated last July 20th, Circo Voador, in Lapa, invites the New Yorker duo Oshun to perform tonight at 10PM.

Inspired by the music of Nas, Lauryn Hill, Erykah Badu, John Coltrane, Miles Davis and Herbie Hancock, Oshun’s music is above any category, mixing rap with messages of spirituality, self-love and black roots’ rescuing.

Opening the night will be Tássia Reis, exponent name from Brazil’s female rap. DJ Tamy will be spinning the best of black music in the intervals.

LIVE:

Terreirada Cearense (São Cristovão)

A great program for those looking for a great free outdoor event in Zona Norte (North Zone). Carnival bloco and band Terreirada Cearense perform in a day show at Quinta da Boavista, a big green area in São Cristóvão. Singer Geraldo Junior will also perform on the stage at 2PM.

Quinta da Boa Vista – 10AM

Quinta da Boa Vista – Av. Pedro II, s/n – São Cristóvão

Entrance: FREE

Oshun (Lapa)

Celebrating the Afro Latin American and Caribbean Woman’s Month, Circo Voador invites tonight the American rappers’ duo OSHUN. Opening the night will be Tássia Reis, one of the big names from Brazil’s female rap. DJ Tamy will be spinning the best of black music in the intervals.

Circo Voador – 10PM

Rua dos Arcos, s/n – Lapa – Tel: (21) 2533-0354

Entrance: R$50 – R$160

CLUBS:

Pra Ser Bêbado (Botafogo)

Tonight, Bar Bukowski will host the party 20 anos de “Pra ser bêbado tem que ter talento” (One must be talented to be drunk). There will be live band Trio power Dark Blues bringing the best of rock classics from 10:30 PM. Also, the UFC fight Cormier x Jones 2 will be exhibited in Bukowski’s big screen.

Bar Bukowski – 9PM

R. Álvaro Ramos, 270 – Botafogo – Tel: (21) 2244-7303

Entrance: R$40 – R$50.

We Love Rio! (Copacabana)

The New Mariuzinn Copacabana will host the We Love RJ! party again tonight. As always, there will also be a four-hour open bar from 11PM to 3AM with Smirnoff Vodka, tropical drinks, caipirinhas, Sex on the Beach, Blue Lagoon, Antarctica beer, mineral water, and sodas. Tonight, there will also be free buffet of pasta and pizza all night. DJs Guga Fernandes and DLuccio will spin the best of house, hip hop, reggaeton, cumbia, funk and deep house throughout the night.

New Mariuzinn Copacabana – 11PM

Avenida Nossa Senhora 435, Copacabana– Tel: (21) 2540-8041

Entrance: R$30 – R$100

Arraiá Palaphita (Gavea)

Tonight, Palaphita will host the Arraiá Palaphita, a party with a true festa junina atmosphere with open food with typical dishes and open bar until 10PM and games. DJs Silvio Rio and Marcio Tadeu will be spinning the best from pop, hip hop, reggaeton and funk throughout the night. This venue is a place to get dressed-up for and wearing flip flops could prevent guests from entering.

Palaphita Gávea – 9PM

Av. Bartolomeu Mitre, 1314 – Gávea – Tel: (21) 99982-9195

Entrance: See venue for details

MÚSICA BRASILEIRA:

Roberta Espinoza, Bruna Janotti and Nelson Felix (Centro)

Kicking off the night at Rio Scenarium, samba singer Roberta Espinoza and Tropical Nova will play classics from MPB at 8:30 PM, followed by Bruna Janotti, who presents sertanejo (Brazil’s folk music) at 10:30 PM. Nelson Felix will also play at 11:30 PM, bringing the best of samba hits. Resident DJ Marcello Sabre will spin the best of Brazilian dance tracks from midnight in the main room.

Rio Scenarium – 7:30 PM

Rua do Lavradio, 20 casa – Centro – Tel: (21) 3147-9000

Entrance: R$45

Ana Costa (Lapa)

Ana Costa will be starring tonight at Carioca da Gema, bringing the best of samba including her own personal music and versions of the greats such as Cartola, Nelson Cavaquinho, Chico Buarque, among others. The opening act will be a grand performance by Elisa Addor.

Carioca da Gema – 11PM

Av. Mem de Sá 79, Lapa – Tel: (21) 2221-0043

Entrance: R$30

Samba dos Guimarães and Samba do Black (Santa Teresa)

Tonight, Mercado das Pulgas in Santa Teresa will host Samba dos Guimarães, inviting the group Samba du Black. DJ Cícero will be spinning the best of samba and other genres in the intervals. There is also a food area with pastels, pizzas, tapioca and more.

Mercado das Pulgas – 8PM

Rua Almirante Alexandrino, 501 – Largo dos Guimarães – Santa Teresa

Entrance: R$15-30

PUBS & BARS:

Pavão Azul (Copacabana)

Pavão Azul is a lively bar in Copacabana, famous for its exceptionally cold beers and prawn pastels. It gets crowded there every night, making every day of the week seem like the weekend.

Pavão Azul – 6:30 PM – 1AM

Rua Hilário de Gouvêia, 71 – Copacabana – (21) 2236-2381

Entrance: FREE

Canastra Bar (Ipanema)

The Canastra Wine Bar in Ipanema offers a wide choice of wines and cheeses and is quickly becoming known for its trendy atmosphere and friendly service.

Canastra – 6:30 PM – 1AM

Rua Jangadeiros, 42, Loja B – Ipanema – (21) 99656-1960

Entrance: See venue for details

Shenanigan’s (Ipanema)

With classic pub games like darts and pool, Ipanema’s Shenanigan’s is always a great spot to visit. Happy Hour is dose dupla (two for one) on Thursdays 6PM-8PM.

Shenanigan’s Irish Pub – 6PM

Rua Visconde de Pirajá, 122A (Upstairs) – Ipanema – Tel: (21) 2267-5860

Entrance: See venue for details.

Blue Agave Ipanema (Ipanema)

Blue Agave Ipanema is always a great place for Mexican food, drinks and for watching live sport streams and broadcasts. Just around the corner from Posto 9, the bar is also known for its mostly English-speaking staff and expat crowd which frequents the establishment.

Blue Agave Ipanema – 1PM

Vinicus de Moraes 68 – Ipanema – Tel: (21) 3592-92717544-5151

Entrance: FREE.

Academia da Cachaça (Leblon)

For all things cachaça go here; it’s their specialty. They offer great caipifrutas and caipirinhas in a relaxed, trendy setting.

Academia da Cachaça – 9PM

R. Conde Bernadotte 26, Leblon – Tel: (21) 2239-1542

Entrance: Free

Yndú Lounge (Leblon)

With chilled out vibes during the week and a selection of top DJs playing shows at the weekends, the newly-opened Yndú Lounge in Ipanema is a great option to kick back. With a selection of drinks and tapas, the bar is quickly becoming one of Leblon’s best watering holes.

Yndú Lounge – 6PM

Rua Ataulfo de Paiva, 1321 – Leblon – Tel: (21) 3083-6486

Entrance: FREE

OTHER:

Santa Mix (Santa Teresa)

A multi-cultural fair in Santa Teresa, gathering live music, alternative fashion brands, yoga class, culinary stalls and theater play for children.

Parque das Ruínas – 10AM

Parque das Ruínas – R. Murtinho Nobre, 169 – Santa Teresa – Tel: (21) 2215-0621

Entrance: FREE

Junta Local (Barra)

This afternoon, over seventy local producers from Junta Local project will bring their stalls to Cidade das Artes. From organic vegetables to homemade fruit jams and artisanal chocolates, one can find several “real food” options in the event, which also includes live music.

Cidade das Artes – 10AM

Cidade das Artes – Av. das Américas, 5300 – Barra da Tijuca – Tel: (21) 3325-0102

Entrance: FREE

