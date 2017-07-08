- Advertisement -

Saturday’s Rio Nightlife Pick – Tonight the American guitar player Richie Kotzen performs at Imperator, in the neighborhood of Méier in Zona Norte (North Zone) of Rio at 8PM.

In his second tour in Brazil, the former member of the rock bands Mr. Big and Poison presents to the audience the best hits of his solo career and unreleased songs from his latest album, “Salting Earth”.

LIVE:

Imperator Centro Cultural João Nogueira – 8PM

Rua Dias da Cruz, 170 – Méier – Tel: (21) 2597-3897

Entrance: see venue to check details

Hector Costita & Joseval Paes (Copacabana)

Followed by guitar player Joseval Paes, samba-jazz icon Hector Costita presents a show dedicated to his 1963 compositions with Sergio Mendes and the group Sexteto Bossa Trio.

Beco das Garrafas – 9PM

Rua Duvivier, 37 – Copacabana – Tel: (21) 2543-2962

Entrance: R$40

CLUBS:

O Rock Não Faz Concessão (Botafogo)

Tonight, Bar Bukowski will host the party O Rock Não Faz Concessão (Rock Makes No Concession). Band Los Cabras will play at 10:30 PM the best rock classics from the 1980s. Bar Bukowski is the hottest rock bar in Rio, attracting people from all over the city to enjoy the best of rock.

Bar Bukowski – 9PM

R. Álvaro Ramos, 270 – Botafogo – Tel: (21) 2244-7303

Entrance: R$40 – R$50. Free for workers in the public sector.

We Love Rio! (Copacabana)

The New Mariuzinn Copacabana will host the We Love RJ! party again tonight. As always, there will also be a four-hour open bar from 11PM to 3AM with Smirnoff Vodka, tropical drinks, caipirinhas, Sex on the Beach, Blue Lagoon, Antarctica beer, mineral water, and sodas. Tonight, there will also be free buffet of pasta and pizza all night. DJs Guga Fernandes and DLuccio will spin the best of house, hip hop, reggaeton, cumbia, funk and deep house throughout the night.

New Mariuzinn Copacabana – 11PM

Avenida Nossa Senhora 435, Copacabana– Tel: (21) 2540-8041

Entrance: R$30 – R$100

Mix Up (Vidigal)

The Mix Up party brings the best of dancehall, reggaeton, hip hop, deep house and trap to Vidigal tonight, where one can enjoy the most amazing view of Rio de Janeiro.

Samakhon Home Events – 6PM

Avenida Presidente João Goulart, 861 – Vidigal

Entrance:R$0 – R$20

MÚSICA BRASILEIRA:

Claudinho Guimaraes (Lapa)

Claudinho Guimaraes will be starring tonight at Carioca da Gema, bringing the best of traditional samba including his own compositions, like “Gira Girou” and “La vai Marola”.

Carioca da Gema – 11PM

Av. Mem de Sá 79, Lapa – Tel: (21) 2221-0043

Entrance: R$30

Roberta Espinosa, Rock Lima, Nelson Felix and Célio Motta (Centro)

Kicking off the night at Rio Scenarium, samba singer Roberta Espinosa will perform at 8:30 PM, followed by Rick Lima at 10:30 PM with the best of sertanejo, the Brazilian folk music. Nelson Felix plays at 11:30 PM, bringing the best of samba hits. Resident DJ Marcello Sabre will spin the best of Brazilian dance tracks from midnight in the main room, while Célio Motta will bring forró to the Anexo from 4AM.

Rio Scenarium – 7:30 PM

Rua do Lavradio, 20 casa – Centro – Tel: (21) 3147-9000

Entrance: R$45

Arraia dos Guimaraes with Samba do Mercado (Santa Teresa)

Tonight, Mercado das Pulgas in Santa Teresa will host the Samba dos Guimarães party with live samba, in a true festa junina atmosphere. There is also a food area with pastels, pizzas, tapioca and more.

Mercado das Pulgas – 8PM

Rua Almirante Alexandrino, 501 – Largo dos Guimarães – Santa Teresa

Entrance: R$15-30

PUBS & BARS:

Que se Folk (Botafogo)

A night dedicated to the folk, indie and classic rock music, with the DJs spinning the best from The Beatles, Bob Dylan, Arctic Monkeys, Tame Impala, Janis Joplin, among many others.

Vizinha 123 – 11PM

Rua Henrique de Novaes, 123 – Botafogo – Tel: (21) 2226-9691

Entrance: R$15 – R$30

Pavão Azul (Copacabana)

Pavão Azul is a lively bar in Copacabana, famous for its exceptionally cold beers and prawn pastels. It gets crowded there every night, making every day of the week seem like the weekend.

Pavão Azul – 6:30 PM – 1AM

Rua Hilário de Gouvêia, 71 – Copacabana – (21) 2236-2381

Entrance: FREE

The Lucky Screw American Irish Pub (Copacabana)

Know for its cold, specialty beers, and great atmosphere, The Lucky Screw American Irish Pub also hosts live music every night of the week except for Wednesdays.

The Lucky Screw American Irish Pub – 5PM

Avenida Atlântica, 3056, Loja B – Copacabana – Tel: (21) 98317-5258

Entrance: See venue for more information.

Shenanigan’s (Ipanema)

With classic pub games like darts and pool, Ipanema’s Shenanigan’s is always a great spot to visit. Happy Hour is dose dupla (two for one) on Thursdays 6PM-8PM.

Shenanigan’s Irish Pub – 6PM

Rua Visconde de Pirajá, 122A (Upstairs) – Ipanema – Tel: (21) 2267-5860

Entrance: See venue for details.

Blue Agave Ipanema (Ipanema)

Blue Agave Ipanema is always a great place for Mexican food, drinks and for watching live sport streams and broadcasts. Just around the corner from Posto 9, the bar is also known for its mostly English-speaking staff and the mostly English-speaking crowd which frequents the establishment. Be sure to check out Blue Agave in Copacabana also for a great night out.

Blue Agave Ipanema – 1PM

Vinicus de Moraes 68 – Ipanema – Tel: (21) 3592-92717544-5151

Entrance: FREE.

Academia da Cachaça (Leblon)

For all things cachaça go here; it’s their specialty. They offer great caipifrutas and caipirinhas in a relaxed, trendy setting.

Academia da Cachaça – 9PM

R. Conde Bernadotte 26, Leblon – Tel: (21) 2239-1542

Entrance: Free

Yndú Lounge (Leblon)

With chilled out vibes during the week and a selection of top DJs playing shows at the weekends, the newly-opened Yndú Lounge in Ipanema is a great option to kick back. With a selection of drinks and tapas, the bar is quickly becoming one of Leblon’s best watering holes.

Yndú Lounge – 6PM

Rua Ataulfo de Paiva, 1321 – Leblon – Tel: (21) 3083-6486

Entrance: FREE

