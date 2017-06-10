- Advertisement -

LIVE:

Dead Fish (Lapa)

Tonight, band Dead Fish brings the best of Brazilian hardcore music to Lapa. Opening the main show will be the band Pense e Manual.

Circo Voador – 10PM

Rua dos Arcos, s/n – lapa – Tel: (21) 2533-0354

Entrance: R$40 – R$100

Boyce Avenue (Aterro do Flamengo)

Originally a YouTube band that used to sing acoustic versions of big hits, American group Boyce Avenue plays for the first time in Rio tonight, at Vivo Rio. Boyce Avenue’s promise to bring to the stage their authentic compositions, like “Every Breath”, “On my way” and “Find me”.

Vivo Rio – 7:30 PM

Avenida Infante Dom Henrique, 85 – Aterro do Flamengo – Tel: (21) 2272-2901

Entrance: R$90 – R$220

Mihay and Anelis Assumpção (Centro)

Participating on Festival Experia’s second weekend, musicians Mihay and Anelis Assumpção present tonight at Caixa Cultural, bringing Brazilian independent music of the best quality to the stage.

Caixa Cultural – 7PM

Avenida Almirante Barroso, 25 – Centro – Tel: (21) 3980-3815

Entrance: R$10 – R$20

CLUBS:

Baile do Ouvidor (Centro)

The best black music party in Rio’s Centro, with DJs playing funk, hip hop, R&B and trap. Free entrance for the first fifty people until 12AM.

Ouvidor Music – 11PM

Rua do Ouvidor, 14 – Centro

Entrance: R$0 – R$20

20 anos de Rock and Roll (Botafogo)

Tonight, Bar Bukowski will host the party 20 anos de Rock ‘n’ Roll (20 years of Rock ‘n’ Roll). There will be live band AlcoolRock bringing the best of rock classics from 10:30 PM. Bar Bukowski is the hottest rock bar in Rio, attracting people from all over the city to enjoy the best of rock.

Bar Bukowski – 9PM

R. Álvaro Ramos, 270 – Botafogo – Tel: (21) 2244-7303

Entrance: R$40 – R$50. Free for workers in the public sector.

We Love Rio! (Copacabana)

The New Mariuzinn Copacabana will host the We Love RJ! party again tonight. As always, there will also be a four-hour open bar from 11PM to 3AM with Smirnoff Vodka, tropical drinks, caipirinhas, Sex on the Beach, Blue Lagoon, Antarctica beer, mineral water, and sodas. Tonight, there will also be free buffet of pasta and pizza all night. DJs Guga Fernandes and DLuccio will spin the best of house, hip hop, reggaeton, cumbia, funk and deep house throughout the night.

New Mariuzinn Copacabana – 11PM

Avenida Nossa Senhora 435, Copacabana– Tel: (21) 2540-8041

Entrance: R$30 – R$100

No Valentine’s Day (Ipanema)

Valentine’s Day is coming, but singles in Rio are about to have a great time tonight at Palaphita Gávea, with Djs Luckas, Silvio Rio,

RV and Léo Serpes playing the best of reggaeton, pop, hip hop and funk.

Palaphita Gávea – 9PM

Avenida Bartholomeu Mitre, 1314 – Gávea – Tel: (21) 3114-0853

Entrance: R$35 – R$55

MÚSICA BRASILEIRA:

Ana Costa (Lapa)

Ana Costa will be starring tonight at Carioca da Gema, bringing the best of samba including her own personal music and versions of the greats such as Cartola, Nelson Cavaquinho, Chico Buarque, among others. The opening act will be a grand performance by Elisa Addor.

Carioca da Gema – 11PM

Av. Mem de Sá 79, Lapa – Tel: (21) 2221-0043

Entrance: R$30

Samba dos Guimarães (Santa Teresa)

Tonight, Mercado das Pulgas in Santa Teresa will host the Samba dos Guimarães party with live samba band A Rocha. DJ Cícero will be spinning the best of samba and other genres in the intervals. There is also a food area with pastels, pizzas, tapioca and more.

Mercado das Pulgas – 8PM

Rua Almirante Alexandrino, 501 – Largo dos Guimarães – Santa Teresa

Entrance: R$15-30

Samba da Irene (Humaitá)

Group Samba da Irene brings to Fuska Bar tonight the best live samba, playing the most beautiful songs from composers Candeia, Paulinho da Viola, Cartola, Nelson Cavaquinho, among others.

Fuska Bar 2.0 – 5PM

Rua Capitão Salomão, 52 – Humaitá – Tel: (21) 2266-3621

Entrance: FREE

PUBS & BARS:

Pavão Azul (Copacabana)

Pavão Azul is a lively bar in Copacabana, famous for its exceptionally cold beers and prawn pastels. It gets crowded there every night, making every day of the week seem like the weekend.

Pavão Azul – 6:30 PM – 1AM

Rua Hilário de Gouvêia, 71 – Copacabana – (21) 2236-2381

Entrance: FREE

The Lucky Screw American Irish Pub (Copacabana)

Know for its cold, specialty beers, and great atmosphere, The Lucky Screw American Irish Pub also hosts live music every night of the week except for Wednesdays.

The Lucky Screw American Irish Pub – 5PM

Avenida Atlântica, 3056, Loja B – Copacabana – Tel: (21) 98317-5258

Entrance: See venue for more information.

Blue Agave Ipanema (Ipanema)

Blue Agave Ipanema is always a great place for Mexican food, drinks and for watching live sport streams and broadcasts. Just around the corner from Posto 9, the bar is also known for its mostly English-speaking staff and the mostly English-speaking crowd which frequents the establishment. Be sure to check out Blue Agave in Copacabana also for a great night out.

Blue Agave Ipanema – 1PM

Vinicus de Moraes 68 – Ipanema – Tel: (21) 3592-92717544-5151

Entrance: FREE.

Academia da Cachaça (Leblon)

For all things cachaça go here; it’s their specialty. They offer great caipifrutas and caipirinhas in a relaxed, trendy setting.

Academia da Cachaça – 9PM

R. Conde Bernadotte 26, Leblon – Tel: (21) 2239-1542

Entrance: Free

—

