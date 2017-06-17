- Advertisement -

Saturday’s Rio Nightlife Pick – Tonight is an opportunity to appreciate a special show with Alma Thomas, a sultry jazz singer from New York, at the iconic TribOz venue in Lapa at 9PM. Having participated in The Voice Brasil in 2012, Alma Thomas brings to the stage a smooth, full-bodied voice that enchants audience.

Along with Davi Mello (guitar), Antônio Guerra (musical keyboard), Chico Oliveira (bass) and Cassius Theperson (drums), the singer brings a sophisticated repertoire to the show, including not only jazz standards, like “Autumn Leaves” and “Summertime”, but also Michael Jackson’s, Marvin Gaye’s and Stevie Wonder’s songs.

LIVE:

Alma Thomas (Lapa)

Tonight, TribOz invites New Yorker singer Alma Thomas to present a jazz show. Other than jazz, the repertoire includes Michael Jackson’s, Marvin Gaye’s and Stevie Wonder’s songs.

TribOz – 9PM

Rua Conde de Lages, 19 – Lapa – Tel: (21) 2210-0366

Entrance: R$30

Gus & Vic (Copacabana)

Having met in a karaoke night in 2013, the duo Gus & Vic lands in Copacabana tonight to play its independent music, including the hits “Open Door” and “Sixteen”.

Mani BCA – 9PM

Avenida Nossa Senhora de Copacabana, 22 – Copacabana – Tel: (21) 2051-1910

Entrance: see venue for price details

CLUBS:

Balkanica (Lapa)

If exotic music is what you are looking for this Saturday night, party Balkanica is the right bet. Dedicated to the music from the Balkans and from the gypsies, Balkanica invites group Os Camelos (The Camels) to perform tonight.

Nu Miolo – 11PM

Rua Ladeira de Santa Teresa, 6 – Lapa – Tel: (21) 96977-9078

Entrance: FREE

O Rock não faz concessão (Botafogo)

Tonight, Bar Bukowski will host the party O Rock Não Faz Concessão (Rock Makes No Concession). Band Los Cabras will play at 10:30 PM the best rock classics from the 1980s. Bar Bukowski is the hottest rock bar in Rio, attracting people from all over the city to enjoy the best of rock.

Bar Bukowski – 9PM

R. Álvaro Ramos, 270 – Botafogo – Tel: (21) 2244-7303

Entrance: R$40 – R$50. Free for workers in the public sector.

We Love Rio! (Copacabana)

The New Mariuzinn Copacabana will host the We Love RJ! party again tonight. As always, there will also be a four-hour open bar from 11PM to 3AM with Smirnoff Vodka, tropical drinks, caipirinhas, Sex on the Beach, Blue Lagoon, Antarctica beer, mineral water, and sodas. DJs Guga Fernandes and DLuccio will spin the best of house, hip hop, reggaeton, cumbia, funk and deep house throughout the night.

New Mariuzinn Copacabana – 11PM

Avenida Nossa Senhora 435, Copacabana– Tel: (21) 2540-8041

Entrance: R$30 – R$100

MÚSICA BRASILEIRA:

Aláfia (Cinelândia)

After a tour in Europe, band Aláfia lands in Teatro Rival tonight to amaze the audience with its fascinating mixture of poetry, Brazilian funk and music from candomblé (one of Brazil’s Afro religions).

Teatro Rival – 10PM

Rua Álvaro Alvim, 33 – Cinelândia – Tel: (21) 2240-4469

Entrance: R$20 – R$60

Claudinho Guimarães (Lapa)

Claudinho Guimarães will be starring tonight at Carioca da Gema, bringing the best of samba including her own personal music and versions of the greats such as Luiz Carlos da Vila, Almir Guineto, Serginho Meriti, among others.

Carioca da Gema – 11PM

Av. Mem de Sá 79, Lapa – Tel: (21) 2221-0043

Entrance: R$30

Samba dos Guimarães (Santa Teresa)

Tonight, Mercado das Pulgas in Santa Teresa will host the Samba dos Guimarães party with live samba band A Rocha. DJ Cícero will be spinning the best of samba and other genres in the intervals. There is also a food area with pastels, pizzas, tapioca and more.

Mercado das Pulgas – 8PM

Rua Almirante Alexandrino, 501 – Largo dos Guimarães – Santa Teresa

Entrance: R$15-30

PUBS & BARS:

The Lucky Screw American Irish Pub (Copacabana)

Know for its cold, specialty beers, and great atmosphere, The Lucky Screw American Irish Pub also hosts live music every night of the week except for Wednesdays.

The Lucky Screw American Irish Pub – 5PM

Avenida Atlântica, 3056, Loja B – Copacabana – Tel: (21) 98317-5258

Entrance: See venue for more information.

Shenanigan’s (Ipanema)

With classic pub games like darts and pool, Ipanema’s Shenanigan’s is always a great spot to visit. Happy Hour is dose dupla (two for one) on Thursdays 6PM-8PM.

Shenanigan’s Irish Pub – 6PM

Rua Visconde de Pirajá, 122A (Upstairs) – Ipanema – Tel: (21) 2267-5860

Entrance: See venue for details.

Blue Agave Ipanema (Ipanema)

Blue Agave Ipanema is always a great place for Mexican food, drinks and for watching live sport streams and broadcasts. Just around the corner from Posto 9, the bar is also known for its mostly English-speaking staff and the English-speaking crowd which frequents the establishment. Be sure to check out Blue Agave in Copacabana also for a great night out.

Blue Agave Ipanema – 1PM

Vinicus de Moraes 68 – Ipanema – Tel: (21) 3592-92717544-5151

Entrance: FREE.

Academia da Cachaça (Leblon)

For all things cachaça go here; it’s their specialty. They offer great caipifrutas and caipirinhas in a relaxed, trendy setting.

Academia da Cachaça – 9PM

R. Conde Bernadotte 26, Leblon – Tel: (21) 2239-1542

Entrance: Free

Yndú Lounge (Leblon)

With chilled out vibes during the week and a selection of top DJs playing shows at the weekends, the newly-opened Yndú Lounge in Ipanema is a great option to kick back. With a selection of drinks and tapas, the bar is quickly becoming one of Leblon’s best watering holes.

Yndú Lounge – 6PM

Rua Ataulfo de Paiva, 1321 – Leblon – Tel: (21) 3083-6486

Entrance: FREE

