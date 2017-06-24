- Advertisement -

Saturday’s Rio Nightlife Pick – This Saturday, it’s time to celebrate Dia da Música (Day of Music) at Praça Luís de Camões, in Glória, starting from 2PM.

Inspired in France’s La Fête de la Musique (the traditional French Music Festival), Dia da Música (Day of Music) will promote nine different shows for free; from MPB to ska music, the event will gather a diversity of music genres.

Opening the event will be band Molho Negro, from Pará (North of Brazil), with ironic and fist pumping rock music at 2PM. The closing attraction, at 8PM, will be the controversial transgender artist Linn da Quebrada, singing pop, funk and electronic with lyrics.

LIVE:

Dia da Música (Glória)

The Day of Music will be celebrated in Glória with nine diverse attractions, including MPB, rock, pop and ska. All the shows are free.

Dia da Música (Day of Music) – 2PM

Praça Luís de Camões – Glória

Entrance: FREE

Dilma Oliveira & Marcel Powell (Copacabana)

Owner of a velvety voice, singer Dilma Oliveira will present the most beautiful works from bossa nova, mpb, samba, variété française and jazz tonight. Dilma will be followed by Rubinho Jacó (guitar).

Beco das Garrafas – 9PM

Rua Duvivier, 37 – Copacabana – Tel: (21) 2543-2962

Entrance: R$40

CLUBS:

Festa Amo MPB (Centro)

The party brings the best of Brazilian Popular Music to Gafieira Elite, tonight with a special atmosphere of festa junina. Besides the great music, the party will include food stalls and typical games.

Gafieira Elite – 11PM

Rua Frei Caneca, 4 – Centro – Tel: (21) 2232-3217

Entrance: R$10 – R$25

Resistindo desde 1997 (Botafogo)

Tonight, Bar Bukowski will host the party Resistindo desde 1997 (Resisting since 1997), a tribute to the last twenty years of rock music. There will be live band Best Friends Classic Rock bringing the best rock music from the 1980s. Bar Bukowski is the hottest rock bar in Rio, attracting people from all over the city to enjoy the best of rock.

Bar Bukowski – 9PM

R. Álvaro Ramos, 270 – Botafogo – Tel: (21) 2244-7303

Entrance: R$40 – R$50. Free for workers in the public sector.

Arraiá We Love Rio! (Copacabana)

Tonight, party We Love RJ! brings a festa junina atmosphere to the New Mariuzinn Copacabana. There will also a four-hour open bar from 11PM to 3AM and typical festa junina’s food. DJs Guga Fernandes and DLuccio will spin the best of house, hip hop, reggaeton, cumbia, funk and deep house throughout the night.

New Mariuzinn Copacabana – 11PM

Avenida Nossa Senhora 435, Copacabana– Tel: (21) 2540-8041

Entrance: R$30 – R$100

MÚSICA BRASILEIRA:

Ana Costa (Lapa)

Ana Costa will be starring tonight at Carioca da Gema, bringing the best of samba including her own personal music and versions of the greats such as Cartola, Nelson Cavaquinho, Chico Buarque, among others. The opening act will be a grand performance by Elisa Addor.

Carioca da Gema – 11PM

Av. Mem de Sá 79, Lapa – Tel: (21) 2221-0043

Entrance: R$30

Ronaldo Gonçalves, Samba na Véia, Trio Beija-Flor and Cassiano(Centro)

Kicking off the night at Rio Scenarium, samba singer Ronaldo Gonçalves will perform at 8:30 PM, followed by Samba na Véia at 10:30 PM. Resident DJ Marcello Sabre will spin the best of Brazilian dance tracks from midnight in the main room, while Trio Beija-Flor and Cassiano will bring forró to the Anexo from 4AM.

Rio Scenarium – 8PM

Rua do Lavradio, 20 casa – Centro – Tel: (21) 3147-9000

Entrance: R$45

Samba dos Guimarães (Santa Teresa)

Tonight, Mercado das Pulgas in Santa Teresa will host the Samba dos Guimarães party with live samba music. Band Pano pra Manga will play the best of forró music during the breaks. There is also a food area with pastels, pizzas, tapioca and more.

Mercado das Pulgas – 8PM

Rua Almirante Alexandrino, 501 – Largo dos Guimarães – Santa Teresa

Entrance: R$15-35

PUBS & BARS:

Pavão Azul (Copacabana)

Pavão Azul is a lively bar in Copacabana, famous for its exceptionally cold beers and prawn pastels. It gets crowded there every night, making every day of the week seem like the weekend.

Pavão Azul – 6:30 PM – 1AM

Rua Hilário de Gouvêia, 71 – Copacabana – (21) 2236-2381

Entrance: FREE

The Lucky Screw American Irish Pub (Copacabana)

Know for its cold, specialty beers, and great atmosphere, The Lucky Screw American Irish Pub also hosts live music every night of the week except for Wednesdays.

The Lucky Screw American Irish Pub – 5PM

Avenida Atlântica, 3056, Loja B – Copacabana – Tel: (21) 98317-5258

Entrance: See venue for more information.

Canastra Bar (Ipanema)

The Canastra Wine Bar in Ipanema offers a wide choice of wines and cheeses and is quickly becoming known for its trendy atmosphere and friendly service.

Canastra – 6:30 PM – 1AM

Rua Jangadeiros, 42, Loja B – Ipanema – (21) 99656-1960

Entrance: See venue for details

Blue Agave Ipanema (Ipanema)

Blue Agave Ipanema is always a great place for Mexican food, drinks and for watching live sport streams and broadcasts. Just around the corner from Posto 9, the bar is also known for its mostly English-speaking staff and the mostly English-speaking crowd which frequents the establishment. Be sure to check out Blue Agave in Copacabana also for a great night out.

Blue Agave Ipanema – 1PM

Vinicus de Moraes 68 – Ipanema – Tel: (21) 3592-92717544-5151

Entrance: FREE.

Academia da Cachaça (Leblon)

For all things cachaça go here; it’s their specialty. They offer great caipifrutas and caipirinhas in a relaxed, trendy setting.

Academia da Cachaça – 9PM

R. Conde Bernadotte 26, Leblon – Tel: (21) 2239-1542

Entrance: Free

—

