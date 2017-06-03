- Advertisement -

LIVE:

Kiko Horta and Marcelo Caldi: Two accordions and an orchestra (Centro)

The two instrumentalists play a tribute to Brazil’s Northeast greatest musicians, like Dominguinhos, Luiz Gonzaga and Sivuca.

Sala Cecília Meirelles – 8PM

Largo da Lapa, 47 – Centro – Tel: (21) 2332-9223

Entrance: R$20 – R$40

Rebel Nation Festival (Botafogo)

Tonight, bands Ventilador de Teto, Warmest Winter and Kasparhauser will get together at Audio Rebel to entertain you with the best underground rock music.

Audio Rebel – 6PM

Rua Visconde da Silva, 55 – Botafogo – Tel: (21) 3435-2692

Entrance: contact venue for details

CLUBS:

Rebola (Santa Teresa)

In Portuguese, “rebola” means “shake your hips”. The party in Santa Teresa will make you move all night long, with DJs playing the hottest beats from Brazilian music.

Casa Alto Lapa Santa – 10PM

Rua Joaquim Murtinho, 654 – Santa Teresa – Tel: (21) (21) 2507-6431

Entrance: R$0 – R$30

20 anos de Rock and Roll (Botafogo)

Tonight, Bar Bukowski will host the party 20 anos de Rock ‘n’ Roll (20 years of Rock ‘n’ Roll). Bar Bukowski is the hottest rock bar in Rio, attracting people from all over the city to enjoy the best of rock.

Bar Bukowski – 9PM

R. Álvaro Ramos, 270 – Botafogo – Tel: (21) 2244-7303

Entrance: R$40 – R$50. Free for workers in the public sector.

We Love Rio! (Copacabana)

The New Mariuzinn Copacabana will host the We Love RJ! party again tonight. As always, there will also be a four-hour open bar from 11PM to 3AM with Smirnoff Vodka, tropical drinks, caipirinhas, Sex on the Beach, Blue Lagoon, Antarctica beer, mineral water, and sodas. Tonight, there will also be free buffet of pasta and pizza all night. DJs Guga Fernandes and DLuccio will spin the best of house, hip hop, reggaeton, cumbia, funk and deep house throughout the night.

New Mariuzinn Copacabana – 11PM

Avenida Nossa Senhora 435, Copacabana– Tel: (21) 2540-8041

Entrance: R$30 – R$100

MÚSICA BRASILEIRA:

Arraiá dos Guimarães with Samba de Lei (Santa Teresa)

Tonight, Mercado das Pulgas in Santa Teresa will host the Samba dos Guimarães party with a typical Brazilian June’s party atmosphere. Group Samba de Lei will be in charge of the live samba music.

Mercado das Pulgas – 8PM

Rua Almirante Alexandrino, 501 – Largo dos Guimarães – Santa Teresa

Entrance: R$15-30

Patuá (Botafogo)

Group Patuá presents its authentic versions of the traditional forró music, with vocal, percussion, accordion and violin.

Fuska Bar 2.0 – 6PM

Rua Capitão Salomão, 52 – Botafogo – Tel: (21) 2266-3621

Entrance: FREE

Itaercio Rocha (Botafogo)

Musician Itaercio Rocha takes the most precious popular culture from Maranhão, North of Brazil, to Etnohaus tonight. An unusual show that promises to fascinate the audience.

Etnohaus – 7PM

Rua das Palmeiras, 26 – Botafogo – Tel:

Entrance: suggested contribution of R$20

Nina Rodrigues (Copacabana)

Tonight, the singer brings to Beco das Garrafas her show “A Bossa de Nina” (Nina’s Bossa), presenting with guitar player Lucas Guerra the best Bossa Nova compositions.

Beco das Garrafas – 9PM

R. Duvivier, 37 – Copacabana – Tel: (21) 2543-2962

Entrance: R$30

PUBS & BARS:

Comuna (Botafogo)

Botafogo’s favorite bar for young people, with a hipster indie atmosphere. Comuna is famous for its homemade burgers and variety of beer labels. It was born from a multidisciplinary group of management and cultural production connected with the creative economy.

Comuna – 6:30 PM – 1AM

Rua Sorocaba, 582 – Tel: (21) 3579-6175

Entrance: FREE

The Lucky Screw American Irish Pub (Copacabana)

Know for its cold, specialty beers, and great atmosphere, The Lucky Screw American Irish Pub also hosts live music every night of the week except for Wednesdays.

The Lucky Screw American Irish Pub – 5PM

Avenida Atlântica, 3056, Loja B – Copacabana – Tel: (21) 98317-5258

Entrance: See venue for more information.

Blue Agave Ipanema (Ipanema)

Blue Agave Ipanema is always a great place for Mexican food, drinks and for watching live sport streams and broadcasts. Just around the corner from Posto 9, the bar is also known for its mostly English-speaking staff and the mostly English-speaking crowd which frequents the establishment. Be sure to check out Blue Agave in Copacabana also for a great night out.

Blue Agave Ipanema – 1PM

Vinicus de Moraes 68 – Ipanema – Tel: (21) 3592-92717544-5151

Entrance: FREE.

Academia da Cachaça (Leblon)

For all things cachaça go here; it’s their specialty. They offer great caipifrutas and caipirinhas in a relaxed, trendy setting.

Academia da Cachaça – 9PM

R. Conde Bernadotte 26, Leblon – Tel: (21) 2239-1542

Entrance: Free

