- Advertisement -

Saturday’s Rio Nightlife Pick – Tonight all the fans of the most famous Jamaican music genre are invited to celebrate the National Reggae Day, in Lapa, with the Brazilian reggae artists Armandinho and Onze:20.

Armandinho performs a rhythmic mixture of reggae and Brazilian popular music (MPB). Onze:20, on the other hand, will offer the audience a different reggae tone, one closer to the rock music genre.

LIVE:

Armandinho e Onze:20 (Lapa)

Porto Alegre artist Armandinho and band from Minas Gerais Onze:20, together, will celebrate Brazilian National Reggae Day tonight at Lapa.

Fundição Progresso – 11:30 PM

Rua dos Arcos, 24, Lapa – Tel: (21)3212-0800

Entrance: R$50 – R$140

Daniel Boaventura (Aterro do Flamengo)

Television and theatre actor Daniel Boaventura can surprise one with his singing talent on the stage. Elvis Presley, Frank Sinatra, Elton John, Donna Summer, Maroon 5 e Roberto Carlos are some of his musical inspirations.

Vivo Rio – 10PM

Av. Infante Dom Henrique, 85 – Flamengo – Tel: (21)2272-2901

Entrance: R$90 – R$200

CLUBS:

Over.Dose GLOW (Centro)

The Mexican atmosphere will invade Espaço Acústica tonight, with pop, hip hop, funk and sertanejo on the first floor and pop rock, indie rock and 1980s and 1990s pop on the second. Catuaba and tequila shots will be offered on the floor during the party.

Espaço Acústica – 11PM

Praça Tiradentes, 2, Centro – Tel: (21)2232-1299

Entrance: R$10 – R$40

Arrastão convida Blvck Bvng (Centro)

Renowned party Blvck Bvng, from Salvador (Bahia), lands in Rio tonight. ÀTTØØXXÁ, MCs OZ and Raoni, and guitar player Chibatinha will provide you an unprecedent music experience with the freshest from Bahia music. Resident DJs OMOLU, Sydneia and IOIA will also be in charge of the music.

Éden – 11PM

Rua Sacadura Cabral, 109, Centro

Entrance: R$5 – R$20

20 anos do Rock and Roll (Botafogo)

Banda DOIS OU DEZ brings the best rock music from the 1980s to celebrate the twenty years anniversary of one of the most visceral music genres.

Bukowski – 9PM

Rua Álvaro Ramos, 270, Botafogo – Tel: (21) 2244-7303

Entrance: R$43 – R$55

We love Rio (Copacabana)

Tonight, one of the most traditional clubs in Zona Sul promotes party We Love Rio, gathering Cariocas and tourists in Cidade Maravilhosa. DJs Guga Fernandez and D’Luccio run the music, playing House e Deep, hip hop & bass, reggaeton and cumbia, Brazilian funk and sertanejo. Open Bar all inclusive until 3AM.

New Mariuzinn Copacabana – 11PM

Avenida Nossa Senhora de Copacabana, 435, Copacabana

Entrance: R$30 – R$100

MÚSICA BRASILEIRA:

Yara Vellasco and Bruna Janotti (Lapa)

Carioca singer Yara Vellasco brings sertanejo and forró music to Rio Scenarium tonight. Also performing on the house will be Marcos do Cavaco e os Pretinhos, with traditional samba; Empolga as 9, with Carnaval music; Forró Trio Pé de Serra and DJ Marcello Sabre.

Rio Scenarium – 7:30 PM and 10PM

Rua do Lavradio, 20 casa – Centro – Tel: (21) 3147-9000

Entrance: R$30

Ana Costa (Lapa)

Samba singer Ana Costa brings to Carioca da Gema the most precious samba songs from notorious composers Cartola, Nelson Cavaquinho, Chico Buarque, among others.

Carioca da Gema – 11PM

Av. Mem de Sá 79, Lapa – Tel: (21) 2221-0043

Entrance: R$25

Mais do Mesmo (Legião Urbana Cover) (Lapa)

Mais do Mesmo is the greatest cover band of Legião Urbana, Brazilian rock group from the 1980s. Mr. Guns, Guns & Roses cover band, will also perform tonight.

Leviano – 8PM

Mem de Sá 47, Lapa – Tel: (21) 2507-5779

Entrance: R$15-R$25

PUBS & BARS:

Big Ben Pub (Botafogo)

Since 1992, Big Ben Pub is an little secret spot, both for intimate happy hours and for the weekends. The place is famous for its karaoke and live music, as well as its casual food and artisanal beers.

Big Ben Pub – 9PM – 2:30 AM

R. Muniz Barreto, 374 – Botafogo – Tel: (21) 2286-8120

Entrance: See venue for details.

The Lucky Screw American Irish Pub (Copacabana)

Know for its cold beer, specialty beers, and great atmosphere, The Lucky Screw American Irish Pub also hosts live music every night of the week except for Wednesdays. Additionally, this is a great place to watch live sports including NFL games.

The Lucky Screw American Irish Pub – 10:30AM – 2:00AM

Av. Atlântica, 3056, Loja B, Copacabana – Tel: (21) 98317-5258

Entrance: Free

Shenanigan’s (Ipanema)

With classic pub games like darts and pool, Ipanema’s Shenanigan’s is always a great spot to visit. Happy Hour is dose dupla (two for one) on Thursdays 6PM-8PM.

Shenanigan’s Irish Pub – 6PM

Rua Visconde de Pirajá 122A (Upstairs), Ipanema – Tel: (21) 2267-5860

Blue Agave (Ipanema)

Just around the corner from Posto 9, Blue Agave Ipanema is also known for its mostly English-speaking staff and the international crowd which frequents the establishment. Be sure to check out Blue Agave in Copacabana also for a great night out.

Blue Agave Ipanema – 2PM

Vinicus de Moraes 68 – Ipanema – Tel: (21) 3592-9271

Entrance: FREE. Food and drink prices vary.

—

To have an event included in the daily Nightlife Guide, please email:

events[at]riotimesonline[dot]com.