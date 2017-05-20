- Advertisement -

LIVE:

Mano Brown (Lapa)

Mano Brown presents, for the first time to the Carioca audience, his first solo album “Boogie Naipe”. Famous for being part of Brazilian rap group Racionais MC’s, Brown will innovate on the stage tonight, singing some black music, funk and soul.

Circo Voador – 10PM

Rua dos Arcos, s/n – Lapa – Tel: (21) 2533-0354

Entrance: R$50 – R$100

Erasmo Carlos @ Casa Levi’s Rio (Botafogo)

Tonight, singer and composer Erasmo Carlos, Brazilian Rock icon in the 1960s, plays its classic singles in a free event at Casa Levi’s. Band Beach Covers and Djs from Bar Bukowski will be in charge of the warming up, starting from 4PM.

Casa Levi’s Rio – 4PM

Rua Martins Ferreira, 22 – Botafogo

Entrance: FREE

CLUBS:

27th Anniversary of Viaduto de Madureira (Madureira)

One of the hottest parties in Zona Norte (North Zone). If you want to listen to Carioca’s authentic Black Music, Viaduto de Madureira’s Baile Charme is a must-go. Tonight, this traditional culture epicenter celebrates its 27 years with samba singer Pretinho da Serrinha, Djs Fernandinho and Loopy. Resident DJs Guto, Michell, Emekay and Xokolaty will also run the dance floor.

Viaduto de Madureira – 10PM

Rua Carvalho de Souza, under Viaduct Prefeito Negrão de Lima – Madureira – Tel: (21) 96475-2020

Entrance: R$10 – R$15

20 Anos de Rock and Roll (Botafogo)

Tonight, Bar Bukowski will host the party 20 anos de Rock ‘n’ Roll (20 years of Rock ‘n’ Roll). There will be live band AlcoolRock bringing the best of rock classics from 10:30 PM. Bar Bukowski is the hottest rock bar in Rio, attracting people from all over the city to enjoy the best of rock.

Bar Bukoswki – 9PM

R. Álvaro Ramos, 270 – Botafogo – Tel: (21) 2244-7303

Entrance: R$40 – R$50. Free for workers in the public sector.

We Love Rio! (Copacabana)

The New Mariuzinn Copacabana will host the We Love RJ! party again tonight. As always, there will also be a four-hour open bar from 11PM to 3AM with Smirnoff Vodka, tropical drinks, caipirinhas, Sex on the Beach, Blue Lagoon, Antarctica beer, mineral water, and sodas. Tonight, there will also be free buffet of pasta and pizza all night. DJs Guga Fernandes and DLuccio will spin the best of house, hip hop, reggaeton, cumbia, funk and deep house throughout the night.

New Mariuzinn Copacabana – 11PM

Avenida Nossa Senhora 435, Copacabana– Tel: (21) 2540-8041

Entrance: R$30 – R$100

Pala Party (Gávea)

Tonight Palaphita will host the Pala Party, returning to bring the best of classic and modern hits from pop, disco, rock, indie and breakbeats. DJ Rafa M will be spinning throughout the night. This venue is a place to get dressed-up for and wearing flip flops could prevent guests from entering.

Palaphita Gávea – 9PM

Av. Bartolomeu Mitre, 1314 – Gávea – Tel: (21) 99982-9195

Entrance: See venue for details

MÚSICA BRASILEIRA:

Tambor no Valongo (Centro)

Get ready to get fascinated with the dances and rythms from Afro Brazilian popular culture, like Tambor de Rumba, Samba de Roda and Jongo. Traditional Afro Brazilian food will also be served in the event.

Cais do Valongo – 4PM

Avenida Barão de Tefé, s/n – Saúde (Centro)

Entrance: FREE

Ana Costa (Lapa)

Ana Costa will be starring tonight at Carioca da Gema, bringing the best of samba including her own personal music and versions of the greats such as Cartola, Nelson Cavaquinho, Chico Buarque, among others. The opening act will be a grand performance by Elisa Addor.

Carioca da Gema – 11PM

Av. Mem de Sá 79, Lapa – Tel: (21) 2221-0043

Entrance: R$30

Samba dos Guimarães (Santa Teresa)

Tonight, Mercado das Pulgas in Santa Teresa will host the Samba dos Guimarães party with live samba band A Rocha. DJ Cícero will be spinning the best of samba and other genres in the intervals. There is also a food area with pastels, pizzas, tapioca and more.

Mercado das Pulgas – 8PM

Rua Almirante Alexandrino, 501 – Largo dos Guimarães – Santa Teresa

Entrance: R$15-30

Acasa na Floresta (Santa Teresa)

A big mansion, a bohemian neighborhood, interesting people and good music. An unusual but very promising party at Santa Teresa, with live samba, forró, among other music genres.

Acasa na Floresta – 6PM

Rua Aarão Reis, 63 – Santa Teresa

Entrance: voluntary contribution

PUBS & BARS:

The Lucky Screw American Irish Pub (Copacabana)

Know for its cold, specialty beers, and great atmosphere, The Lucky Screw American Irish Pub also hosts live music every night of the week except for Wednesdays.

The Lucky Screw American Irish Pub – 5PM

Avenida Atlântica, 3056, Loja B – Copacabana – Tel: (21) 98317-5258

Entrance: See venue for more information.

Blue Agave Ipanema (Ipanema)

Blue Agave Ipanema is always a great place for Mexican food, drinks and for watching live sport streams and broadcasts. Just around the corner from Posto 9, the bar is also known for its mostly English-speaking staff and the mostly English-speaking crowd which frequents the establishment. Be sure to check out Blue Agave in Copacabana also for a great night out.

Blue Agave Ipanema – 1PM

Vinicus de Moraes 68 – Ipanema – Tel: (21) 3592-92717544-5151

Entrance: FREE.

Academia da Cachaça (Leblon)

For all things cachaça go here; it’s their specialty. They offer great caipifrutas and caipirinhas in a relaxed, trendy setting.

Academia da Cachaça – 9PM

R. Conde Bernadotte 26, Leblon – Tel: (21) 2239-1542

Entrance: Free

Yndú Lounge (Leblon)

With chilled out vibes during the week and a selection of top DJs playing shows at the weekends, the newly-opened Yndú Lounge in Ipanema is a great option to kick back. With a selection of drinks and tapas, the bar is quickly becoming one of Leblon’s best watering holes.

Yndú Lounge – 6PM

Rua Ataulfo de Paiva, 1321 – Leblon – Tel: (21) 3083-6486

Entrance: FREE

