Saturday’s Rio Nightlife Pick – Get ready for an amazing party, with great music, beautiful people and the most spectacular view of Rio de Janeiro. An unforgetable experience in the Cidade Maravilhosa is about to happen with RUN VDG, an all night party that will take place in hostel Alto Vidigal Bar & Lounge, in Vidigal.

DJs Gustavo Tata, Jody King, Mauricio Lopes and Sandro Lustosa will be spinning the best electro, house and techno set list, from 11PM to 6AM.

LIVE:

Maiara and Maraisa (Barra)

Tonight, the female duo from Brazil’s Central-West will entertain the audience with “Sertanejo Universitário”, Brazilian folk music’s sub-genre that is very trendy in Rio’s clubs. The two singers are famous for “50 reais” (fifty reais), a big hit on the radio parades.

Metropolitan – 9PM

Av. Ayrton Senna, 3000 – Barra da Tijuca – Tel: (21) 4003-5588

Entrance: R$60 – R$300

CLUBS:

20 Anos de Rock and Roll (Botafogo)

Tonight, Bar Bukowski will host the party 20 anos de Rock ‘n’ Roll (20 years of Rock ‘n’ Roll). There will be live band AlcoolRock bringing the best of rock classics from 10:30 PM. Bar Bukowski is the hottest rock bar in Rio, attracting people from all over the city to enjoy the best of rock.

Bar Bukowski – 9PM

R. Álvaro Ramos, 270 – Botafogo – Tel: (21) 2244-7303

Entrance: R$40 – R$50. Free for workers in the public sector.

We Love Rio! (Copacabana)

The New Mariuzinn Copacabana will host the We Love RJ! party again tonight. As always, there will also be a four-hour open bar from 11PM to 3AM with Smirnoff Vodka, tropical drinks, caipirinhas, Sex on the Beach, Blue Lagoon, Antarctica beer, mineral water, and sodas. Tonight, there will also be free buffet of pasta and pizza all night. DJs Guga Fernandes and DLuccio will spin the best of house, hip hop, reggaeton, cumbia, funk and deep house throughout the night.

New Mariuzinn Copacabana – 11PM

Avenida Nossa Senhora 435, Copacabana– Tel: (21) 2540-8041

Entrance: R$30 – R$100

RUN VDG (Vidigal)

Get ready to have a great party experience with one of the most spectacular views of Rio de Janeiro. Tonight, electro, techno and house music are landing in Vidigal to make you dance until the sun rises. DJs Gustavo Tata, Jody King, Mauricio Lopes and Sandro Lustosa will be running the dance floor.

Alto Vidigal Bar & Lounge – 11PM

Rua Armando Lima – Vidigal – Tel: (21) 98741-3036

Entrance: R$20 – R$50

MÚSICA BRASILEIRA:

Ana Costa (Lapa)

Ana Costa will be starring tonight at Carioca da Gema, bringing the best of samba including her own personal music and versions of the greats such as Cartola, Nelson Cavaquinho, Chico Buarque, among others. The opening act will be a grand performance by Elisa Addor.

Carioca da Gema – 11PM

Av. Mem de Sá 79, Lapa – Tel: (21) 2221-0043

Entrance: R$30

Lô Borges and Donica (Lapa)

For the first time, MPB singer Lô Borges performs in Circo Voador the iconic album “Disco do Tênis” (The Tennis Disc). Band Dônica will make the night complete, playing tracks from the album “Continuidade dos Parques” (The Continuity of Parks).

Circo Voador – 10PM

Rua dos Arcos, s/n – Lapa – Tel: (21) 2533-0354

Entrance: R$50 – R$100

Samba dos Guimarães (Santa Teresa)

Tonight, Mercado das Pulgas in Santa Teresa will host the Samba dos Guimarães party with live samba band A Rocha. DJ Cícero will be spinning the best of samba and other genres in the intervals. There is also a food area with pastels, pizzas, tapioca and more.

Mercado das Pulgas – 8PM

Rua Almirante Alexandrino, 501 – Largo dos Guimarães – Santa Teresa

Entrance: R$15 – R$30

PUBS & BARS:

Pavão Azul (Copacabana)

Pavão Azul is a lively bar in Copacabana, famous for its exceptionally cold beers and prawn pastels. It gets crowded there every night, making every day of the week seem like the weekend.

Pavão Azul – 6:30 PM – 1AM

Rua Hilário de Gouvêia, 71 – Copacabana – (21) 2236-2381

Entrance: FREE

The Lucky Screw American Irish Pub (Copacabana)

Know for its cold, specialty beers, and great atmosphere, The Lucky Screw American Irish Pub also hosts live music every night of the week except for Wednesdays.

The Lucky Screw American Irish Pub – 5PM

Avenida Atlântica, 3056, Loja B – Copacabana – Tel: (21) 98317-5258

Entrance: See venue for more information.

Blue Agave Ipanema (Ipanema)

Blue Agave Ipanema is always a great place for Mexican food, drinks and for watching live sport streams and broadcasts. Just around the corner from Posto 9, the bar is also known for its mostly English-speaking staff and expat crowd which frequents the establishment.

Blue Agave Ipanema – 1PM

Vinicus de Moraes 68 – Ipanema – Tel: (21) 3592-9271

Entrance: FREE

Academia da Cachaça (Leblon)

For all things cachaça go here; it’s their specialty. They offer great caipifrutas and caipirinhas in a relaxed, trendy setting.

Academia da Cachaça – 9PM

R. Conde Bernadotte 26, Leblon – Tel: (21) 2239-1542

Entrance: FREE

