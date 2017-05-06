- Advertisement -

CLUBS:

20 anos de Rock and Roll (Botafogo)

Tonight, Bar Bukowski will host the party 20 anos de Rock ‘n’ Roll (20 years of Rock ‘n’ Roll). There will be live band Grecco bringing the best of rock classics. Each attendee receives a free drink on arrival. Bar Bukowski is the hottest rock bar in Rio, attracting people from all over the city to enjoy the best of rock.

Bar Bukowski – 9PM

R. Álvaro Ramos, 270 – Botafogo – Tel: (21) 2244-7303

Entrance: R$40 – R$50. Free for workers in the public sector.

We Love Rio! (Copacabana)

The New Mariuzinn Copacabana will host the We Love RJ! party again tonight. As always, there will also be a four-hour open bar from 11PM to 3AM with Smirnoff Vodka, tropical drinks, caipirinhas, Sex on the Beach, Blue Lagoon, Antarctica beer, mineral water, and sodas. Tonight, there will also be free buffet of pasta and pizza all night. DJs Guga Fernandes and DLuccio will spin the best of house, hip hop, reggaeton, cumbia, funk and deep house throughout the night.

New Mariuzinn Copacabana – 11PM

Avenida Nossa Senhora 435, Copacabana– Tel: (21) 2540-8041

Entrance: R$30 – R$100

Foo Fighters Tribute with Banda Overdrive (Lagoa)

Newly-opened Jack Daniel’s Rock Bar, a three-story club in Lagoa, is back this Saturday with another live rock music session. Playing tonight is band Overdrive, with a tribute to Foo Fighters, promising free entry and good vibes all night long.

Jack Daniel’s Rock Bar – 8PM

Av Epitácio Pessoa, 1484 – Lagoa

Entrance: FREE

MÚSICA BRASILEIRA:

Nelson Felix (Lapa)

Nelson Felix will be starring tonight at Carioca da Gema, bringing the best of samba inspired by classics like Geraldo Pereira, Nelson Cavaquinho, Zé Ketti, Candeia, Cartola and other contemporaries such as Dona Ivone Lara, Chico Buarque, Martinho da Vila, Arlindo Cruz, Jorge Aragão, to name a few. The opening act will be a grand performance by Ronaldo Gonçalves.

Carioca da Gema – 11PM

Av. Mem de Sá 79, Lapa – Tel: (21) 2221-0043

Entrance: R$30

Roberta Espinosa e Tropical Nova, Adilson da Vila and Velha Guarda Musical of Vila Isabel and Trio Coração Nordestino (Centro)

Beginning at 8:30 PM, Roberta Espinosa e Tropical Nova will start the night at Rio Scenarium with samba, baião and maracatu, followed by Adilson da Vila and Velha Guarda Musical of Vila Isabel will continue the evening’s samba, DJ Marcello Sabre will kick off the party in the Anexo from 11:30 PM spinning the best of Brazilian dance. Later in the evening, Forró com Conterrâneos will bring the best of forró to Rio Scenarium, beginning at 4AM.

Rio Scenarium – 8PM

Rua do Lavradio, 20 casa – Centro – Tel: (21) 3147-9000

Entrance: R$45

PUBS & BARS:

Lapa Irish Pub (Lapa)

Lapa Irish Pub will continue its St Patrick’s Day weekend tonight bringing the best of blues rock from 9PM. If you want to hear some great live music while drinking some quality imported beers in a welcoming environment with a friendly crowd, this the place to go.

Lapa Irish Pub – 8PM

Rua Evaristo da Veiga, 147 – Lapa – Tel (21) 2221-7236

Entrance: R$10

Pavão Azul (Copacabana)

Pavão Azul is a lively bar in Copacabana, famous for its exceptionally cold beers and prawn pastels. It gets crowded there every night, making every day of the week seem like the weekend.

Pavão Azul – 6:30 PM – 1AM

Rua Hilário de Gouvêia, 71 – Copacabana – (21) 2236-2381

Entrance: FREE

The Lucky Screw American Irish Pub (Copacabana)

Know for its cold, specialty beers, and great atmosphere, The Lucky Screw American Irish Pub also hosts live music every night of the week except for Wednesdays.

The Lucky Screw American Irish Pub – 5PM

Avenida Atlântica, 3056, Loja B – Copacabana – Tel: (21) 98317-5258

Entrance: See venue for more information.

Shenanigan’s (Ipanema)

With classic pub games like darts and pool, Ipanema’s Shenanigan’s is always a great spot to visit. Happy Hour is dose dupla (two for one) on Thursdays 6PM-8PM.

Shenanigan’s Irish Pub – 6PM

Rua Visconde de Pirajá, 122A (Upstairs) – Ipanema – Tel: (21) 2267-5860

Entrance: See venue for details.

Canastra Bar (Ipanema)

The Canastra Wine Bar in Ipanema offers a wide choice of wines and cheeses and is quickly becoming known for its trendy atmosphere and friendly service.

Canastra – 6:30 PM – 1AM

Rua Jangadeiros, 42, Loja B – Ipanema – (21) 99656-1960

Entrance: See venue for details

NBA Playoffs @ Blue Agave Ipanema (Ipanema)

Blue Agave Ipanema is always a great place for Mexican food, drinks and for watching live sport streams and broadcasts, especially now that the NBA Playoffs have arrived. Just around the corner from Posto 9, the bar is also known for its mostly English-speaking staff and the mostly English-speaking crowd which frequents the establishment.

Blue Agave Ipanema – 1PM

Vinicus de Moraes 68 – Ipanema – Tel: (21) 3592-92717544-5151

Entrance: FREE.

Academia da Cachaça (Leblon)

For all things cachaça go here; it’s their specialty. They offer great caipifrutas and caipirinhas in a relaxed, trendy setting.

Academia da Cachaça – 9PM

R. Conde Bernadotte 26, Leblon – Tel: (21) 2239-1542

Entrance: Free

Yndú Lounge (Leblon)

With chilled out vibes during the week and a selection of top DJs playing shows at the weekends, the newly-opened Yndú Lounge in Ipanema is a great option to kick back. With a selection of drinks and tapas, the bar is quickly becoming one of Leblon’s best watering holes.

Yndú Lounge – 6PM

Rua Ataulfo de Paiva, 1321 – Leblon – Tel: (21) 3083-6486

Entrance: FREE

