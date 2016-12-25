- Advertisement -

Sunday’s Rio Nightlife Pick – Today is Christmas and there are several events going on in the night throughout the city. Check out the Sundae Tracks event in Casa da Matriz that starts at 11PM, a party that is back to entertain just in time for Christmas. Crush will be there with DJs Sal, Beto Artista and Mateus and there will be a show from Hill Valleys for the first time in about ten years.

CLUBS:

Sundae Tracks (Botafogo)

Tonight Casa da Matriz in Botafogo will host a special Christmas edition of the Sundae Tracks party. There will be

a show from Hill Valleys for the first time in ten years.

Casa da Matriz – 11PM

Rua Henrique de Novaes 107, Botafogo – Tel: (21) 2226-9691 / (21) 2266-1014

Entrance: R$20 – R$40

TÁ MEC (Arpoador)

The CAVE club in Arpoador will host the TÁ MEC party tonight. There will be free caipirinha until 12:45 AM and free rabanadas all throughout the night, in addition to music from some of Rio’s best known DJs.

CAVE – 11PM

Rua Francisco Otaviano 20, Arpoador – Tel: (21) 3576-8024

Entrance: R$0 – R$30

O Rebuliço de Verão (Lapa)

Teatro Odisséia will host a Christmas edition of the O Rebuliço de Verão PARTY tonight. The event will be free for those with names on the list (simply add on their Facebook page). There will be music hits from the likes of eyoncé, Rihanna, M.I.A, Gaga, Drake, Ciara, Azealia Banks, Nicki Minaj, Karol Conka, MC Carol, Kendrick Lamar, among others.

Teatro Odisséia – 11PM

Avenida Mem de Sá 66, Lapa – Tel: (21) 2548-7498

Entrance: FREE

Duo (Gávea)

The Duo party returns to Gávea’s chic 00 (Zero Zero) club tonight with various DJs from the national and international electronic music scene playing the best of electronic music throughout the night.

00 (Zero Zero) – 8PM

Av. Padre Leonel Franca 240, Gávea – Tel: (21) 2540-8041

Entrance: See venue for more information.

Funk’in Arco de Teles (Centro)

Tonight, in the alleyways of Arco de Teles, there will be the Funk’in Arco de Teles party with plenty of funk music from DJs Flash and Consciencia.

Arco de Teles – 7PM

Arco do Teles e Espaço XV

Entrance: R$10

PUBS & BARS:

Bar Urca (Urca)

Sunday afternoon drinking whilst eating salgadinhos and watching the sunset at Bar Urca is a regular pastime in Rio de Janeiro. This simple establishment on the bayside has been a hit since 1939.

Bar Urca – 11AM

Rua Cândido Gaffrée 205, Urca – Tel: (21) 2295-8744

Entrance: Free

Mais que Nada (Copacabana)

A cuban themed bar in Copacabana, Mais que Nada serves good tapas-style meals, cold beers and an excellent selection of cocktails and shots. Tonight, they will host the after-beach party. Promotions will include double shots on caipirinhas, caipivodkas and mojitos until 12AM.

Mais que Nada – 9PM

R. Xavier da Silveira, 34 – Copacabana – Tel: (21) 2267-0599

Entrance: See venue for details.

Shenanigan’s (Ipanema)

With classic pub games like darts and pool, Ipanema’s Shenanigan’s is always a great spot to visit. Every Sunday, promotions include two for one Sol beer, caipirinha and caipivodka. Pizza Pub is also only R$10.

Shenanigan’s Irish Pub – 4PM

Rua Visconde de Pirajá 122A (Upstairs), Ipanema – Tel: (21) 2267-5860

Entrance: See venue for details.

—

To have an event included in the weekly Nightlife Guide, please email:

events[at]riotimesonline[dot]com.