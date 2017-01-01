- Advertisement -

Sunday’s Rio Nightlife Pick – Tonight, Zero Zero (00) will bring the Duo party that starts in the deck-garden with DJs Fabiano Pax and Marcia Bertonni spinning various music to get people dancing alongside DJs Rafael Calvente and DJ Dri Toscano.

There will be a menu of great cocktails, caipirinhas and beers, as always.

CLUBS:

Duo (Gávea)

The Duo party returns to Gávea’s chic 00 (Zero Zero) club tonight with various DJs from the national and international electronic music scene playing the best of electronic music throughout the night.

00 (Zero Zero) – 8PM

Av. Padre Leonel Franca 240, Gávea – Tel: (21) 2540-8041

Entrance: See venue for more information.

MÚSICA BRASILEIRA:

Rogê (Lapa)

It’s time to dance as singer Rogê returns for his weekly show at Lapa’s Carioca de Gema. The lively performer will bring the best of samba through his own works and his versions of Jorge, Jorge Ben, Djavan, among others.

Carioca da Gema – 9:30 PM

Av. Mem de Sá 79, Lapa – Tel: (21) 2221-0043

Entrance: R$20

PUBS & BARS:

Bar Urca (Urca)

Sunday afternoon drinking whilst eating salgadinhos and watching the sunset at Bar Urca is a regular pastime in Rio de Janeiro. This simple establishment on the bayside has been a hit since 1939.

Bar Urca – 11AM

Rua Cândido Gaffrée 205, Urca – Tel: (21) 2295-8744

Entrance: Free

Mais que Nada (Copacabana)

A cuban themed bar in Copacabana, Mais que Nada serves good tapas-style meals, cold beers and an excellent selection of cocktails and shots. Tonight, they will host the after-beach party. Promotions will include double shots on caipirinhas, caipivodkas and mojitos until 12AM.

Mais que Nada – 9PM

R. Xavier da Silveira, 34 – Copacabana – Tel: (21) 2267-0599

Entrance: See venue for details.

Shenanigan’s (Ipanema)

With classic pub games like darts and pool, Ipanema’s Shenanigan’s is always a great spot to visit. Every Sunday, promotions include two for one Sol beer, caipirinha and caipivodka. Pizza Pub is also only R$10.

Shenanigan’s Irish Pub – 4PM

Rua Visconde de Pirajá 122A (Upstairs), Ipanema – Tel: (21) 2267-5860

Entrance: See venue for details.

