OTHER:

Bier Fest Verão (Lagoa)

Bier Fest Verão will enjoy the final day of its event, with or without rain. The location will continue to be held at Parque dos Patins, the same site as the cancelled Taste in Rio event. Bier Fest Verão will reunite a group of wonderful food trucks and eateries, locally-brewed and imported beer, wine, and live music. Head down for great food, good drinks and a host of fun in a lively setting.

Parque dos Patins – 2PM

Parque dos Patins, Avenida Borges De Medeiros, Lagoa

Entrance: FREE

Jazz no Morro with Ferr Trio Jazz (Copacabana)

Today and tonight, the band Ferr Trio Jazz will perform live with the show, Urban Jazz with influences of contemporary jazz and neo soul and funk. The views overlooking Copacabana and Ipanema are unbeatable. Please contact the venue for transportation options as caution is always advised before venturing into a favela community.

Gilda no Cantagalo – 5:30 PM

Rua Saint Roman – Morro do Cantagalo, Copacabana – Tel: (21) 96494-6014

Entrance: R$15 – R$35

CLUBS:

Duo (Gávea)

The Duo party returns to Gávea’s chic 00 (Zero Zero) club tonight with various DJs from the national and international electronic music scene playing the best of electronic music throughout the night.

00 (Zero Zero) – 7PM

Av. Padre Leonel Franca 240, Gávea – Tel: (21) 2540-8041

Entrance: See venue for more information.

MÚSICA BRASILEIRA:

Rogê (Lapa)

It’s time to dance as singer Rogê returns for his weekly show at Lapa’s Carioca de Gema. The lively performer will bring the best of samba through his own works and his versions of Jorge, Jorge Ben, Djavan, among others.

Carioca da Gema – 9:30 PM

Av. Mem de Sá 79, Lapa – Tel: (21) 2221-0043

Entrance: R$20

PUBS & BARS:

NFL Sunday Party @ Blue Agave (Ipanema)

Every Sunday Blue Agave Ipanema will host the NFL Sunday Party. Just around the corner from Posto 9, Blue Agave Ipanema is also known for its mostly English-speaking staff and the international crowd which frequents the establishment. Be sure to check out Blue Agave in Copacabana also for a great night out.

Blue Agave Ipanema – 2PM

Vinicus de Moraes 68 – Ipanema – Tel: (21) 3592-9271

Entrance: FREE. Food and drink prices vary.

Bar Urca (Urca)

Sunday afternoon drinking whilst eating salgadinhos and watching the sunset at Bar Urca is a regular pastime in Rio de Janeiro. This simple establishment on the bayside has been a hit since 1939.

Bar Urca – 11AM

Rua Cândido Gaffrée 205, Urca – Tel: (21) 2295-8744

Entrance: Free

Mais que Nada (Copacabana)

A cuban themed bar in Copacabana, Mais que Nada serves good tapas-style meals, cold beers and an excellent selection of cocktails and shots. Tonight, they will host the after-beach party. Promotions will include double shots on caipirinhas, caipivodkas and mojitos until 12AM.

Mais que Nada – 9PM

R. Xavier da Silveira, 34 – Copacabana – Tel: (21) 2267-0599

Entrance: See venue for details.

Shenanigan’s (Ipanema)

With classic pub games like darts and pool, Ipanema’s Shenanigan’s is always a great spot to visit. Every Sunday, promotions include two for one Sol beer, caipirinha and caipivodka. Pizza Pub is also only R$10.

Shenanigan’s Irish Pub – 4PM

Rua Visconde de Pirajá 122A (Upstairs), Ipanema – Tel: (21) 2267-5860

Entrance: See venue for details.

—

