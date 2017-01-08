- Advertisement -

Sunday’s Rio Nightlife Pick – Today, Clube Santa Luzia will host the A Tarde é Nossa party, a party that gets started early in the afternoon and continues until after sunset. There will be great music, a well-stocked bar, beautiful people and plenty of sertanejo and samba to get the party started and keep it going.

LIVE:

Jazz no Morro with Angélica Duarte Trio (Copacabana)

Today and tonight, Angélica Duarte Trio will perform live bringing wonderfully ear-pleasing symphonies jazz with influences of soul, funk and blues. The views overlooking Copacabana and Ipanema are unbeatable. Please contact the venue for transportation options as caution is always advised before venturing into a favela community.

Gilda no Cantagalo – 3PM. Show starts at 4PM

Rua Saint Roman – Morro do Cantagalo, Copacabana – Tel: (21) 96494-6014

Entrance: R$15 – R$25

CLUBS:

Duo (Gávea)

The Duo party returns to Gávea’s chic 00 (Zero Zero) club tonight with various DJs from the national and international electronic music scene playing the best of electronic music throughout the night.

00 (Zero Zero) – 7PM

Av. Padre Leonel Franca 240, Gávea – Tel: (21) 2540-8041

Entrance: See venue for more information.

A Tarde e Nossa (Centro)

A Tarde e Nossa party will take place today at 4PM to offer a party that lasts all afternoon and after sunset. It will take place at Clube Santa Luzia in centro and will include plenty of pagode and sertanejo.

Clube Santa Luzia – 4PM

Avenida Almirante Silvio, Noronha, 300, centro

Entrance: R$20 – R$40

MÚSICA BRASILEIRA:

Rogê (Lapa)

It’s time to dance as singer Rogê returns for his weekly show at Lapa’s Carioca de Gema. The lively performer will bring the best of samba through his own works and his versions of Jorge, Jorge Ben, Djavan, among others.

Carioca da Gema – 9:30 PM

Av. Mem de Sá 79, Lapa – Tel: (21) 2221-0043

Entrance: R$20

PUBS & BARS:

Bar Urca (Urca)

Sunday afternoon drinking whilst eating salgadinhos and watching the sunset at Bar Urca is a regular pastime in Rio de Janeiro. This simple establishment on the bayside has been a hit since 1939.

Bar Urca – 11AM

Rua Cândido Gaffrée 205, Urca – Tel: (21) 2295-8744

Entrance: Free

Mais que Nada (Copacabana)

A cuban themed bar in Copacabana, Mais que Nada serves good tapas-style meals, cold beers and an excellent selection of cocktails and shots. Tonight, they will host the after-beach party. Promotions will include double shots on caipirinhas, caipivodkas and mojitos until 12AM.

Mais que Nada – 9PM

R. Xavier da Silveira, 34 – Copacabana – Tel: (21) 2267-0599

Entrance: See venue for details.

Shenanigan’s (Ipanema)

With classic pub games like darts and pool, Ipanema’s Shenanigan’s is always a great spot to visit. Every Sunday, promotions include two for one Sol beer, caipirinha and caipivodka. Pizza Pub is also only R$10.

Shenanigan’s Irish Pub – 4PM

Rua Visconde de Pirajá 122A (Upstairs), Ipanema – Tel: (21) 2267-5860

Entrance: See venue for details.

—

