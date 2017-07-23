- Advertisement -

Sunday’s Rio Nightlife Pick – Tonight, Charles Zanol Trio plays a tribute to British musician Eric Clapton at Joe & Mary Gastrobar, in Grajaú in Zona Norte (North Zone), at 6PM.

Considered one of the greatest guitar players of the recent times, Clapton has embraced several musical genres along his career, like rock, blues, blues-rock, hard rock, psychedelic rock, folk rock and rockabilly.

The show hopes to visit all of Clapton’s phases, from Bluesbreakers to Derek and The Dominos. Classic hits like “Tears In Heaven”, “Layla”, “Cocaine”, “Change The World”, “Wonderful Tonight” and “If I Could (Change The World)” are included in the repertoire.

LIVE:

Tribute to Eric Clapton (Grajaú)

Joe & Mary Gastrobar – 6PM

Rua Barão do Bom Retiro, 2266 – Grajaú (Zona Norte)

Entrance: see venue to check details

Cuarteto Saoko (Santa Teresa)

Tonight, the Brazilian musicians Roberto Kauffmann (voice and clavier) and Leonardo Fiuza (counterbass and voice), the venezuelan Alexis Graterol (voice, sax and percussions) and the colombian Victor Giraldo (percussion and voice) present a show with a rich Latin American repertoire, from Buena Vista Social Club to Oscar de Leon.

Simplesmente Bar e Restaurante – 6PM

Rua Paschoal Carlos Magno, 115 – Santa Teresa – Tel: (21) 2507-1365

Entrance: suggested contribution of R$5

CLUBS:

Tardezinha (Lagoa)

The Tardezinha party celebrates the Sunday’s sunset at the “Cidade Maravilhosa” in style. The best DJs and live samba music will make you dance and enjoy yourself until late night.

Lagoon – 3PM

Avenida Borges de Medeiros, 1424 – Lagoa _ Tel: (21) 2529-5300

Entrance: see venue to check details

MÚSICA BRASILEIRA:

Rogê (Lapa)

It’s time to dance samba as singer Rogê returns for his weekly show at Lapa’s Carioca de Gema. The lively performer will bring the best of samba through his own works and his versions of Jorge, Jorge Ben, Djavan, among others.

Carioca da Gema – 9:30 PM

Av. Mem de Sá 79, Lapa – Tel: (21) 2221-0043

Entrance: R$20

Roda de samba and feijoada no Mirante (Vidigal)

An authentic “roda de samba”, the most delicious feijoada and the most beautiful view of Rio de Janeiro. This is what this Sunday’s event has to offer, including DJs spinning the hottest hits during the breaks.

Mirante do Arvrão – 3PM

Rua Armando Almeida de Lima, 8 – Vidigal – Tel: (21) 99596-0338

Entrance: R$30 – R$70

PUBS & BARS:

Bar Urca (Urca)

Sunday afternoon drinking whilst eating salgadinhos and watching the sunset at Bar Urca is a regular pastime in Rio de Janeiro. This simple establishment on the bayside has been a hit since 1939.

Bar Urca – 11AM

Rua Cândido Gaffrée 205, Urca – Tel: (21) 2295-8744

Entrance: Free

Mais que Nada (Copacabana)

A cuban themed bar in Copacabana, Mais que Nada serves good tapas-style meals, cold beers and an excellent selection of cocktails and shots. Tonight, they will host the after-beach party. Promotions will include double shots on caipirinhas, caipivodkas and mojitos until 12AM.

Mais que Nada – 9PM

R. Xavier da Silveira, 34 – Copacabana – Tel: (21) 2267-0599

Entrance: See venue for details.

Blue Agave (Ipanema)

Just around the corner from Posto 9, Blue Agave Ipanema is also known for its mostly English-speaking staff and the international crowd which frequents the establishment. Be sure to check out Blue Agave in Copacabana also for a great night out.

Blue Agave Ipanema – 2PM

Vinicus de Moraes 68 – Ipanema – Tel: (21) 3592-9271

Entrance: FREE. Food and drink prices vary.

Yndú Lounge (Leblon)

With chilled out vibes during the week and a selection of top DJs playing shows at the weekends, the newly-opened Yndú Lounge in Ipanema is a great option to kick back. With a selection of drinks and tapas, the bar is quickly becoming one of Leblon’s best watering holes.

Yndú Lounge – 6PM

Rua Ataulfo de Paiva, 1321 – Leblon – Tel: (21) 3083-6486

Entrance: FREE

OTHERS:

Brunch Club! (Ipanema)

If you are craving for a delicious brunch on your weekend, El Misti Ipanema is the right place to go. On every Saturday and Sunday of July, the hostel promotes the Brunch Club from 9AM to 3PM, pleasing every budget and every taste.

El Misti Ipanema – 9AM to 3PM

Rua Joana Angélica, 47 – Ipanema – Tel: (21) 3986-1006

Entrance: FREE

—

To have an event included in the Nightlife Guide, please email:

events[at]riotimesonline[dot]com.