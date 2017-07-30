- Advertisement -

Sunday’s Rio Nightlife Pick – This evening the band Balba takes the stage at Mary & Joe Gastrobar, in Grajaú (in Zona Norte), to present a show specially dedicated to English band Oasis, at 6PM.

Considered one the the biggest British rock bands from the 1990s and 2000s, Oasis put out of great hits like “Wonderwall”, “Stop crying your heart out”, “Whatever”, among many others.

The show promises to please every Oasis fan, presenting compositions from albums like “Definitely maybe” and “Dig out your soul”.

LIVE:

Tribute to Chester Bennington – Linkin Park (São Cristóvão)

This morning, the event will pay hommage to the vocalist of American band Linkin Park, Chester Bennington, who died last week.

Quinta da Boa Vista – 11AM

Quinta da Boa Vista – Av. Pedro II, s/n – São Cristóvão – Tel: (21) 2234-5341

Entrance: FREE

Conexão Brasil-EUA (Santa Teresa)

This afternoon, band Fabrica Nomade Sonora invites New Yorker singer Aleise Jain, who presents a musical mixture of American soul and MPB, and Haitian DJ Bob Selassie, who will spin the best Caribbean jams.

Parque das Ruínas – 2PM

Rua Joaquim Murtinho, 160 – Santa Teresa – Tel: (21) 2215-0621

Entrance: FREE

CLUBS:

Nu Vizu (Vidigal)

The best DJs in Rio gather this afternoon at Vidigal, running the dance floor with the hottest and latest hits from funk, rap, trap, hip hop and reggaeton.

Samakhon Home Events – 3PM

Avenida Presidente João Goulart, 861 – Vidigal

Entrance: see venue for details

MÚSICA BRASILEIRA:

Ana Bispo (Praça da Bandeira)

Singer Ana Bispo performs tonight at Dida Bar e Restaurante, bringing the best of Afro Brazilian music to the stage, like samba de roda, samba de terreiro and ijexá.

Dida Bar e Restaurante – 4PM

Rua Barão de Iguatemi, 408 – Praça da Bandeira – Tel: (21) 2504-0841

Entrance: FREE

Dudu Oliveira (Lapa)

Carioca musician Dudu Oliveira returns to Lapa tonight to present his special project ‘Dude Oliveira Jam’. The lively performer will bring his version of ‘Brazilian jazz’, spontaneously mixing choro, samba, jazz and MBP in a live jam session at Carioca da Gema, with the help of percussionist Cassius Theperson, bassist Luis Louchard and pianist Vladimir Sosa.

Carioca da Gema – 9:30 PM

Av. Mem de Sá 79, Lapa – Tel: (21) 2221-0043

Entrance: R$20

PUBS & BARS:

Bar Urca (Urca)

Sunday afternoon drinking whilst eating salgadinhos and watching the sunset at Bar Urca is a regular pastime in Rio de Janeiro. This simple establishment on the bayside has been a hit since 1939.

Bar Urca – 11AM

Rua Cândido Gaffrée 205, Urca – Tel: (21) 2295-8744

Entrance: Free

Mais que Nada (Copacabana)

A cuban themed bar in Copacabana, Mais que Nada serves good tapas-style meals, cold beers and an excellent selection of cocktails and shots. Tonight, they will host the after-beach party. Promotions will include double shots on caipirinhas, caipivodkas and mojitos until 12AM.

Mais que Nada – 9PM

R. Xavier da Silveira, 34 – Copacabana – Tel: (21) 2267-0599

Entrance: See venue for details.

Blue Agave (Ipanema)

Just around the corner from Posto 9, Blue Agave Ipanema is also known for its mostly English-speaking staff and the international crowd which frequents the establishment. Be sure to check out Blue Agave in Copacabana also for a great night out.

Blue Agave Ipanema – 2PM

Vinicus de Moraes 68 – Ipanema – Tel: (21) 3592-9271

Entrance: FREE. Food and drink prices vary.

Yndú Lounge (Leblon)

With chilled out vibes during the week and a selection of top DJs playing shows at the weekends, the newly-opened Yndú Lounge in Ipanema is a great option to kick back. With a selection of drinks and tapas, the bar is quickly becoming one of Leblon’s best watering holes.

Yndú Lounge – 6PM

Rua Ataulfo de Paiva, 1321 – Leblon – Tel: (21) 3083-6486

Entrance: FREE

—

