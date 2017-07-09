Sunday’s Rio Nightlife Pick – This evening Audio Rebel invites musicians Idriss Boudrioua (sax), Alex Rocha (counterbass), Cliff Korman (piano), Roberto Rutigliano (drums) and Didac Thiago (percussion) to present a show exclusively dedicated to American saxophonist John Coltrane, at 7PM.
The North Carolina born instrumentalist is considered one of the greatest names from the jazz music in the whole world. Coltrane is known for being the pioneer in the use of modes in jazz and in the free jazz style.
The show promises to bring an Afro Latin spice to the performance of compositions like “Afto Blues” and “Love Supreme”.
LIVE:
Philharmonic Orchestra of Goiás (Centro)
Under the regency of British maestro Neil Thomson, the orchestra presents Tchaikovsky’s Concerto for Piano no. 1 today, played by the renowned Brazilian pianist Cristian Budu, among other masterpieces from the classic music.
Theatro Municipal – 11:30 PM
Praça Floriano, s/n – Centro – Tel: (21) 2332-9191
Entrance: R$1
Tribute to John Coltrane (Botafogo)
The tribute to the legendary American sax player is back to Audio Rebel. Tonight, Idriss Boudrioua (sax), Alex Rocha (counterbass), Cliff Korman (piano), Roberto Rutigliano (drums) and Didac Thiago (percussion) perform the best compositions from John Coltrane, like “Naima”, “Impressions” and “Love Supreme”.
Audio Rebel – 7PM
Rua Visconde da Silva, 55 – Botafogo – Tel: (21) 3435-2692
Entrance: R$25
CLUBS:
Sarrada (Centro)
A lot of Brazilian funk music and a flirt atmosphere are guaranteed at the Sarrada party tonight, with DJs Fernanda Tavares, Esther Mograbi, Ciney Souza, Rafael Ferrero, Larinha da baixada, Marie linhares, Joe Carvalho and Denis Lucas making you dance with the best of the genre until the sunrise.
Espaço XV – 6PM
Travessa do Comércio, 113 – Centro
Entrance: R$0 – R$20
Bless (Centro)
Reggae music will invade Centro tonight. DJs Fabia Simplicio, RootsCidade and Ras Loty will run the dance floor, spinning both Brazilian and international reggae, dub and dancehall songs.
Instituto Cultural Ruínas – 7PM
Praça Tiradentes, 75 – Centro – Tel: (21) 97423-3883
Entrance: see venue to check details
MÚSICA BRASILEIRA:
Feira das Yabás (Madureira)
One of the most traditional Afro Brazilian parties, Feira das Yabás celebrates the Day of Jongo today, one of the Afro Brazilian dances. There will be a traditional roda de samba with Marquinhos de Oswaldo Cruz, Wilson Moreira, Jongo da Serrinha and Vera de Jesus. The event also includes a variety of typical food stalls.
Feira das Yabás – 1PM
Praça Paulo da Portela, Estrada da Portela – Madureira
Entrance: FREE
Andreia Mota (Botafogo)
The singer presents tonight an Afro Latin music show, including both popular songs and her authentic compositions. Participating in the show will be the guest musicians Doralyce, Luiz Nascimento, Natasha Llerena and Tyaro Maia.
Etnohaus – 7PM
Rua das Palmeiras, 26 – Botafogo
Entrance: suggested contribution of R$20
PUBS & BARS:
Laura and a Epifania (Botafogo)
The band performs at Saloon 79 tonight, bringing their authentic alternative rock music to the audience.
Saloon 79 – 6PM
Rua Pinheiro Guimaraes, 79 – Botafogo – Tel: (21) 97544-5151
Entrance: R$15 – R$20
Bar Urca (Urca)
Sunday afternoon drinking whilst eating salgadinhos and watching the sunset at Bar Urca is a regular pastime in Rio de Janeiro. This simple establishment on the bayside has been a hit since 1939.
Bar Urca – 11AM
Rua Cândido Gaffrée 205, Urca – Tel: (21) 2295-8744
Entrance: Free
The Lucky Screw American Irish Pub (Copacabana)
Know for their menu of over fifty specialty beers, and great international crowd, The Lucky Screw American Irish Pub also hosts live rock music every night of the week.
The Lucky Screw American Irish Pub – 5PM
Avenida Atlântica, 3056, Loja B – Copacabana – Tel: (21) 98317-5258
Entrance: R$15 after 8PM
Mais que Nada (Copacabana)
A cuban themed bar in Copacabana, Mais que Nada serves good tapas-style meals, cold beers and an excellent selection of cocktails and shots. Tonight, they will host the after-beach party. Promotions will include double shots on caipirinhas, caipivodkas and mojitos until 12AM.
Mais que Nada – 9PM
R. Xavier da Silveira, 34 – Copacabana – Tel: (21) 2267-0599
Entrance: See venue for details.
Blue Agave (Ipanema)
Just around the corner from Posto 9, Blue Agave Ipanema is also known for its mostly English-speaking staff and the international crowd which frequents the establishment. Be sure to check out Blue Agave in Copacabana also for a great night out.
Blue Agave Ipanema – 2PM
Vinicus de Moraes 68 – Ipanema – Tel: (21) 3592-9271
Entrance: FREE. Food and drink prices vary.
