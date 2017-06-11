- Advertisement -

Sunday’s Rio Nightlife Pick – This evening, Audio Rebel invites musicians Idriss Boudrioua (sax), Alex Rocha (counterbass), Cliff Korman (piano), Roberto Rutigliano (drums) and Didac Thiago (percussion) to present a show exclusively dedicated to American saxophonist John Coltrane, at 7PM.

The North Carolina born instrumentalist is considered one of the greatest names from the jazz music in the whole world. Coltrane is known for being the pioneer in the use of modes in jazz and in the free jazz style.

The show promises to bring an Afro Latin spice to the performance of compositions like “Afto Blues” and “Love Supreme”.

LIVE:

Tyaro Maia (Botafogo)

Along with guest singers, Tyaro Maia presents a show dedicated to Brazil’s independent music and popular regional rythms.

Etnohaus – 7PM

Rua das Palmeiras, 26 – Botafogo

Entrance: suggested contribution of R$20

Téo Lima and Bossa Trio (Copacabana)

Singer Téo Lima and group Bossa Trio will get together tonight to honor the Brazilian jazz music, presenting compositions from masters Tom Jobim, Sergio Mendes, Moacyr Santos, among others.

Beco das Garrafas – 9PM

Rua Duvivier, 37 – Copacabana – Tel: (21) 25432962

Entrance: R$30

CLUBS:

Baile do Teles (Centro)

Funk, reggaeton, pop, hip hop will land in Centro tonight, making your Sunday become a fun and eventful one. The party starts at the outdoor landmark of Arco do Teles (for free) at 6PM, and moves to Espaço XV at 8PM.

Arco do Teles – 6PM

Travessa do Comércio, 11 – Centro

Entrance: R$0 – R$10 (see venue for price details)

Kiki (Cosme Velho)

Tonight, party Kiki goes back to Casarão Floresta, bringing the best of pop and house to the dance floor. DJs Randal Aragão and Garrido will be running the pick ups.

Casarão Floresta – 8PM

Ladeira dos Guararapes, 115 – Cosme Velho – Tel: (21) 97041-4390

Entrance: R$0 – R$40

MÚSICA BRASILEIRA:

Arraiá do Sambalaiá with Samba do Xoxó (Botafogo)

Following the festa junina mood, Mansão Botafogo hosts this afternoon and evening a traditional “arraiá” (how Brazilians typically call a festa junina), including live samba music and delicious food stalls.

Mansão Botafogo – 5PM

Avenida Venceslau Brás, 72 – Botafogo

Entrance: R$0 – R$40

Rogê (Lapa)

It’s time to dance as singer Rogê returns for his weekly show at Lapa’s Carioca de Gema. The lively performer will bring the best of samba through his own works and his versions of Jorge, Jorge Ben, Djavan, among others.

Carioca da Gema – 9:30 PM

Av. Mem de Sá 79, Lapa – Tel: (21) 2221-0043

Entrance: R$20

PUBS & BARS:

Bar Urca (Urca)

Sunday afternoon drinking whilst eating salgadinhos and watching the sunset at Bar Urca is a regular pastime in Rio de Janeiro. This simple establishment on the bayside has been a hit since 1939.

Bar Urca – 11AM

Rua Cândido Gaffrée 205, Urca – Tel: (21) 2295-8744

Entrance: Free

The Lucky Screw American Irish Pub (Copacabana)

Know for their menu of over fifty specialty beers, and great international crowd, The Lucky Screw American Irish Pub also hosts live rock music every night of the week.

The Lucky Screw American Irish Pub – 5PM

Avenida Atlântica, 3056, Loja B – Copacabana – Tel: (21) 98317-5258

Entrance: R$15 after 8PM

Blue Agave (Ipanema)

Just around the corner from Posto 9, Blue Agave Ipanema is also known for its mostly English-speaking staff and the international crowd which frequents the establishment. Be sure to check out Blue Agave in Copacabana also for a great night out.

Blue Agave Ipanema – 2PM

Vinicus de Moraes 68 – Ipanema – Tel: (21) 3592-9271

Entrance: FREE. Food and drink prices vary.

Yndú Lounge (Leblon)

With chilled out vibes during the week and a selection of top DJs playing shows at the weekends, the newly-opened Yndú Lounge in Ipanema is a great option to kick back. With a selection of drinks and tapas, the bar is quickly becoming one of Leblon’s best watering holes.

Yndú Lounge – 6PM

Rua Ataulfo de Paiva, 1321 – Leblon – Tel: (21) 3083-6486

Entrance: FREE

