Sunday’s Rio Nightlife Pick – This afternoon, group Rio Candombe takes the Afro Uruguayan cultural roots to Rio’s Port Zone, with Saída de Tambores de Candombe (Departure of Candombe’s drums), at 4PM.

Brought by the African bantu slaves in the diaspora to South America, Camdombe developed in Uruguay and survived until the present day as an artistic expression of resistance. Today, Afro Uruguayans usually play Candombe during Carnival.

Rio Camdombe’s performance will definitely be a rich cultural experience for this Sunday afternoon, with its fascinating drums and dances.

LIVE:

Mystifier (Lapa)

If you are looking for heavy metal music this Sunday, La Eskina is the place to go. This afternoon, Mystifier, Imperador Belial, Lápide and Horrificia will play from 5PM.

La Eskina – 5PM

Avenida Mem de Sá, 61 – Lapa – Tel: (21) 99565-8069

Entrance: R$25 – R$35

Saída de Tambores de Camdombe (Centro)

This afternoon, Afro Uruguayan rhythm Candombe arrives in Rio’s Port Zone with Saída de Tambores de Candombe (Departure of Candombe’s drums), fascinating the audience with its drums and dances.

Armazém da Parada dos Navios – 4PM

Praça Mauá – Centro

Entrance: FREE

Vítor Passos and Paulo Mutti (Cosme Velho)

Project Janelas Abertas, in Espaço Botica, invites the duo Vitor Passos (vocal) and Paulo Mutti (guitar) to participate in a musical encounter, gathering Bahia’s influences to Rio’s.

Espaço Botica – 7PM

Beco do Boticário, 1 – Cosme Velho

Entrance: free contribution

CLUBS:

Balada do Psi (Barra)

Tonight, Bahia’s singer Psirico performs in Hotel Grand Mercure’s stage, at 8:30 PM, presenting hits like “Lepo Lepo” and “Ela é toda boa”. Singer Rode Torres, also from Bahia, performs in the event at 6:40 PM, playing the best from Brazilian sertanejo (the latest pop folk music genre in Brazil). “Open beer” of Devassa Puro Malte until 5PM.

Grand Mercure Hotel – starting from 3PM

Avenida Salvador Allende, 6555 – Barra – Tel: (21) 2153-1800

Entrance: see venue for price details

MÚSICA BRASILEIRA:

Projeto Criolice (Madureira)

Projeto Criolice promotes a traditional roda de samba with the best veterans, which will take place in one of the samba’s cribs, the neighborhood of Madureira.

Projeto Criolice – 3PM

Rua Bernardino de Andrade, 200 – Madureira

Entrance: R$15 – R$20

Moyses Marques (Lapa)

Musician Dudu Oliveira returns to Lapa tonight, spontaneously mixing samba, xote, samba-rock and MPB in a live jam session at Carioca da Gema.

Carioca da Gema – 9:30 PM

Av. Mem de Sá 79, Lapa – Tel: (21) 2221-0043

Entrance: R$20

PUBS & BARS:

Bar Urca (Urca)

Sunday afternoon drinking whilst eating salgadinhos and watching the sunset at Bar Urca is a regular pastime in Rio de Janeiro. This simple establishment on the bayside has been a hit since 1939.

Bar Urca – 11AM

Rua Cândido Gaffrée 205, Urca – Tel: (21) 2295-8744

Entrance: Free

The Lucky Screw American Irish Pub (Copacabana)

Know for their menu of over fifty specialty beers, and great international crowd, The Lucky Screw American Irish Pub also hosts live rock music every night of the week.

The Lucky Screw American Irish Pub – 5PM

Avenida Atlântica, 3056, Loja B – Copacabana – Tel: (21) 98317-5258

Entrance: R$15 after 8PM

Mais que Nada (Copacabana)

A cuban themed bar in Copacabana, Mais que Nada serves good tapas-style meals, cold beers and an excellent selection of cocktails and shots. Tonight, they will host the after-beach party. Promotions will include double shots on caipirinhas, caipivodkas and mojitos until 12AM.

Mais que Nada – 9PM

R. Xavier da Silveira, 34 – Copacabana – Tel: (21) 2267-0599

Entrance: See venue for details.

Blue Agave (Ipanema)

Just around the corner from Posto 9, Blue Agave Ipanema is also known for its mostly English-speaking staff and the international crowd which frequents the establishment. Be sure to check out Blue Agave in Copacabana also for a great night out.

Blue Agave Ipanema – 2PM

Vinicus de Moraes 68 – Ipanema – Tel: (21) 3592-9271

Entrance: FREE. Food and drink prices vary.

