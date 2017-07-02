- Advertisement -

Sunday’s Rio Nightlife Pick – Tonight, rock music from the 1980s will invade Botafogo, with The Badcops playing at Crazy Cats, at 8PM.

The Badcops were originally born as a cover group of the English band The Police. This Sunday, they promise to bring a repertoire that includes both Brazilian and international rock music from the 1980s.

The audience will have the opportunity to listen to the best classics by Legião Urbana, U2, Men at Work, The Cure, Paralamas do Sucesso, Smiths, Talking Heads, among many other great bands.

LIVE:

Eliane Salek and Beto Saroldi (Botafogo)

Tonight, singer Eliane Salek releases her last album “40 years of stage” at Audio Rebel. Along with Beto Saroldi, Salek visits music genres like bossa nova, standard jazz and pop-jazz.

Audio Rebel – 8PM

Rua Visconde da Silva, 55 – Botafogo – Tel: (21) 3435-2692

Entrance: R$25

The 1980s Rock (Botafogo)

The pocket rock trio Badcops presents tonight the best of Brazilian and international rock classics from the 1980s, like Men at Work, The Cure, Legião Urbana, Smiths, U2 and Police.

Crazy Cats – 8PM

Rua Sorocaba, 19 – Botafogo – Tel: (21) 99106-9336

Jazz & Beer (Barra)

The Jazz & Beer project invites the Korean-Brazilian singer Yumi Park and pianist João Braga to perform a show dedicated to bossa nova composer Tom Jobim.

Mestre Cervejeiro – 6PM

Avenida Olegário Maciel, 135 – Barra – Tel: (21) 3177-1452

Entrance: FREE (suggested contribution of R$12)

CLUBS:

Baile Black Bom (Méier)

One of the trendiest black music parties in Rio, Black Bom invites rappers, bands and DJs to bring the best of the genre all night long. Tonight, band Consciência Tranquila (Chilled Conscience) is the special guest on the stage.

Imperator – 6PM

Rua Dias da Cruz, 170 – Méier – Tel: (21) 2597-3897

Entrance: R$5 – R$15

Baile do Teles (Centro)

The party makes everyone dance, with the best of Brazilian funk, reggaeton, deep house, hip hop and pop spinning on the floor.

Espaço XV – 6PM

Travessa do Comércio, 113 – Centro – Tel: (21) 2224-8602

Entrance: FREE until 8PM

Sunday Club (Laranjeiras)

The day-party brings live samba and sertanejo music to Laranjeiras. DJ Henrique Ribeiro will run the dancefloor during the breaks.

Hideway – 8PM

Rua das Laranjeiras, 308 – Laranjeiras – Tel: (21) 2285-0921

Entrance: R$10 – R$40

MÚSICA BRASILEIRA:

Rogê (Lapa)

It’s time to dance as singer Rogê returns for his weekly show at Lapa’s Carioca de Gema. The lively performer will bring the best of samba through his own works and his versions of Jorge, Jorge Ben, Djavan, among others.

Carioca da Gema – 9:30 PM

Av. Mem de Sá 79, Lapa – Tel: (21) 2221-0043

Entrance: R$20

Filhas de Bamba (Copacabana)

Group Filhas de Bamba returns to Beco das Garrafas tonight, bringing to the audience the best samba music. The repertoire includes both authentic songs and compositions from the greatest samba names.

Beco das Garrafas – 7PM

Rua Duvivier, 37 – Copacabana – Tel: (21) 96800-8683

Entrance: R$30

PUBS & BARS:

Bar Urca (Urca)

Sunday afternoon drinking whilst eating salgadinhos and watching the sunset at Bar Urca is a regular pastime in Rio de Janeiro. This simple establishment on the bayside has been a hit since 1939.

Bar Urca – 11AM

Rua Cândido Gaffrée 205, Urca – Tel: (21) 2295-8744

Entrance: Free

The Lucky Screw American Irish Pub (Copacabana)

Know for their menu of over fifty specialty beers, and great international crowd, The Lucky Screw American Irish Pub also hosts live rock music every night of the week.

The Lucky Screw American Irish Pub – 5PM

Avenida Atlântica, 3056, Loja B – Copacabana – Tel: (21) 98317-5258

Entrance: R$15 after 8PM

Mais que Nada (Copacabana)

A cuban themed bar in Copacabana, Mais que Nada serves good tapas-style meals, cold beers and an excellent selection of cocktails and shots. Tonight, they will host the after-beach party. Promotions will include double shots on caipirinhas, caipivodkas and mojitos until 12AM.

Mais que Nada – 9PM

R. Xavier da Silveira, 34 – Copacabana – Tel: (21) 2267-0599

Entrance: See venue for details.

Blue Agave (Ipanema)

Just around the corner from Posto 9, Blue Agave Ipanema is also known for its mostly English-speaking staff and the international crowd which frequents the establishment. Be sure to check out Blue Agave in Copacabana also for a great night out.

Blue Agave Ipanema – 2PM

Vinicus de Moraes 68 – Ipanema – Tel: (21) 3592-9271

Entrance: FREE. Food and drink prices vary.

Yndú Lounge (Leblon)

With chilled out vibes during the week and a selection of top DJs playing shows at the weekends, the newly-opened Yndú Lounge in Ipanema is a great option to kick back. With a selection of drinks and tapas, the bar is quickly becoming one of Leblon’s best watering holes.

Yndú Lounge – 6PM

Rua Ataulfo de Paiva, 1321 – Leblon – Tel: (21) 3083-6486

Entrance: FREE

—

To have an event included in the Nightlife Guide, please email:

events[at]riotimesonline[dot]com.