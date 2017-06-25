- Advertisement -

Sunday’s Rio Nightlife Pick – Soul Brunch is a new event bringing classic southern American brunch food and drinks to Rio de Janeiro starting at 1PM today.

Three Black American women who have made Rio their home are producing the first ever Soul Brunch in the historic area of Pedra do Sal in Centro.

For R$50 they will serve you a heaping plate of waffles, fried chicken and fruit (yes there will be butter and syrup). Plus, you’ll also get a mimosa! Additional mimosas will be two for R$25.

LIVE:

Menores Atos, FILTRA and Def (Lapa)

Tonight the band Menores Atos presents its album “Animalia” at La Eskina, bringing the best of alternative rock music to Lapa. Guest bands FILTRA and Def will also perform tonight.

La Eskina – 6PM

Avenida Mem de Sá, 61 – Lapa – Tel: (21) 99565-8069

Entrance: R$15 – R$25

Tribute to Michael Jackson (Aterro do Flamengo)

The King of pop music is back. Tonight, singer and performer Rodrigo Teaser plays the one and only Michael Jackson, in a show that includes the artist’s most emblematic hits, like Billie Jean, Thriller and Beat It.

Vivo Rio – 7PM

Av. Infante Dom Henrique, 85 – Flamengo – Tel: (21) 2272-2901

Entrance: see venue for details

CLUBS:

Eu Amo Pós-Praia (Leme)

The after-beach sunset party in Rio, Eu Amo Pós-Praia (I love the After-Beach) takes place at Leme, with DJs Saddam, Daniel Faria and TH in charge of the music.

Mureta do Leme – 4PM

Mureta do Leme, Avenida Atlântica – Leme.

Entrance: FREE

Bruk (Ipanema)

This afternoon, collective Bruk will bring the best of the bass, funk and trap music to Ipanema, with artists EveHive, Pep. b2b Moonar, diniBoy and TWO KPZ.

La Cucaracha – 4PM

Rua Teixeira de Melo, 31 – Ipanema

Entrance: FREE

MÚSICA BRASILEIRA:

Dudu Oliveira (Lapa)

Carioca musician Dudu Oliveira returns to Lapa tonight to present his special project ‘Dude Oliveira Jam’. The lively performer will bring his version of ‘Brazilian jazz’, spontaneously mixing choro, samba, jazz and MBP in a live jam session at Carioca da Gema, with the help of percussionist Cassius Theperson, bassist Luis Louchard and pianist Vladimir Sosa.

Carioca da Gema – 9:30 PM

Av. Mem de Sá 79, Lapa – Tel: (21) 2221-0043

Entrance: R$20

Mulheres de Chico (Copacabana)

Mulheres de Chico is a women-only group with a repertoire exclusively dedicated to Carioca composer Chico Buarque. Celebrating Chico’s birthday, tonight’s show promises to be more than special.

Sala Baden Powell – 8PM

Avenida Nossa Senhora de Copacabana, 360 – Copacabana – Tel: (21) 2548 0421

Entrance: R$20 – R$40

PUBS & BARS:

Bar Urca (Urca)

Sunday afternoon drinking whilst eating salgadinhos and watching the sunset at Bar Urca is a regular pastime in Rio de Janeiro. This simple establishment on the bayside has been a hit since 1939.

Bar Urca – 11AM

Rua Cândido Gaffrée 205, Urca – Tel: (21) 2295-8744

Entrance: Free

The Lucky Screw American Irish Pub (Copacabana)

Know for their menu of over fifty specialty beers, and great international crowd, The Lucky Screw American Irish Pub also hosts live rock music every night of the week.

The Lucky Screw American Irish Pub – 5PM

Avenida Atlântica, 3056, Loja B – Copacabana – Tel: (21) 98317-5258

Entrance: R$15 after 8PM

Mais que Nada (Copacabana)

A cuban themed bar in Copacabana, Mais que Nada serves good tapas-style meals, cold beers and an excellent selection of cocktails and shots. Tonight, they will host the after-beach party. Promotions will include double shots on caipirinhas, caipivodkas and mojitos until 12AM.

Mais que Nada – 9PM

R. Xavier da Silveira, 34 – Copacabana – Tel: (21) 2267-0599

Entrance: See venue for details.

Blue Agave (Ipanema)

Just around the corner from Posto 9, Blue Agave Ipanema is also known for its mostly English-speaking staff and the international crowd which frequents the establishment. Be sure to check out Blue Agave in Copacabana also for a great night out.

Blue Agave Ipanema – 2PM

Vinicus de Moraes 68 – Ipanema – Tel: (21) 3592-9271

Entrance: FREE. Food and drink prices vary.

OTHER:

Soul Brunch at Pedra do Sal (Centro)

Three Black American women who have made Rio their home will produce the first ever Soul Brunch in the historic area of Pedra do Sal in Centro.

Pedra do Sal – 7PM

Travessa do Sereno, 29 – Centro

Entrance: R$50 for the meal, additional mimosas will be two for R$25.

