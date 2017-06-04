- Advertisement -

Sunday’s Rio Nightlife Pick – Foli Griô Orquestra will perform this evening in Botafogo, at 7PM, and promises to make everyone dance with its irresistible afrobeat music mixed with Caribbean and Brazilian popular references.

With Fela Kuti as its main inspiration, Foli Griô Orquestra will present to the audience its authentic musical creations and its interpretations of traditional afrobeat and Afro Latin popular music. The show takes place at Etnohaus, a cultural center in Botafogo dedicated to music, dance and arts in general.

LIVE:

Juliana Perdigão and Lucas Santtana (Centro)

Participating on the Experia Music Festival, artists Perdigão and Santtana bring to the audience a little from Brazil’s independent music.

Caixa Cultural – 7PM

Avenida Almirante Barroso, 25 – Centro – (21) 3980-3815

Entrance: R$10 – R$20

Foli Griô Orquestra (Botafogo)

Foli Griô Orquestra brings Fela Kuti’s Afrobeat and Afro Latin music to Etnohaus this evening. Impossible not to dance with this show.

Etnohaus – 7PM

Rua das Palmeiras, 26 – Botafogo

Entrance: suggested contribution of R$20

Tomba Orquestra (Botafogo)

Tomba Orquestra plays at Audio Rebel tonight, bringing an interesting mixture of samba, reggae, rock and jazz. Musicians Pedro Pagnuzzi, Leo Alves and Lucas Pires will open the show at 8PM.

Audio Rebel – 8PM

Rua Visconde da Silva, 55 – Botafogo – Tel: (21) 3435-2692

Entrance: R$20

CLUBS:

Hip Hop Santa Marta (Botafogo)

The party brings together the promising artists from the Brazilian rap scene, like Filipe Ret, Santa Máfia, Gorila and Repper Fiell.

Quadra da Santa Marta – 6PM

MÚSICA BRASILEIRA:

Leci Brandão and Grupo Arruda (Tijuca)

If you are looking for a genuine samba presentation in Rio’s North Zone and a delicious feijoada, Renascença Club is the place to go. This Sunday, groups Batuque de Raça and Arruda and singer Leci Brandão will play classics and contemporary samba songs.

Clube Renascença – 1PM

Rua Barão de São Francisco, 54 – Andaraí (Tijuca) – Tel: (21) 3253-2322

Entrance: R$15 – R$30 (Feijoada: R$25)

Rogê (Lapa)

It’s time to dance as singer Rogê returns for his weekly show at Lapa’s Carioca de Gema. The lively performer will bring the best of samba through his own works and his versions of Jorge, Jorge Ben, Djavan, among others.

Carioca da Gema – 9:30 PM

Av. Mem de Sá 79, Lapa – Tel: (21) 2221-0043

Entrance: R$20

PUBS & BARS:

Bar Urca (Urca)

Sunday afternoon drinking whilst eating salgadinhos and watching the sunset at Bar Urca is a regular pastime in Rio de Janeiro. This simple establishment on the bayside has been a hit since 1939.

Bar Urca – 11AM

Rua Cândido Gaffrée 205, Urca – Tel: (21) 2295-8744

Entrance: Free

The Lucky Screw American Irish Pub (Copacabana)

Know for their menu of over fifty specialty beers, and great international crowd, The Lucky Screw American Irish Pub also hosts live rock music every night of the week.

The Lucky Screw American Irish Pub – 5PM

Avenida Atlântica, 3056, Loja B – Copacabana – Tel: (21) 98317-5258

Entrance: R$15 after 8PM

NBA Finals @ Blue Agave (Ipanema)

Just around the corner from Posto 9, Blue Agave Ipanema is also known for its mostly English-speaking staff and the international crowd which frequents the establishment. Tonight the NBA Finals continues with Game 2 seeing the Golden State Warriors looking to repeat the Game 1 thrashing of Cleveland Cavaliers.

Blue Agave Ipanema – 2PM

Vinicus de Moraes 68 – Ipanema – Tel: (21) 3592-9271

Entrance: FREE. Food and drink prices vary

—

