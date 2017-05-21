- Advertisement -

Sunday’s Rio Nightlife Pick – Sunday afternoons ask for a relaxing event, with a mellow environment and good music.

SoulJazz at Largo das Neves, starting from 6PM, is just the perfect bet, with Cariocas and visitors getting together at Santa Teresa’s hills sunset to enjoy themselves, chat and drink some cold beers.

Families, couples and friends will certainly have fun in this soul jazz music party in Santa Teresa, the most bohemian neighborhood in Rio de Janeiro.

LIVE:

Lithos Rock Fest (Tijuca)

Looking for some rock music on a Sunday night? Lithos Rock Fest is the event you are looking for! The party invites indie rock bands Purano, Maverick Punk and Pumpkinhead to perform on the stage.

Calabouço Heavy & Rock Bar – 8PM

R. Felipe Camarão, 130 – Vila Isabel – Tel: (21) 2268-7014

Entrance: R$15

SoulJazz at Largo das Neves (Santa Teresa)

A good program for this Sunday afternoon is SoulJazz at Santa Teresa’s square Largo das Neves. Where the neighborhood residents and visitors get together for a beer and to appreciate quality music for free.

Largo das Neves – 6PM

Largo das Neves – Santa Teresa

Entrance: FREE

CLUBS:

Hoje a Tarde é Nossa (Centro)

Cold beer, Sunday afternoon, outdoor event with a chilled vibe and nice landscape of Rio’s Aterro do Flamengo. This is the party Hoje a Tarde é Nossa, where Djs will be playing the best of Brazilian funk, sertanejo and pagode music.

Clube Santa Luzia – 4:10 PM – 11PM

Avenida Almirante Sílvio Noronha, 300 – Centro – Tel: (21) 2220-8580

MÚSICA BRASILEIRA:

Rogê (Lapa)

It’s time to dance as singer Rogê returns for his weekly show at Lapa’s Carioca de Gema. The lively performer will bring the best of samba through his own works and his versions of Jorge, Jorge Ben, Djavan, among others.

Carioca da Gema – 9:30 PM

Av. Mem de Sá 79, Lapa – Tel: (21) 2221-0043

Entrance: R$20

Guto Marques/ Téo Lima & Bossa Rio (Copacabana)

Rio’s very spot of Bossa Nova, “Beco das Garrafas” (Bottles Alley), hosts singer Guto Marques tonight. The artist performs some classic Bossa Nova singles from Tom Jobim, Maysa, Dorival Caymmi and many others. Later on, Téo Lima & Bossa Rio will play Brazilian instrumental music.

Bottle’s Bar – 6:30 PM (Guto Marques)/ 9PM (Téo Lima & Bossa Rio)

Rua Duvivier, 37, Beco das Garrafas (stores J and K) – Copacabana – Tel: (21) 2543-2962

Entrance: R$40 (Guto Marques)/ R$30 (Téo Lima & Bossa Rio)

PUBS & BARS:

Bar Urca (Urca)

Sunday afternoon drinking whilst eating salgadinhos and watching the sunset at Bar Urca is a regular pastime in Rio de Janeiro. This simple establishment on the bayside has been a hit since 1939.

Bar Urca – 11AM

Rua Cândido Gaffrée 205, Urca – Tel: (21) 2295-8744

Entrance: Free

The Lucky Screw American Irish Pub (Copacabana)

Know for their menu of over fifty specialty beers, and great international crowd, The Lucky Screw American Irish Pub also hosts live rock music every night of the week.

The Lucky Screw American Irish Pub – 5PM

Avenida Atlântica, 3056, Loja B – Copacabana – Tel: (21) 98317-5258

Entrance: R$15 after 8PM

NBA Playoffs @ Blue Agave (Ipanema)

Just around the corner from Posto 9, Blue Agave Ipanema is also known for its mostly English-speaking staff and the international crowd which frequents the establishment. Tonight at 9:30 PM the Cavs will aim to continue their pounding of the Boston Celtics in the semi-finals.

Blue Agave Ipanema – 2PM

Vinicus de Moraes 68 – Ipanema – Tel: (21) 3592-9271

Entrance: FREE. Food and drink prices vary.

Yndú Lounge (Leblon)

With chilled out vibes during the week and a selection of top DJs playing shows at the weekends, the newly-opened Yndú Lounge in Ipanema is a great option to kick back. With a selection of drinks and tapas, the bar is quickly becoming one of Leblon’s best watering holes.

Yndú Lounge – 6PM

Rua Ataulfo de Paiva, 1321 – Leblon – Tel: (21) 3083-6486

Entrance: FREE

