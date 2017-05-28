- Advertisement -

Sunday’s Rio Nightlife Pick – This afternoon, a perfect combination of sun, sea and music will take place at Arpoador, on Ipanema Beach. At the specific time of 4:16 PM, Carioca band Beach Combers will mix the magnetic guitars of the surf music to the lysergic garage music from the 1960s.

Formed by Bernar Gomma (guitar), Guzz The Fuzz (bass) and Lucas Leão (drums), the band has already shared the stage with renowned international artists, like Marky Ramone and The Rolling Stones.

LIVE:

Ratel (Largo do Machado)

This evening, band Ratel will bring to free outdoor event “Food & Arte Carioca” the best of dub, reggae, rock and Brazilian music. “Food & Arte Carioca” brings music and food trucks to Largo do Machado square until 12PM.

Food & Arte Carioca – 7PM

Largo do Machado square

Entrance: FREE

Beach Combers (Ipanema)

Carioca trio Beach Combers will bring surf, garage, psychodelic and instrumental music to Arpoador beach this afternoon. The group is formed by Bernar Gomma (guitar), Guzz The Fuzz (bass) and Lucas Leão (drums).

Arpoador – 4:16 PM

Avenida Vieira Souto, Ipanema.

Entrance: FREE

CLUBS:

The Bosh – Anitta x Rihanna (Centro)

This evening, party The Bosh will play Anitta’s Brazilian funk and Rihanna’s hottest hits. DJs Tom Mauza, Emerson Henrique, Fernanda Tavares and Esther Mograbi will run the pick-ups with the latest from the pop and hip hop music. Free entrance for the first fifty people.

Espaço XV – 4PM

Praça Quinze de Novembro – Centro

Entrance: R$10 – R$15

Funk’in 0800 (Lapa)

Funk, hip hop and pop in a party that promises to make everyone burn on the dance floor. DJ Flash will be in charge of the music.

Casa Antonieta – 7PM

Av. Mem de Sá, 104 – Centro – Tel: (21) 2252-8798

Entrance: FREE

MÚSICA BRASILEIRA:

Sombrinha (Tijuca)

This afternoon, singer Sombrinha, who has already been part of traditional pagode group Fundo de Quintal, will bring to the audience classic samba compositions.

Tijolinho – 3PM

Rua Barão de Mesquita, 969 – Tijuca – Tel: (21) 98659-2954

Entrance: FREE

Reinaldo, Marquynhos Sensação and Soul Mais Sá (Centro)

Pagode and traditional samba in the headquarters of a big Rio’s samba school, accompanied by Brazilian’s typical dish, feijoada.

Quadra da Unidos da Tijuca – 1PM

Avenida Francisco Bicalho, 47 – Centro – Tel: (21) 2263-9679

Entrance: R$20 – R$350

Rogê (Lapa)

It’s time to dance as singer Rogê returns for his weekly show at Lapa’s Carioca de Gema. The lively performer will bring the best of samba through his own works and his versions of Seu Jorge, Jorge Ben, Djavan, among others.

Carioca da Gema – 9:30 PM

Av. Mem de Sá 79, Lapa – Tel: (21) 2221-0043

Entrance: R$20

PUBS & BARS:

Bar Urca (Urca)

Sunday afternoon drinking whilst eating salgadinhos and watching the sunset at Bar Urca is a regular pastime in Rio de Janeiro. This simple establishment on the bayside has been a hit since 1939.

Bar Urca – 11AM

Rua Cândido Gaffrée 205, Urca – Tel: (21) 2295-8744

Entrance: Free

Pub Escondido (Copacabana)

If beer and burgers are your thing, then you really shouldn’t miss Pub Escondido. With funky modern decor and impeccably strong beer menu, there are only good times to be had. Delicious burgers and many other menu items also available.

Pub Escondido– 9PM

Rua Aires Saldanha 98 Loja A, Copacabana- Tel: (21) 2522-9800

Entrance: Free

Gringo Cafe (Ipanema)

Come get your U.S.A. on at the Gringo Cafe, featuring all things great about America, including beers, food and atmosphere. Enjoy mac ‘n’ cheese, sliders, Heineken and more.

Gringo Cafe – 11AM

Rua Barão da Torre 240, Loja A, Ipanema- Tel: (21) 3813-3972

Entrance: Free

Academia da Cachaça (Leblon)

This bar specializes in the local booze cachaça and the different fruit variations, caipifrutas and caipirinhas. For those summer days.

Academia da Cachaça – 9PM

R. Conde Bernadotte 26, Leblon – (21) 2239-1542

Entrance: Call for nightly prices

