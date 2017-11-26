- Advertisement -

We have three top picks for Sunday’s Rio Nightlife, and below a list of bars and lounges that are always a good option.

LOUNGES, BARS & PUBS:

Samba que Elas Querem (Lapa) – The great women-only group “Samba que Elas Querem” performs at Ganjah Lapa tonight, fascinating the audience with its beautiful “roda de samba”.

Starting at 8PM, the “roda” pays tribute to all the renowned “samba queens”, like Clara Nunes, Dona Ivonne Lara, Leci Brandão, Jovelina Pérola Negra, among others.

A Paulistinha – Avenida Gomes Freire, 27 – Lapa

LIVE:

Jazz no Descasados (Santa Teresa) – Tonight, Bar dos Descasados, in the charming Santa Teresa Hotel, promotes a swing jazz show from 6PM.

Composed of musicians Roberto Rutigliano, Widor Santiago, Adaury Mothé and Sergio Barrozo, the band presents the best jazz standards to the audience tonight.

Bar dos Descasados – Rua Felício dos Santos, 15 – Tel: (21) 3380-0240

PARTY:

A.front O Baile (Botafogo) – Tonight, the A.front party brings the best of trap, funk and hip hop to Ganjah Botafogo.

Starting from 5PM, the party includes a pocket show with Juju Rude and DJ Fabio Broa, who will be spinning until 11PM.

Ganjah Botafogo – Praia de Botafogo, 454 – Botafogo

LOUNGES, BARS & PUBS:

Bar Urca (Urca)

Sunday afternoon drinking whilst eating salgadinhos and watching the sunset at Bar Urca is a regular pastime in Rio de Janeiro. This simple establishment on the bayside has been a hit since 1939.

Bar Urca – 11AM

Rua Cândido Gaffrée 205, Urca – Tel: (21) 2295-8744

Entrance: Free

NFL Sunday @ Blue Agave (Ipanema)

Just around the corner from Posto 9, Blue Agave Ipanema is also known for its mostly English-speaking staff and the international crowd which frequents the establishment. During the NFL American football season the are sure to play all the games across four TVs. Be sure to check out Blue Agave in Copacabana also for a great night out.

Blue Agave Ipanema – 2PM

Vinicus de Moraes 68 – Ipanema – Tel: (21) 3592-9271

Entrance: FREE. Food and drink prices vary.

Yndú Lounge (Leblon)

With chilled out vibes during the week and a selection of top DJs playing shows at the weekends, the newly-opened Yndú Lounge in Ipanema is a great option to kick back. With a selection of drinks and tapas, the bar is quickly becoming one of Leblon’s best watering holes.

Yndú Lounge – 6PM

Rua Ataulfo de Paiva, 1321 – Leblon – Tel: (21) 3083-6486

Entrance: FREE

