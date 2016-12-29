- Advertisement -

DJ Guga Fernandes, ex resident DJ of Cafe Del Mar, will be spinning the best of electronic music, house, deep, trap, hip hop, funk chic, reggaeton, bachata, salsa and world music.

CLUBS:

Veneno Disco (Botafogo)

The Veneno party is back at Casa da Matriz in Botafogo tonight. For over ten years the weekly events, filled with good music and beautiful people, have helped start weekends early in Rio. Tonight will be no exception as some of Rio’s best DJs including DJs Beto Artista, Sal and Mariana Pinet spin the best of pop, rock, groove and classic hits from the Eighties and Nineties.

Casa da Matriz – 11PM

Rua Henrique de Novaes, 107 – Botafogo – Tel: (21) 2226-9691 / (21) 2266-1014

Entrance: R$0 – R$50 (FREE until midnight)

Dose Dupla @ Cabaret Lounge (Botafogo)

Cabaret Lounge in Botafogo will host the Dose Dupla party tonight. DJ Luciano Jacaré will spin the best of pop rock, hip hop and house throughout the night. Promotions will include two-for-one specials on Heineken and glasses of sparkling wine from 6:30 PM to 9:30 PM.

Cabaret Lounge – 6:30 PM

Rua Voluntários da Pátria, 449 – Botafogo – Tel: (21) 2226-4126

Entrance: R$15 – R$30

No Valentine’s Day (Gavea)

Tonight, Palaphita will host the No Valentine’s Day party, a party dedicated to all the single ladies and gents out there or the ones just getting over a break up. DJs Bernardo Malta, Kako and Igor Kelner will warm the place up with a mix of music to get people dancing, mingling and enjoying the single life. This is one of Rio’s hottest and trendiest nightclubs, so dress to impress – no flip flops allowed here. If you have recently split up with someone, divorced, having a leaving party or celebrating a birthday get in touch with the venue for a promotion.

Palaphita Gavea – 10PM

Avenida Bartolomeu Mitre, 1314 – Gavea– Tel: (21) 99982-9195

Entrance: R$30 – R$50

The White Party (Copacabana)

In celebration of the end of the year, New Mariuzinn will bring the white party with a white dress-code theme. There will be black lights to make the white really stand out. There will be an open bar until midnight of Smirnoff wodka, caipirinhas, caipivodkas, beer, energy drinks, soft drinks and water. There will also be promotions on beers and caipirinhas all night. DJ Guga Fernandes will be spinning the best of electronic music, house, deep, trap, hip hop, funk chic, reggaeton, bachata, salsa and world music.

New Mariuzinn Copacabana – 11PM

Avenida Nossa Senhora, 435 – Copacabana– Tel: (21) 2540-8041

Entrance: R$40 – R$60

MÚSICA BRASILEIRA:

Thiago Genthil, Nelson Félix and DJ Marcelo Sabre (Centro)

Thiago Genthil will start the night at Rio Scenarium at 7:30 PM with the best of samba, jazz and bossa nova, followed by singer Nelson Félix at 10:30PM representing the new generation of samba. Finally at midnight, DJ Marcelo Sabre will spin the best of Brazilian dance music.

Rio Scenarium – 7:30PM

Rua do Lavradio, 20 casa – Centro – Tel: (21) 3147-9000

Entrance: R$30

Tempero Caricoa (Lapa)

Tonight Carioca da Gema will host Tempero Carioca, bringing the best of samba that promises to be a fun and lively night.

Carioca da Gema – 10PM

Avenida Mem de Sá, 79 – Lapa – Tel: (21) 2221-0043

Entrance: R$25

Salsa and Forró Leviano (Lapa)

The Salsa and Forró party is back at Lapa’s Leviano bar tonight and that means it’s time to dance. The band Raízes do Sertão will be back with the best of forró and the first floor the group Mano a Mano willbring the best of salsa. There will also be promotions on drink all night.

Leviano – 9PM

Avenida Mem de Sá, 47 – Lapa – Tel: (21) 2507-5779

Entrance: R$15 – R$30 (Cash only)

PUBS & BARS:

Flashback (Ipanema)

Flashback is a wonderful high-end restaurant with plenty of classical music and photos decorating the walls. Tonight, between 7PM and 9PM the restaurant will serve a happy hour with two for one on caipivodkas and Stella Artois. The caipivodkas are made fresh with either lime, strawberry or passionfruit as well as additional herbs added in for a taste explosion. There is also a great choice of finger foods such as octopus with potatoes and chicken wings in a thai sauce, prepared lovingly by chef, Pierre Landry. For a bigger bite, try the roastbeef baguette.

Flashback – 7PM

Rua Paul Redfern, 33 – Ipanema – Tel: (21) 2274-7657

Entrance: FREE

Winehouse (Botafogo)

Winehouse is a wine bar run by a British expat that has brought an eclectic range of wines to Rio including a mix of fabulous national wines and international favorites. There is also a great selection of nibbles and cheese boards. For those that aren’t too keen on wine, there is plenty of beer and cocktail options too. Happy hour begins at 5PM and finishes at 8PM.

Winehouse – 5PM

Rua Paulo Barreto, 25 – Botafogo – Tel: (21) 3264-4101

Entrance: FREE

Canastra Bar (Ipanema)

The Canastra Wine Bar in Ipanema offers a great selection of wines and cheeses and is quickly becoming known for its nice atmosphere and friendly service.

Canastra – 6:30 PM

Rua Jangadeiros, 42, Loja B – Ipanema – (21) 99656-1960

Entrance: Free

The Lucky Screw American Irish Pub (Copacabana)

Know for its cold, specialty beers, and great atmosphere, The Lucky Screw American Irish Pub also hosts live music every night of the week except for Wednesdays.

The Lucky Screw American Irish Pub – 5PM

Avenida Atlântica, 3056, Loja B – Copacabana – Tel: (21) 98317-5258

Entrance: See venue for more information.

Shenanigan’s (Ipanema)

With classic pub games like darts and pool, Ipanema’s Shenanigan’s is always a great spot to visit. Happy Hour is dose dupla (two for one) on Thursdays 6PM-8PM.

Shenanigan’s Irish Pub – 6PM

Rua Visconde de Pirajá, 122A (Upstairs) – Ipanema – Tel: (21) 2267-5860

Entrance: See venue for details.

Bar 48 (Ipanema)

Located in the heart of the Ipanema neighborhood, Bar 48 (Quarenta e Oito) is one of the hottest new bars in the city. Owned and operated by French expats, the bar is making a name for itself by hosting live music, DJ sets and by offering a hipster atmosphere and great mixed drinks including caipirinhas.

Bar 48 – 6PM

Rua Teixeira de Melo, 48 – Ipanema – Tel: (21) 2548-8484

Entrance: Free (sometimes with cover charge for live music)

—

To have an event included in the weekly Nightlife Guide, please email:

events[at]riotimesonline[dot]com.