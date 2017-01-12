- Advertisement -

Thursday’s Rio Nightlife Pick – Tonight, Palaphita Gavea brings the first Noir party of the year with plenty of black music, hip hop, trap and R&B.

The main event of the night will be a special appearance of RV and TUCHO, bringing the best hits from the genre. Promotions include two for one on Heineken until midnight.

CLUBS:

Veneno Disco (Botafogo)

The Veneno party is back at Casa da Matriz in Botafogo tonight. Tonight will bring some of Rio’s best DJs including DJs Beto Artista, Sal and Mariana Pinet spin the best of pop, rock, groove and classic hits from the 80s and 90s.

Casa da Matriz – 11PM

Rua Henrique de Novaes, 107 – Botafogo – Tel: (21) 2226-9691 / (21) 2266-1014

Entrance: FREE until midnight. R$30 – R$50 after midnight.

Noir invites RV and TUCHO (Gavea)

Tonight, Palaphita will host the Noir party that brings along special guest, Zedoroque. The first Noir party of the year at Palaphita Gavea will bring a host of black music with current classics in addition to hip hop, R&B and trap. Expect the hip hop of the night to be especially good – invited RV and TUCHO will be spinning the best and most classic tracks from the genre. Promotions will include two for one on Heinekein until midnight.

Palaphita Gavea – 10PM

Avenida Bartolomeu Mitre, 1314 – Gavea– Tel: (21) 99982-9195

Entrance: R$0 – R$50. Pay in advance (R$30 – R$50) to avoid queues.

Girls Night Out (Copacabana)

Tonight the Girls Night Out party returns to New Mariuzinn Copacabana with an open bar from until midnight for girls and free caipirinhas for guys until midnight. DJ Guga Fernandes will be spinning the best of house, deep house, trap, hip hop, funk chic, Latin Rhythms and World Music.

New Mariuzinn Copacabana – 11PM

Avenida Nossa Senhora, 435 – Copacabana– Tel: (21) 2540-8041

Entrance: R$0 – R$40

MÚSICA BRASILEIRA:

Salsa and Forró Leviano (Lapa)

The Salsa and Forró party is back at Lapa’s Leviano bar tonight and that means it’s time to dance. The group Mano a Mano will start things off at 8PM on the first floor with their reinterpretations of works by Hector Lavoe, Willie Colón, Rubén Bládes, Ismael Rivera, Eddie Palmieri and Buena Vista Social Club.

Leviano – 9PM

Avenida Mem de Sá, 47 – Lapa – Tel: (21) 2507-5779

Entrance: R$15 – R$25 (Cash only)

Nelson Felix (Lapa)

Tonight Carioca da Gema will host Nelson Felix, one of the most promising singers in the new generation of samba music.

Carioca da Gema – 10PM

Avenida Mem de Sá, 79 – Lapa – Tel: (21) 2221-0043

Entrance: R$25

Deborah Vasconcellos, Samba de Donanna and DJ Marcello Sabre (Centro)

Deborah Vasconcellos will start the night at Rio Scenarium at 7:30 PM with the best of samba, followed by Samba de Donanna at 10:30 PM with musical versions of Clara Nunes, Tim Maia, Moraes Moreira, Vinicius de Moraes, Wilson Simonal, Jorge Ben Jor, Natiruts, Cazuza, Seu Jorge, among others. Finally at midnight, DJ Marcello Sabre will spin the best of Brazilian dance music.

Rio Scenarium – 7:30 PM

Rua do Lavradio, 20 casa – Centro – Tel: (21) 3147-9000

Entrance: R$30

PUBS & BARS:

Band Lorca @ Lapa Irish Pub (Lapa)

It’s time for Lorca to perform live at Lapa Irish Pub tonight bringing the best of classic tracks from lengendary band, The Clash. Promotions will include two for one on Jagermeister. If you want to hear some great live music while drinking some quality imported beers in a welcoming environment with a friendly crowd, this the place to go.

Lapa Irish Pub – 8PM

Rua Evaristo da Veiga, 147 – Lapa – Tel (21) 2221-7236

Entrance: R$10

Winehouse (Botafogo)

Winehouse is a wine bar run by a British expat that has brought an eclectic range of wines to Rio including a mix of fabulous national wines and international favorites. There is also a great selection of nibbles and cheese boards. For those that aren’t too keen on wine, there is plenty of beer and cocktail options too. Happy hour begins at 5PM and finishes at 8PM.

Winehouse – 5PM

Rua Paulo Barreto, 25 – Botafogo – Tel: (21) 3264-4101

Entrance: FREE

The Lucky Screw American Irish Pub (Copacabana)

Know for its cold, specialty beers, and great atmosphere, The Lucky Screw American Irish Pub also hosts live music every night of the week except for Wednesdays.

The Lucky Screw American Irish Pub – 5PM

Avenida Atlântica, 3056 Loja B – Copacabana – Tel: (21) 98317-5258

Entrance: See venue for more information.

Canastra Bar (Ipanema)

The Canastra Wine Bar in Ipanema offers a great selection of wines and cheeses and is quickly becoming known for its nice atmosphere and friendly service.

Canastra – 6:30 PM

Rua Jangadeiros, 42 Loja B – Ipanema – (21) 99656-1960

Entrance: Free

Shenanigan’s (Ipanema)

With classic pub games like darts and pool, Ipanema’s Shenanigan’s is always a great spot to visit. Happy Hour is dose dupla (two for one) on Thursdays 6PM-8PM.

Shenanigan’s Irish Pub – 6PM

Rua Visconde de Pirajá, 122A (Upstairs) – Ipanema – Tel: (21) 2267-5860

Entrance: See venue for details.

Bar 48 (Ipanema)

Located in the heart of the Ipanema neighborhood, Bar 48 (Quarenta e Oito) is one of the hottest new bars in the city. Owned and operated by French expats, the bar is making a name for itself by hosting live music, DJ sets and by offering a hipster atmosphere and great mixed drinks including caipirinhas.

Bar 48 – 6PM

Rua Teixeira de Melo, 48 – Ipanema – Tel: (21) 2548-8484

Entrance: Free (sometimes with cover charge for live music)

Blue Agave Ipanema (Ipanema)

Blue Agave Ipanema is a great place for good Mexican food, drinks and live sports. It also has English-speaking staff and is a popular tourist hangout. Be sure to check out Blue Agave in Copacabana also for a great night out.

Blue Agave Ipanema – 9PM

Rua Vinicius de Moraes, 68 – Ipanema – Tel: (21) 3592-92717544-5151

Entrance: FREE. Food and drink prices vary.

—

To have an event included in the Nightlife Guide, please email:

events[at]riotimesonline[dot]com.