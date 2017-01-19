- Advertisement -

Thursday’s Rio Nightlife Pick – The legendary British artist, Jesuton that broke into the Brazilian music scene a few years ago will perform live tonight at Teatro Rival. In light of her upcoming album, Home, that will be released in March, Jesuton will perform tracks from her last album Show Me Your Soul as a way of drawing a close to the old and moving on to the new.

Released in 2014, the songs include her interpretations of big names from the soul scene such as Diana Ross, Marvin Gaye, Stevie Wonder, Jackson 5, The Commodores, among other.

LIVE:

Jesuton // Show Me Your Soul (Cinelândia)

British singer Jesuton celebrates her last album, Show Me Your Soul, before she releases her next one in March. It will be a night of her most classic and respected songs. Jesuton will reinterpret the works of famous Motown artists including; Diana Ross, Marvin Gaye, Stevie Wonder, The Jackson 5, and The Commodores, among others.

Teatro Rival Petrobrás – 9PM

R Álvaro Alvim, s/n Subsolo, Cinelândia – Tel: (21) 2240-4469

Entrance: R$20-R$60

CLUBS:

Veneno Disco – Night before the holiday (Botafogo)

The Veneno party is back at Casa da Matriz in Botafogo tonight. Tonight will bring some of Rio’s best DJs including DJs Beto Artista, Sal and Mariana Pinet spin the best of pop, rock, groove and classic hits from the 80s and 90s.

Casa da Matriz – 11PM

Rua Henrique de Novaes, 107 – Botafogo – Tel: (21) 2226-9691 / (21) 2266-1014

Entrance: FREE until midnight. R$30 – R$50 after midnight.

Love Boat Party (Copacabana)

Tonight the New Mariuzinn Copacabana brings a whole different style of party than its usual ones – a boat party. Price includes transfer from the venue to Marina da Gloria where the boat has a capacity of 120 people. There will be an open bar between 11pm and midnight, and a free distribution of mini pizzas. DJ Caue Campean will be spinning the best of house, electric, reggaeton, cumbia, funk carioca and hip hop.

New Mariuzinn Copacabana – 11PM

Avenida Nossa Senhora, 435 – Copacabana– Tel: (21) 2540-8041

Entrance: R$50 – R$80

Noir invites João Brasil and Bernando Malta (Gavea)

Tonight, Palaphita will host the Noir party that brings along special guests João Brasil and Bernando Malta, bringing the best of funk to the swanky venue. There will be a host of black music with current classics in addition to hip hop, R&B and trap. These are two of the biggest names in this genre so expect a big, animated crowd and a lot of fun.

Palaphita Gavea – 10PM

Avenida Bartolomeu Mitre, 1314 – Gavea– Tel: (21) 99982-9195

Entrance: R$0 – R$50. Pay in advance (R$30 – R$50) to avoid queues.

MÚSICA BRASILEIRA:

Salsa and Forró Leviano (Lapa)

The Salsa and Forró party is back at Lapa’s Leviano bar tonight and that means it’s time to dance. The group Mano a Mano will start things off at 8PM on the first floor with their reinterpretations of works by Hector Lavoe, Willie Colón, Rubén Bládes, Ismael Rivera, Eddie Palmieri and Buena Vista Social Club.

Leviano – 9PM

Avenida Mem de Sá, 47 – Lapa – Tel: (21) 2507-5779

Entrance: R$15 – R$25 (Cash only)

Tempero Carioca (Lapa)

Tonight Carioca da Gema will host Tempero Carioca, one of the most authentic roda de sambas in the city. Together they represent some of the most significant samba music in Rio such as Cacique de Ramos, Casa de Bamba (Vila Isabel), Velha Guarda da Portela (Oswaldo Cruz) and Mangueira.

Carioca da Gema – 10PM

Avenida Mem de Sá, 79 – Lapa – Tel: (21) 2221-0043

Entrance: R$25

Ronaldo Gonçalves, Samba de Donanna and DJ Marcello Sabre (Centro)

Ronaldo Gonçalves will start the night at Rio Scenarium at 7:30 PM with the best of samba, followed by Sarah with special guest Mosquito at 10:30 PM with the best of MPB, samba and samba-rock. Finally at midnight, DJ Marcello Sabre will spin the best of Brazilian dance music.

Rio Scenarium – 7:30 PM

Rua do Lavradio, 20 casa – Centro – Tel: (21) 3147-9000

Entrance: R$30

PUBS & BARS:

Blue Agave Ipanema (Ipanema)

Blue Agave Ipanema is a great place for good Mexican food, drinks and live sports. It also has English-speaking staff and is a popular tourist hangout. Be sure to check out Blue Agave in Copacabana also for a great night out.

Blue Agave Ipanema – 9PM

Rua Vinicius de Moraes, 68 – Ipanema – Tel: (21) 3592-92717544-5151

Entrance: FREE. Food and drink prices vary.

Clashing Clouds @ Lapa Irish Pub (Lapa)

It’s time for Clashing Clouds to perform live at Lapa Irish Pub tonight bringing the best of classic tracks from the 80s such as The Cure, Soft Cell, Depech Mode, among others. Promotions will include two for one on Jagermeister. If you want to hear some great live music while drinking some quality imported beers in a welcoming environment with a friendly crowd, this the place to go.

Lapa Irish Pub – 8PM

Rua Evaristo da Veiga, 147 – Lapa – Tel (21) 2221-7236

Entrance: R$10

Winehouse (Botafogo)

Winehouse is a wine bar run by a British expat that has brought an eclectic range of wines to Rio including a mix of fabulous national wines and international favorites. There is also a great selection of nibbles and cheese boards. For those that aren’t too keen on wine, there is plenty of beer and cocktail options too. Happy hour begins at 5PM and finishes at 8PM.

Winehouse – 5PM

Rua Paulo Barreto, 25 – Botafogo – Tel: (21) 3264-4101

Entrance: FREE

The Lucky Screw American Irish Pub (Copacabana)

Know for its cold, specialty beers, and great atmosphere, The Lucky Screw American Irish Pub also hosts live music every night of the week except for Wednesdays.

The Lucky Screw American Irish Pub – 5PM

Avenida Atlântica, 3056, Loja B – Copacabana – Tel: (21) 98317-5258

Entrance: See venue for more information.

Canastra Bar (Ipanema)

The Canastra Wine Bar in Ipanema offers a great selection of wines and cheeses and is quickly becoming known for its nice atmosphere and friendly service.

Canastra – 6:30 PM

Rua Jangadeiros, 42, Loja B – Ipanema – (21) 99656-1960

Entrance: Free

Shenanigan’s (Ipanema)

With classic pub games like darts and pool, Ipanema’s Shenanigan’s is always a great spot to visit. Happy Hour is dose dupla (two for one) on Thursdays 6PM-8PM.

Shenanigan’s Irish Pub – 6PM

Rua Visconde de Pirajá, 122A (Upstairs) – Ipanema – Tel: (21) 2267-5860

Entrance: See venue for details.

Bar 48 (Ipanema)

Located in the heart of the Ipanema neighborhood, Bar 48 (Quarenta e Oito) is one of the hottest new bars in the city. Owned and operated by French expats, the bar is making a name for itself by hosting live music, DJ sets and by offering a hipster atmosphere and great mixed drinks including caipirinhas.

Bar 48 – 6PM

Rua Teixeira de Melo, 48 – Ipanema – Tel: (21) 2548-8484

Entrance: Free (sometimes with cover charge for live music)

