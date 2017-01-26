- Advertisement -

Tuesday’s Rio Nightlife Pick – Kraft Café will host the Sausage Sizzle party today at 6PM in celebration of Australia Day. There will be a free sausage sizzle, plenty of beer and live DJs. This Aussie Cafe and Bistro promises a great party in honor of this once-a-year event in true Aussie-style.

CLUBS:

Veneno Disco (Botafogo)

The Veneno party is back at Casa da Matriz in Botafogo tonight. Tonight will bring some of Rio’s best DJs including DJs Beto Artista, Sal and Mariana Pinet spin the best of pop, rock, groove and classic hits from the 80s and 90s.

Casa da Matriz – 11PM

Rua Henrique de Novaes, 107 – Botafogo – Tel: (21) 2226-9691 / (21) 2266-1014

Entrance: FREE until midnight. R$30 – R$50 after midnight.

Love Boat Party (Copacabana)

Tonight the New Mariuzinn Copacabana brings a whole different style of party than its usual ones – a boat party. Price includes transfer from the venue to Marina da Gloria where the boat has a capacity of 120 people. There will be an open bar between 11pm and midnight, and a free distribution of mini pizzas. DJ Caue Campean will be spinning the best of house, electric, reggaeton, cumbia, funk carioca and hip hop.

New Mariuzinn Copacabana – 11PM

Avenida Nossa Senhora, 435 – Copacabana– Tel: (21) 2540-8041

Entrance: R$50 – R$80

The Blackhaus Crew (Gavea)

Tonight, Palaphita will host a party with live music from The Blackhaus Crew, Luckas and Feijão. Promotions will include two for one on Heinekein until midnight. Avoid queues by buying a ticket in advance (R$20 for women and $40 for men). Or pay at the door which is free for women and R$50 for men.

Palaphita Gavea – 10PM

Avenida Bartolomeu Mitre, 1314 – Gavea– Tel: (21) 99982-9195

Entrance: R$0 – R$50. Pay in advance (R$30 – R$50) to avoid queues.

MÚSICA BRASILEIRA:

Salsa and Forró Leviano (Lapa)

The Salsa and Forró party is back at Lapa’s Leviano bar tonight and that means it’s time to dance. The group Mano a Mano will start things off at 8PM on the first floor with their reinterpretations of works by Hector Lavoe, Willie Colón, Rubén Bládes, Ismael Rivera, Eddie Palmieri and Buena Vista Social Club.

Leviano – 9PM

Avenida Mem de Sá, 47 – Lapa – Tel: (21) 2507-5779

Entrance: R$15 – R$25 (Cash only)

Nelson Feix (Lapa)

Tonight Carioca da Gema will host Nelson Felix, one of the hottest newcomers in the new generation of samba.

Carioca da Gema – 10PM

Avenida Mem de Sá, 79 – Lapa – Tel: (21) 2221-0043

Entrance: R$25

Deborah Vasconcellos, COMANCHES! and DJ Marcello Sabre (Centro)

Deborah Vasconcellos will start the night at Rio Scenarium at 7:30 PM with the best of samba with her smooth voice, followed by COMANCHES! at 10:30 PM with the best electric samba with their versions of samba from the 60s and 70s. Finally at midnight, DJ Marcello Sabre will spin the best of Brazilian dance music.

Rio Scenarium – 7:30 PM

Rua do Lavradio, 20 casa – Centro – Tel: (21) 3147-9000

Entrance: R$30

PUBS & BARS:

Blue Agave Ipanema (Ipanema)

Blue Agave Ipanema is a great place for good Mexican food, drinks and live sports. It also has English-speaking staff and is a popular tourist hangout. Be sure to check out Blue Agave in Copacabana also for a great night out.

Blue Agave Ipanema – 9PM

Rua Vinicius de Moraes, 68 – Ipanema – Tel: (21) 3592-92717544-5151

Entrance: FREE. Food and drink prices vary.

Canastra Bar (Ipanema)

The Canastra Wine Bar in Ipanema offers a great selection of wines and cheeses and is quickly becoming known for its nice atmosphere and friendly service.

Canastra – 6:30 PM

Rua Jangadeiros, 42, Loja B – Ipanema – (21) 99656-1960

Entrance: Free

Shenanigan’s (Ipanema)

With classic pub games like darts and pool, Ipanema’s Shenanigan’s is always a great spot to visit. Happy Hour is dose dupla (two for one) on Thursdays 6PM-8PM.

Shenanigan’s Irish Pub – 6PM

Rua Visconde de Pirajá, 122A (Upstairs) – Ipanema – Tel: (21) 2267-5860

Entrance: See venue for details.

Bar 48 (Ipanema)

Located in the heart of the Ipanema neighborhood, Bar 48 (Quarenta e Oito) is one of the hottest new bars in the city. Owned and operated by French expats, the bar is making a name for itself by hosting live music, DJ sets and by offering a hipster atmosphere and great mixed drinks including caipirinhas.

Bar 48 – 6PM

Rua Teixeira de Melo, 48 – Ipanema – Tel: (21) 2548-8484

Entrance: Free (sometimes with cover charge for live music)

Australia Day @ Kraft Cafe (Ipanema)

Celebrate Australia Day at Kraft Cafe by joining in with their Sausage Sizzle party. Attractions will include a free sausage sizzle, plenty of beer and live DJs.

Kraft Cafe – 6PM

R. Aníbal de Mendonça, 55 – Ipanema, Rio de Janeiro – Tel: (21) 3435-5893

Entrance: FREE

Like a Rolling Stones @ Lapa Irish Pub (Lapa)

It’s time for Like A Rolling Stones to perform live at Lapa Irish Pub tonight bringing the best of classic tracks from the rock scene. Promotions will include two for one on Jagermeister. If you want to hear some great live music while drinking some quality imported beers in a welcoming environment with a friendly crowd, this the place to go.

Lapa Irish Pub – 8PM

Rua Evaristo da Veiga, 147 – Lapa – Tel (21) 2221-7236

Entrance: R$10

Winehouse (Botafogo)

Winehouse is a wine bar run by a British expat that has brought an eclectic range of wines to Rio including a mix of fabulous national wines and international favorites. There is also a great selection of nibbles and cheese boards. For those that aren’t too keen on wine, there is plenty of beer and cocktail options too. Happy hour begins at 5PM and finishes at 8PM.

Winehouse – 5PM

Rua Paulo Barreto, 25 – Botafogo – Tel: (21) 3264-4101

Entrance: FREE

The Lucky Screw American Irish Pub (Copacabana)

Know for its cold, specialty beers, and great atmosphere, The Lucky Screw American Irish Pub also hosts live music every night of the week except for Wednesdays.

The Lucky Screw American Irish Pub – 5PM

Avenida Atlântica, 3056, Loja B – Copacabana – Tel: (21) 98317-5258

Entrance: See venue for more information.