Thursday’s Rio Nightlife Pick – Tonight, Palaphita Gavea brings the first Noir party of the year with plenty of black music, hip hop, trap and R&B. The main event of the night will be special guest, Zedoroque, hip hop mastermind that will be bringing the best hits from the genre.

Promotions include two for one on Heineken until midnight. Doors open at 10PM and is free for women until midnight.

CLUBS:

Veneno Disco + On the Rock (Botafogo)

The Veneno party is back at Casa da Matriz in Botafogo tonight. Tonight will bring some of Rio’s best DJs including DJs Beto Artista, Sal and Mariana Pinet spin the best of pop, rock, groove and classic hits from the 80s and 90s. DJs Wilson Power, Flavio Quest & Kleber Tuma will be on the second dance floor bringing the additional party of the night, On the Rocks.

Casa da Matriz – 11PM

Rua Henrique de Novaes 107, Botafogo – Tel: (21) 2226-9691 / (21) 2266-1014

Entrance: FREE until midnight. R$30 – R$50 after midnight.

Noir invites Zedoroque (Gavea)

Tonight, Palaphita will host the Noir party that brings along special guest, Zedoroque. The first Noir party of the year at Palaphita Gavea will bring a host of black music with current classics in addition to hip hop, R&B and trap. Expect the hip hop of the night to be especially good – invited DJ and musician Zedoroque will be spinning the best and most classic tracks from the genre. Promotions will include two for one on Heinekein until midnight.

Palaphita Gavea – 10PM

Av. Bartolomeu Mitre, 1314 – Gavea– Tel: (21) 99982-9195

Entrance: R$0 – R$50. Pay in advance (R$30 – R$50) to avoid queues.

Girls Night Out (Copacabana)

Tonight the Girls Night Out party returns to New Mariuzinn Copacabana with an open bar from until midnight for girls and free caipirinhas for guys until midnight. DJ Guga Fernandes will be spinning the best of house, deep house, trap, hip hop, funk chic, Latin Rhythms and World Music.

New Mariuzinn Copacabana – 11PM

Avenida Nossa Senhora 435, Copacabana– Tel: (21) 2540-8041

Entrance: R$0 – R$40

MÚSICA BRASILEIRA:

Ronaldo Gonçalves, COMANCHES! and DJ Marcello Sabre (Centro)

Ronaldo Gonçalves will start the night at Rio Scenarium at 7:30 PM with the best of traditional samba, followed by COMANCHES! at 10:30 PM with classic and lively samba tracks from the 60s and 70s. Finally at midnight, DJ Marcello Sabre will spin the best of Brazilian dance music.

Rio Scenarium – 7:30 PM

Rua do Lavradio, 20 casa – Centro – Tel: (21) 3147-9000

Entrance: R$30

Salsa and Forró Leviano (Lapa)

The Salsa and Forró party is back at Lapa’s Leviano bar tonight and that means it’s time to dance. The group Mano a Mano will start things off at 8PM on the first floor with their reinterpretations of works by Hector Lavoe, Willie Colón, Rubén Bládes, Ismael Rivera, Eddie Palmieri and Buena Vista Social Clube.

Leviano – 9PM

Mem de Sá 47, Lapa – Tel: (21) 2507-5779

Entrance: R$15 – R$25 (Cash only)

Tempero Carioca (Lapa)

Tonight Carioca da Gema will host Tempero Carioca, bringing the best of samba that promises to be a fun and lively night.

Carioca da Gema – 10PM

Av. Mem de Sá 79, Lapa – Tel: (21) 2221-0043

Entrance: R$25

PUBS & BARS:

Flashback (Ipanema)

Flashback is a wonderful high-end restaurant with plenty of classical music and photos decorating the walls. Tonight, between 7PM and 9PM the restaurant will serve a happy hour with two for one on caipivodkas and Stella Artois. The caipivodkas are made fresh with either lime, strawberry or passionfruit as well as additional herbs added in for a taste explosion. There is also a great choice of finger foods such as octopus with potatoes and chicken wings in a thai sauce, prepared lovingly by chef, Pierre Landry. For a bigger bite, try the roastbeef baguette.

Flashback – 7PM

Rua Paul Redfern, 33 – Ipanema – Tel: (21) 2274-7657

Entrance: FREE

Winehouse (Botafogo)

Winehouse is a wine bar run by a British expat that has brought an eclectic range of wines to Rio including a mix of fabulous national wines and international favorites. There is also a great selection of nibbles and cheese boards. For those that aren’t too keen on wine, there is plenty of beer and cocktail options too. Happy hour begins at 5PM and finishes at 8PM.

Winehouse – 5PM

Rua Paulo Barreto, 25, Botafogo – Tel: (21) 3264-4101

Entrance: FREE

Canastra Bar (Ipanema)

The Canastra Wine Bar in Ipanema offers a great selection of wines and cheeses and is quickly becoming known for its nice atmosphere and friendly service.

Canastra – 6:30 PM

Rua Jangadeiros, 42 – Loja B, Ipanema – (21) 99656-1960

Entrance: Free

The Lucky Screw American Irish Pub (Copacabana)

Know for its cold, specialty beers, and great atmosphere, The Lucky Screw American Irish Pub also hosts live music every night of the week except for Wednesdays.

The Lucky Screw American Irish Pub – 5PM

Av. Atlântica, 3056, Loja B, Copacabana – Tel: (21) 98317-5258

Entrance: See venue for more information.

Shenanigan’s (Ipanema)

With classic pub games like darts and pool, Ipanema’s Shenanigan’s is always a great spot to visit. Happy Hour is dose dupla (two for one) on Thursdays 6PM-8PM.

Shenanigan’s Irish Pub – 6PM

Rua Visconde de Pirajá 122A (Upstairs), Ipanema – Tel: (21) 2267-5860

Entrance: See venue for details.

Bar 48 (Ipanema)

Located in the heart of the Ipanema neighborhood, Bar 48 (Quarenta e Oito) is one of the hottest new bars in the city. Owned and operated by French expats, the bar is making a name for itself by hosting live music, DJ sets and by offering a hipster atmosphere and great mixed drinks including caipirinhas.

Bar 48 – 6PM

48 Rua Teixeira de Melo – Ipanema – Tel: (21) 2548-8484

Entrance: Free (sometimes with cover charge for live music)

Billy & John @ Lapa Irish Pub (Lapa)

It’s time for Billy & John to perform live at Lapa Irish Pub tonight bringing the best in international pop rock. Promotions will include two for one on Jagermeister. If you want to hear some great live music while drinking some quality imported beers in a welcoming environment with a friendly crowd, this the place to go.

Lapa Irish Pub – 8PM

Rua Evaristo da Veiga 147, Lapa – Tel (21) 2221-7236

Entrance: R$10

—

