Thursday’s Rio Nightlife Pick – The Love Boat Party at Copacabana’s New Mariuzinn will help the party people get the weekend started early.

The party will have an open bar between 11PM and midnight, and will treat visitors to range of party tunes from house and hip-hop to reggaeton, cumbia and funk carioca and hip hop.

Ticket prices start from R$50 and include the transfer from the Copacabana venue to the Marina da Glória, where the boat party begins.

LIVE:

Estudantina Jazz (Centro)

Tonight, musicians Ze Maria (sax), João Nobrega (piano), Guga Pellicciotti (drums) and Gui Narciso (bass) present a show with the best jazz standards at Centro, followed by a DJ who will be spinning the best from the genre from 12AM.

Centro Cultural Estudantina Musical – 8PM

Praça Tiradentes, 79 – Centro – Tel: (21) 98017-2132

Entrance: R$10

Bruschetta Jazz Festival (Centro)

British Nigerian singer Folakemi performs in Centro tonight, bringing a versatile repertoire of jazz, neosoul, blues and reggae through her unique voice.

Jazz In’ – 6PM

Rua Sacadura Cabral, 63 – Centro – Tel: (21) 2253-7916

Entrance: R$20 – R$30

CLUBS:

Veneno Disco Club (Botafogo)

The Veneno party is back at Casa da Matriz in Botafogo tonight, with DJs Mamede & Sal playing on the first floor while DJ Pinet spins on the second floor. As usual, the night promises the best of pop, rock and classics from the 80s, 90s and now, and will also have special promotions on Heineken.

Casa da Matriz – 11PM

Rua Henrique de Novaes, 107 – Botafogo – Tel: (21) 2226-9691 / (21) 2266-1014

Entrance: FREE until midnight. R$30 – R$50 after midnight.

Love Boat Party (Copacabana)

Tonight the New Mariuzinn Copacabana brings a whole different style of party than its usual ones – a boat party. Price includes transfer from the venue to Marina da Gloria where the boat has a capacity of 120 people. There will be an open bar between 11pm and midnight, and a free distribution of mini pizzas. DJ Caue Campean will be spinning the best of house, electric, reggaeton, cumbia, funk carioca and hip hop.

New Mariuzinn Copacabana – 11PM

Avenida Nossa Senhora, 435 – Copacabana– Tel: (21) 2540-8041

Entrance: R$0 – R$40

Noir Special: RV x TUCHO and Rodrigo Ribeiro x TIRRE (Gávea)

Tonight, the Noir party at Palaphita Gávea will bring a host of black music with current classics in addition to hip hop, R&B and trap. Promotions will include two for one on Heineken until midnight.

Palaphita Gávea – 10PM

Avenida Bartolomeu Mitre, 1314 – Gávea– Tel: (21) 99982-9195

Entrance: R$0 – R$50. Pay in advance (R$30 – R$50) to avoid queues.

MÚSICA BRASILEIRA:

Salsa and Forró Leviano (Lapa)

The Salsa and Forró party is back at Lapa’s Leviano bar tonight and that means it’s time to dance. The group Mano a Mano will start things off at 8PM on the first floor with their reinterpretations of works by Hector Lavoe, Willie Colón, Rubén Bládes, Ismael Rivera, Eddie Palmieri and Buena Vista Social Club.

Leviano – 9PM

Avenida Mem de Sá, 47 – Lapa – Tel: (21) 2507-5779

Entrance: R$15 – R$25 (Cash only)

Tempero Carioca (Lapa)

Tonight Carioca da Gema will host Tempero Carioca, with veteran samba musicians performing a true roda de samba at Carioca da Gema.

Carioca da Gema – 10PM

Avenida Mem de Sá, 79 – Lapa – Tel: (21) 2221-0043

Entrance: R$25

Renato da Rocinha (Centro)

Singer Renato da Rocinha performs at Rio Scenarium tonight. He will visit samba classics and present authentic compositions in a very lively show. Also make sure not to miss Everardo Rodrigues’s samba show at 7:30 PM.

Rio Scenarium – 10:30 PM

Rua do Lavradio, 20 casa – Centro – Tel: (21) 3147-9000

Entrance: R$30

Samuca e a Selva (Cosme Velho)

Good Brazilian independent music in one of the coolest neighborhoods in Rio. Along with nine musicians, singer Samuel Samuca promises a great performance tonight, making you dance all night long.

Galpão Ladeira das Artes – 6:30 PM

Rua Conselheiro Lampreia, 225 – Cosme Velho – Tel: (21) 98031-8142

Entrance: R$25

PUBS & BARS:

Lapa Irish Pub (Lapa)

If you want to hear some great live music while drinking some quality imported beers in a welcoming environment with a friendly crowd, this the place to go.

Lapa Irish Pub – 8PM

Rua Evaristo da Veiga, 147 – Lapa – Tel (21) 2221-7236

Entrance: R$10

Winehouse (Botafogo)

Winehouse is a wine bar run by a British expat that has brought an eclectic range of wines to Rio including a mix of fabulous national wines and international favorites. There is also a great selection of nibbles and cheese boards. For those that aren’t too keen on wine, there is plenty of beer and cocktail options too. Happy hour begins at 5PM and finishes at 8PM.

Winehouse – 5PM

Rua Paulo Barreto, 25 – Botafogo – Tel: (21) 3264-4101

Entrance: FREE

Canastra Bar (Ipanema)

The Canastra Wine Bar in Ipanema offers a great selection of wines and cheeses and is quickly becoming known for its nice atmosphere and friendly service.

Canastra – 6:30 PM

Rua Jangadeiros, 42, Loja B – Ipanema – (21) 99656-1960

Entrance: Free

Shenanigan’s (Ipanema)

With classic pub games like darts and pool, Ipanema’s Shenanigan’s is always a great spot to visit. Happy Hour is dose dupla (two for one) on Thursdays 6PM-8PM.

Shenanigan’s Irish Pub – 6PM

Rua Visconde de Pirajá, 122A (Upstairs) – Ipanema – Tel: (21) 2267-5860

Entrance: See venue for details.

Blue Agave Ipanema (Ipanema)

Blue Agave Ipanema is a great place for good Mexican food, drinks and live sports. It also has English-speaking staff and is a popular tourist hangout. Be sure to check out Blue Agave in Copacabana also for a great night out.

Blue Agave Ipanema – 9PM

Rua Vinicius de Moraes, 68 – Ipanema – Tel: (21) 3592-92717544-5151

Entrance: FREE. Food and drink prices vary.

Yndú Lounge (Leblon)

With chilled out vibes during the week and a selection of top DJs playing shows at the weekends, the newly-opened Yndú Lounge in Ipanema is a great option to kick back. With a selection of drinks and tapas, the bar is quickly becoming one of Leblon’s best watering holes.

Yndú Lounge – 6PM

Rua Ataulfo de Paiva, 1321 – Leblon – Tel: (21) 3083-6486

Entrance: FREE

