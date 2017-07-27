- Advertisement -

Thursday’s Rio Nightlife Pick – The best pop rock from the 1980s and 1990s lands in Botafogo tonight, as Veneno Disco Club party returns to Casa da Matriz.

Starting from 11PM, DJs Beto Artista and Pinet & Salt run the first dance floor, spinning a great selection of pop, rock and groove from the 1980s.

On the second floor, guest DJs from the 90’s Bitch party play the coolest hits from the 1990s all night long.

LIVE:

Piazzolla in Rio (Lapa)

Tonight, musicians Roberto Rutigliano (drums), Marcos Amorin (guitar), Facundo Estefanell (counterbass) and Márcio Sanchez (violin) pays hommage to Astor Piazzolla, one of the most renowned Argentine tango composers and “bandoneón” players.

TriboZ – 9PM

Rua Conde de Lages, 19 – Lapa – Tel: (21) 2210-0366

Entrance: R$30

Rene Ferrer Trio (Leme)

Singer, multi-instrumentalist and composer Rene Ferrer invites the audience to a musical trip to the Caribbean. Relative of Buena Vista Social Club’s Ibrahim Ferrer, Rene Ferrer presents his authentic compositions of Cuban music, all seasoned with the Brazilian spice.

Gaia Art & Café – 7PM

Rua Gustavo Sampaio, 323 – Leme – Tel: (21) 2244-3306

Entrance: see venue for details

CLUBS:

Veneno Disco Club (Botafogo)

The Veneno party is back at Casa da Matriz in Botafogo tonight, with DJs Beto Artista and Pinet & Sal playing on the first floor while DJs from the 90’s bitch party spins on the second floor. As usual, the night promises the best of pop, rock and classics from the 80s, 90s and now.

Casa da Matriz – 11PM

Rua Henrique de Novaes, 107 – Botafogo – Tel: (21) 2226-9691 / (21) 2266-1014

Entrance: FREE until midnight. R$30 – R$50 after midnight.

Love Boat Party (Copacabana)

Tonight the New Mariuzinn Copacabana brings a whole different style of party than its usual ones – a boat party. Price includes transfer from the venue to Marina da Gloria where the boat has a capacity of 120 people. There will be an open bar between 11pm and midnight, and a free distribution of mini pizzas. DJ Caue Campean will be spinning the best of house, electric, reggaeton, cumbia, funk carioca and hip hop.

New Mariuzinn Copacabana – 11PM

Avenida Nossa Senhora, 435 – Copacabana – Tel: (21) 2540-8041

Entrance: R$0 – R$40

Winter and Stars (Gávea)

Tonight, Palaphita will host the Winter and Stars party. The line-up includes four DJs spinning the best international and Brazilian hits, double doses on wine bottles and free cheese and chocolate fondue until midnight.

Palaphita Gávea – 10PM

Avenida Bartolomeu Mitre, 1314 – Gávea – Tel: (21) 99982-9195

Entrance: R$0 – R$50

MÚSICA BRASILEIRA:

Salsa and Forró Leviano (Lapa)

The salsa and forró party is back at Lapa’s Leviano bar tonight and that means it’s time to dance. The group Mano a Mano will start things off at 8PM on the first floor with their reinterpretations of works by Hector Lavoe, Willie Colón, Rubén Bládes, Ismael Rivera, Eddie Palmieri and Buena Vista Social Club.

Leviano – 9PM

Avenida Mem de Sá, 47 – Lapa – Tel: (21) 2507-5779

Entrance: R$15 – R$25 (Cash only)

Nelson Félix (Lapa)

Tonight Carioca da Gema will host the singer Nelson Félix, who will involve the audience with the most classic samba compositions.

Carioca da Gema – 10PM

Avenida Mem de Sá, 79 – Lapa – Tel: (21) 2221-0043

Entrance: R$25

PUBS & BARS:

Lapa Irish Pub (Lapa)

If you want to hear some great live music while drinking some quality imported beers in a welcoming environment with a friendly crowd, this the place to go.

Lapa Irish Pub – 8PM

Rua Evaristo da Veiga, 147 – Lapa – Tel (21) 2221-7236

Entrance: R$10

Winehouse (Botafogo)

Winehouse is a wine bar run by a British expat that has brought an eclectic range of wines to Rio including a mix of fabulous national wines and international favorites. There is also a great selection of nibbles and cheese boards. For those that aren’t too keen on wine, there is plenty of beer and cocktail options too. Happy hour begins at 5PM and finishes at 8PM.

Winehouse – 5PM

Rua Paulo Barreto, 25 – Botafogo – Tel: (21) 3264-4101

Entrance: FREE

Canastra Bar (Ipanema)

The Canastra Wine Bar in Ipanema offers a great selection of wines and cheeses and is quickly becoming known for its nice atmosphere and friendly service.

Canastra – 6:30 PM

Rua Jangadeiros, 42, Loja B – Ipanema – (21) 99656-1960

Entrance: Free

Blue Agave Ipanema (Ipanema)

Blue Agave Ipanema is a great place for good Mexican food, drinks and live sports. It also has English-speaking staff and is a popular tourist hangout. Be sure to check out Blue Agave in Copacabana also for a great night out.

Blue Agave Ipanema – 9PM

Rua Vinicius de Moraes, 68 – Ipanema – Tel: (21) 3592-92717544-5151

Entrance: FREE. Food and drink prices vary.

Yndú Lounge (Leblon)

With chilled out vibes during the week and a selection of top DJs playing shows at the weekends, the newly-opened Yndú Lounge in Ipanema is a great option to kick back. With a selection of drinks and tapas, the bar is quickly becoming one of Leblon’s best watering holes.

Yndú Lounge – 6PM

Rua Ataulfo de Paiva, 1321 – Leblon – Tel: (21) 3083-6486

Entrance: FREE

