Thursday’s Rio Nightlife Pick – The Love Boat Party at Copacabana’s New Mariuzinn will help anyone get ready for the weekend.

The party will have an open bar between 11PM and midnight, and DJ Caue Campean (photo) will spin a range of party tunes, from house and hip-hop to reggaeton, cumbia, funk carioca and hip hop.

Ticket prices start from R$50 and include the transfer from the Copacabana venue to the Marina da Glória, where the boat party begins.

LIVE:

Tacy Campos (Botafogo)

Tonight is the Baile du Bom at Jungle Garden Pub where host singer Tacy Campos will present a pop interpretation of Brazilian rock band Legião Urbana.

Jungle Garden Pub – 6PM

Rua Martins Ferreira, 48 – Botafogo – Tel: (21) 2537-2191

Entrance: R$10 – R$20

Bruno Cosentino (Ipanema)

Tonight the singer Bruno Cosentino presents his first album at Teatro Ipanema, bringing a sophisticated and poetic pop music to the audience.

Teatro Ipanema – 8:30 PM

Rua Prudente de Morais, 824 – Ipanema – Tel: (21) 2267-3750

Entrance: see venue to check details

CLUBS:

Tour (Centro)

The best of funk, pop, reggaeton and hip hop lands in Centro tonight. The Tour party invites DJs Léo Braz, Gley, Cleon, Vino, Emerson Henrique, Bubu and Zubat to spin the hottest from the genres all night long.

Espaço XV – 8PM

Travessa do Comércio, 113 – Centro

Entrance: FREE

Veneno Disco Club + Rockaway (Botafogo)

The Veneno party is back at Casa da Matriz in Botafogo tonight, with DJs Beto Artista, Pinet Sal playing on the first floor while DJs from the Rockaway party spin on the second floor. As usual, the night promises the best of pop, rock and classics from the 80s, 90s.

Casa da Matriz – 11PM

Rua Henrique de Novaes, 107 – Botafogo – Tel: (21) 2226-9691 / (21) 2266-1014

Entrance: FREE until midnight. R$30 – R$50 after midnight.

Love Boat Party (Copacabana)

Tonight the New Mariuzinn Copacabana brings a whole different style of party than its usual ones – a boat party. Price includes transfer from the venue to Marina da Gloria where the boat has a capacity of 120 people. There will be an open bar between 11pm and midnight, and a free distribution of mini pizzas. DJ Caue Campean will be spinning the best of house, electric, reggaeton, cumbia, funk carioca and hip hop.

New Mariuzinn Copacabana – 11PM

Avenida Nossa Senhora, 435 – Copacabana– Tel: (21) 2540-8041

Entrance: R$0 – R$40

Hora Extra: Palaphita Quinta (Gavea)

Tonight, Palaphita will host the Hora Extra party with resident DJ Silvio Rio. Also, group Familia S.A. will run the best live samba and pagode music. Promotions will include two for one on Heineken until midnight.

Palaphita Gavea – 10PM

Avenida Bartolomeu Mitre, 1314 – Gavea– Tel: (21) 99982-9195

Entrance: R$0 – R$50. Pay in advance (R$30 – R$50) to avoid queues.

MÚSICA BRASILEIRA:

Salsa and Forró Leviano (Lapa)

The Salsa and Forró party is back at Lapa’s Leviano bar tonight and that means it’s time to dance. The group Mano a Mano will start things off at 8PM on the first floor with their reinterpretations of works by Hector Lavoe, Willie Colón, Rubén Bládes, Ismael Rivera, Eddie Palmieri and Buena Vista Social Club.

Leviano – 9PM

Avenida Mem de Sá, 47 – Lapa – Tel: (21) 2507-5779

Entrance: R$15 – R$25 (Cash only)

Tempero Carioca (Lapa)

Tonight Carioca da Gema will host Tempero Carioca, with veteran samba musicians performing a true roda de samba at Carioca da Gema.

Carioca da Gema – 10PM

Avenida Mem de Sá, 79 – Lapa – Tel: (21) 2221-0043

Entrance: R$25

Rodrigo Drade and Fátima Gaspar (Centro)

Tonight, Rodrigo Drade will start the evening at Rio Scenarium from 7:30 PM, bringing renditions of some of the most famous Brazilian works by Baden Powell, Chico Buarque, Vinicius de Moraes, among others. Later on in the evening, Fátima Gaspar performs, followed by DJ Marcello Sabre, spinning the best of Brazilian dance music from midnight.

Rio Scenarium – 7:30 PM

Rua do Lavradio, 20 casa – Centro – Tel: (21) 3147-9000

Entrance: R$30

Wesley Safadão (Lagoa)

The greatest name from Brazilian Sertanejo Universitário (Brazil’s pop folk music), Wesley Safadão, goes up on Monte Líbano’s stage tonight, with a repertoire that includes hits like “Aquele 1%” (That 1%).

Monte Líbano – 10PM

Avenida Borges de Medeiros, 701 – Lagoa – Tel: (21) 2512-8833

Entrance: see venue to check details

PUBS & BARS:

Lapa Irish Pub (Lapa)

If you want to hear some great live music while drinking some quality imported beers in a welcoming environment with a friendly crowd, this the place to go.

Lapa Irish Pub – 8PM

Rua Evaristo da Veiga, 147 – Lapa – Tel (21) 2221-7236

Entrance: R$10

Winehouse (Botafogo)

Winehouse is a wine bar run by a British expat that has brought an eclectic range of wines to Rio including a mix of fabulous national wines and international favorites. There is also a great selection of nibbles and cheese boards. For those that aren’t too keen on wine, there is plenty of beer and cocktail options too. Happy hour begins at 5PM and finishes at 8PM.

Winehouse – 5PM

Rua Paulo Barreto, 25 – Botafogo – Tel: (21) 3264-4101

Entrance: FREE

The Lucky Screw American Irish Pub (Copacabana)

Know for its cold, specialty beers, and great atmosphere, The Lucky Screw American Irish Pub also hosts live music every night of the week.

The Lucky Screw American Irish Pub – 5PM

Avenida Atlântica, 3056, Loja B – Copacabana – Tel: (21) 98317-5258

Entrance: See venue for more information.

Shenanigan’s (Ipanema)

With classic pub games like darts and pool, Ipanema’s Shenanigan’s is always a great spot to visit. Happy Hour is dose dupla (two for one) on Thursdays 6PM-8PM.

Shenanigan’s Irish Pub – 6PM

Rua Visconde de Pirajá, 122A (Upstairs) – Ipanema – Tel: (21) 2267-5860

Entrance: See venue for details.

Blue Agave Ipanema (Ipanema)

Blue Agave Ipanema is a great place for good Mexican food, drinks and live sports. It also has English-speaking staff and is a popular tourist hangout. Be sure to check out Blue Agave in Copacabana also for a great night out.

Blue Agave Ipanema – 9PM

Rua Vinicius de Moraes, 68 – Ipanema – Tel: (21) 3592-92717544-5151

Entrance: FREE. Food and drink prices vary.

Yndú Lounge (Leblon)

With chilled out vibes during the week and a selection of top DJs playing shows at the weekends, the newly-opened Yndú Lounge in Ipanema is a great option to kick back. With a selection of drinks and tapas, the bar is quickly becoming one of Leblon’s best watering holes.

Yndú Lounge – 6PM

Rua Ataulfo de Paiva, 1321 – Leblon – Tel: (21) 3083-6486

Entrance: FREE

—

