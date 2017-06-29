- Advertisement -

Thursday’s Rio Nightlife Pick – Tonight the American pop singer Ariana Grande performs at Jeunesse Arena, in Barra da Tijuca, at 8PM.

Having started in the music industry in 2013, the young artist’s career already includes partnerships with big names from the pop/hip hop scene, like Nicki Minaj, The Weeknd, Jessie J and Iggy Azalea.

The show promises to bring Ariana’s trendiest hits, like “Problem”, “Side to side”, “Break Free” and “Love me harder”.

LIVE:

Special Pearl Jam (Tijuca)

Tonight, band Made in Rock lands at Botto Bar to perform a show specially dedicated to the epic band Pearl Jam. The night also promises a tribute to Chris Cornell, one of the grunge movement creators.

Botto Bar – 7:30 PM

Rua Barão de Iguatemi, 205 – Tijuca – Tel: (21) 2502-0652

Entrance: R$20

Ariana Grande (Barra)

One of the most famous artists of the contemporary pop music, American singer Ariana Grande performs a big show tonight at Jeunesse Arena, in Barra, presenting her greatest singles.

Jeunesse Arena – 8PM

Avenida Abelardo Bueno, 3401 – Barra – Tel: (21) 2430-1750

Entrance: see venue for price details

CLUBS:

Veneno + Beats (Botafogo)

The Veneno party is back at Casa da Matriz in Botafogo tonight, with DJs Mamede & Sal playing on the first floor while DJ Pinet spins on the second floor. As usual, the night promises the best of pop, rock and classics from the 80s, 90s and now, and will also have special promotions on Heineken.

Casa da Matriz – 11PM

Rua Henrique de Novaes, 107 – Botafogo – Tel: (21) 2226-9691 / (21) 2266-1014

Entrance: FREE until midnight. R$30 – R$50 after midnight.

Mureta Black (Leme)

It’s hip hop time at Mureta do Leme tonight, with DJs Lulinha, Drope and Nicko spinning the best of the genre in this outdoor beach party.

Mureta do Leme – 6PM

Avenida Atlântica, Caminho dos Pescadores (The Fishers’ Way) – Leme

Entrance: FREE

Love Boat Party (Copacabana)

Tonight the New Mariuzinn Copacabana brings a whole different style of party than its usual ones – a boat party. Price includes transfer from the venue to Marina da Gloria where the boat has a capacity of 120 people. There will be an open bar between 11pm and midnight, and a free distribution of mini pizzas. DJ Caue Campean will be spinning the best of house, electric, reggaeton, cumbia, funk carioca and hip hop.

New Mariuzinn Copacabana – 11PM

Avenida Nossa Senhora, 435 – Copacabana– Tel: (21) 2540-8041

Entrance: R$0 – R$40

MÚSICA BRASILEIRA:

Pedro Luís (Centro)

This evening, the founder of Carnaval bloc Monobloco performs at Espaço BNDES with a minimalist show, where he brings his authentic compositions to the audience.

Espaço BNDES – 7PM

Avenida Chile, 100 – Centro – Tel: (21) 2052-7001

Entrance: FREE

Márcio Ariel Trio and Marcos Sacramento (Centro)

Tonight, Márcio Ariel Trio will start the evening at Rio Scenarium from 7:30 PM, bringing classic chorinho and bossa nova. Later on in the evening, Marcos Sacramento presents the best of samba.

Rio Scenarium – 7:30 PM

Rua do Lavradio, 20 casa – Centro – Tel: (21) 3147-9000

Entrance: R$30

Salsa and Forró Leviano (Lapa)

The Salsa and Forró party is back at Lapa’s Leviano bar tonight and that means it’s time to dance. The group Mano a Mano will start things off at 8PM on the first floor with their reinterpretations of works by Hector Lavoe, Willie Colón, Rubén Bládes, Ismael Rivera, Eddie Palmieri and Buena Vista Social Club.

Leviano – 9PM

Avenida Mem de Sá, 47 – Lapa – Tel: (21) 2507-5779

Entrance: R$15 – R$25 (Cash only)

Ananda Fabres and Jean Charnaux (Lapa)

The show with singer Ananda Fabres and instrumentalist Jean Charnaux brings the best of forró with a hare krishna music influence.

Bar Semente – 10PM

Rua Evaristo da Veiga, 149 – Lapa – Tel: (21) 2507-5188

Entrance: R$30

PUBS & BARS:

Lapa Irish Pub (Lapa)

If you want to hear some great live music while drinking some quality imported beers in a welcoming environment with a friendly crowd, this the place to go.

Lapa Irish Pub – 8PM

Rua Evaristo da Veiga, 147 – Lapa – Tel (21) 2221-7236

Entrance: R$10

Winehouse (Botafogo)

Winehouse is a wine bar run by a British expat that has brought an eclectic range of wines to Rio including a mix of fabulous national wines and international favorites. There is also a great selection of nibbles and cheese boards. For those that aren’t too keen on wine, there is plenty of beer and cocktail options too. Happy hour begins at 5PM and finishes at 8PM.

Winehouse – 5PM

Rua Paulo Barreto, 25 – Botafogo – Tel: (21) 3264-4101

Entrance: FREE

The Lucky Screw American Irish Pub (Copacabana)

Know for its cold, specialty beers, and great atmosphere, The Lucky Screw American Irish Pub also hosts live music every night of the week.

The Lucky Screw American Irish Pub – 5PM

Avenida Atlântica, 3056, Loja B – Copacabana – Tel: (21) 98317-5258

Entrance: See venue for more information.

Blue Agave Ipanema (Ipanema)

Blue Agave Ipanema is a great place for good Mexican food, drinks and live sports. It also has English-speaking staff and is a popular expat hangout. Be sure to check out Blue Agave in Copacabana also for a great night out.

Blue Agave Ipanema – 9PM

Rua Vinicius de Moraes, 68 – Ipanema – Tel: (21) 3592-92717544-5151

Entrance: FREE. Food and drink prices vary.

Yndú Lounge (Leblon)

With chilled out vibes during the week and a selection of top DJs playing shows at the weekends, the newly-opened Yndú Lounge in Ipanema is a great option to kick back. With a selection of drinks and tapas, the bar is quickly becoming one of Leblon’s best watering holes.

Yndú Lounge – 6PM

Rua Ataulfo de Paiva, 1321 – Leblon – Tel: (21) 3083-6486

Entrance: FREE

—

To have an event included in the Nightlife Guide, please email:

events[at]riotimesonline[dot]com.