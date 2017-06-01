- Advertisement -



Thursday’s Rio Nightlife Pick – The Love Boat Party at Copacabana’s New Mariuzinn will help anyone get ready for the weekend.

The party will have an open bar between 11PM and midnight, and will treat visitors to range of party tunes from house and hip-hop to reggaeton, cumbia and funk carioca and hip hop.

Ticket prices start from R$50 and include the transfer from the Copacabana venue to the Marina da Glória, where the boat party begins.

LIVE:

Brutal Crew, Rashid and Godô (Méier)

Tonight, group Brutal Crew invites to Imperator stage rapper Rashid. Followed by Dj Mr. Brown and backing vocal Godô, Rashid will present a diverse repertoire that mixes rap to other music genres. The night will include other attractions, like a MC battle.

Imperator Centro Cultural João Nogueira – 7PM

Rua Dias da Cruz, 170 – Méier – Tel: (21) 2597-3897

Entrance: R$20 – R$40

Yuval Ben Lior Jazz Band (Botafogo)

Guitar player Yuval ben Lior and his band present compositions from his project “Caminhos” (Paths), which mixes renowned standard jazz music with a contemporary, soft, elegant concept.

Olho da Rua – 8PM

Rua Bambina, 6 – Botafogo – Tel: (21) 3178-6601

Entrance: R$15 – R$20

CLUBS:

Veneno Disco Club (Botafogo)

The Veneno party is back at Casa da Matriz in Botafogo tonight, with DJs Mamede & Sal playing on the first floor while DJ Pinet spins on the second floor. As usual, the night promises the best of pop, rock and classics from the 80s, 90s and now, and will also have special promotions on Heineken.

Casa da Matriz – 11PM

Rua Henrique de Novaes, 107 – Botafogo – Tel: (21) 2226-9691 / (21) 2266-1014

Entrance: FREE until midnight. R$30 – R$50 after midnight.

Baile do Saddam (Copacabana)

Having Saddam as the special guest DJ, the party promises to make your night an incredible one. Besides DJ Saddam, Pachu, Rapha Lima and Zedoroque will play rock, indie and pop music on Fosfobox’ underground floor. DJs Fernando Muzi, Paulo Calmo and Eletrobrase will play electro music on the bar floor. Free Catuaba shot until 1AM.

Fosfobox – 11:30 PM

Rua Siqueira Campos, 143 – Copacabana – Tel: (21) 2548-7498

Entrance: R$0 – R$20

Love Boat Party (Copacabana)

Tonight the New Mariuzinn Copacabana brings a whole different style of party than its usual ones – a boat party. Price includes transfer from the venue to Marina da Gloria where the boat has a capacity of 120 people. There will be an open bar between 11pm and midnight, and a free distribution of mini pizzas. DJ Caue Campean will be spinning the best of house, electric, reggaeton, cumbia, funk carioca and hip hop.

New Mariuzinn Copacabana – 11PM

Avenida Nossa Senhora, 435 – Copacabana– Tel: (21) 2540-8041

Entrance: R$0 – R$40

Noir: Palaphita Quinta (Gavea)

Tonight, Palaphita will host the Noir party with resident DJ Silvio Rio. The Noir at Palaphita Gavea will bring a host of black music with current classics in addition to hip hop, R&B and trap. Promotions will include two for one on Heineken until midnight.

Palaphita Gavea – 10PM

Avenida Bartolomeu Mitre, 1314 – Gavea– Tel: (21) 99982-9195

Entrance: R$0 – R$50. Pay in advance (R$30 – R$50) to avoid queues.

MÚSICA BRASILEIRA:

Salsa and Forró Leviano (Lapa)

The Salsa and Forró party is back at Lapa’s Leviano bar tonight and that means it’s time to dance. The group Mano a Mano will start things off at 8PM on the first floor with their reinterpretations of works by Hector Lavoe, Willie Colón, Rubén Bládes, Ismael Rivera, Eddie Palmieri and Buena Vista Social Club.

Leviano – 9PM

Avenida Mem de Sá, 47 – Lapa – Tel: (21) 2507-5779

Entrance: R$15 – R$25 (Cash only)

Nelson Felix (Lapa)

Singer Nelson Felix brings the best quality of samba music to Carioca da Gema tonight, with a repertoire that includes João Nogueira, Band Powell and Elton Medeiros.

Carioca da Gema – 10PM

Avenida Mem de Sá, 79 – Lapa – Tel: (21) 2221-0043

Entrance: R$25

PUBS & BARS:

Lapa Irish Pub (Lapa)

If you want to hear some great live music while drinking some quality imported beers in a welcoming environment with a friendly crowd in the cultural epicenter of Lapa, this the place to go.

Lapa Irish Pub – 8PM

Rua Evaristo da Veiga, 147 – Lapa – Tel (21) 2221-7236

Entrance: R$10

The Lucky Screw American Irish Pub (Copacabana)

Know for its cold, specialty beers, and great atmosphere, The Lucky Screw American Irish Pub also hosts live music every night of the week.

The Lucky Screw American Irish Pub – 5PM

Avenida Atlântica, 3056, Loja B – Copacabana – Tel: (21) 98317-5258

Entrance: See venue for more information.

Blue Agave Ipanema (Ipanema)

Blue Agave Ipanema is a great place for good Mexican food, drinks and live sports. It also has English-speaking staff and is a popular tourist hangout. Be sure to check out Blue Agave in Copacabana also for a great night out.

Blue Agave Ipanema – 9PM

Rua Vinicius de Moraes, 68 – Ipanema – Tel: (21) 3592-92717544-5151

Entrance: FREE. Food and drink prices vary.

Yndú Lounge (Leblon)

With chilled out vibes during the week and a selection of top DJs playing shows at the weekends, the newly-opened Yndú Lounge in Ipanema is a great option to kick back. With a selection of drinks and tapas, the bar is quickly becoming one of Leblon’s best watering holes.

Yndú Lounge – 6PM

Rua Ataulfo de Paiva, 1321 – Leblon – Tel: (21) 3083-6486

Entrance: FREE

—

To have an event included in the Nightlife Guide, please email:

events[at]riotimesonline[dot]com.