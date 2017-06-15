- Advertisement -

Thursday’s Rio Nightlife Pick – The Love Boat Party at Copacabana’s New Mariuzinn will help anyone get ready for the weekend.

The party will have an open bar between 11PM and midnight, and will treat visitors to range of party tunes from house and hip-hop to reggaeton, cumbia and funk carioca and hip hop.

Ticket prices start from R$50 and include the transfer from the Copacabana venue to the Marina da Glória, where the boat party begins.

LIVE:

Santarosa and Terno Rei (Centro)

An alternative double show happens tonight at Motim with band Santarosa, which brings to the stage its shoegaze and post-rock influences, and Terno Rei, which presents its melancholic dream pop.

Motim – 6PM

Rua Julia Lopes de Almeida, 10/302 – Centro – Tel: (21) 97002-6875

Entrance: R$10

Jazz Out – Lena Pablo (Lapa)

Jazz Out project returns to Vila Galé Hotel with singer Lena Pablo, who will bring to the audience a sophisticated repertoire of jazz, bossa nova, soul and R&B.

Hotel Vila Galé – 7PM

Rua do Riachuelo, 124 – Lapa – Tel: (21) 2252-7203

Entrance: R$20 – R$30

Cachimbo Jazz Clube (Botafogo)

Tonight, good time is guaranteed with Edu Neves and its band, who will bring to Botafogo the best selection of Latin jazz music.

Vizinha 123 – 8PM

Rua Henrique Novaes, 123 – Botafogo – Tel: (21) 2226-9691

Entrance: R$15- R$20

CLUBS:

Elas (Centro)

A party specially dedicated to all women. Open bar from 9PM to 11PM for the ladies. Running the floor will be DJs Larissa Busch, Bruna Lennon, Carol Emmerick, Camilla Brunetta, among many others.

Sacadura 135 – 9PM

Rua Sacadura Cabral, 135 – Centro – Tel: (21) 2253-1020

Entrance: see venue for price details

Veneno Disco Club (Botafogo)

The Veneno party is back at Casa da Matriz in Botafogo tonight, with DJs Mamede & Sal playing on the first floor while DJ Pinet spins on the second floor. As usual, the night promises the best of pop, rock and classics from the 80s, 90s and now, and will also have special promotions on Heineken.

Casa da Matriz – 11PM

Rua Henrique de Novaes, 107 – Botafogo – Tel: (21) 2226-9691 / (21) 2266-1014

Entrance: FREE until midnight. R$30 – R$50 after midnight.

Love Boat Party (Copacabana)

Tonight the New Mariuzinn Copacabana brings a whole different style of party than its usual ones – a boat party. Price includes transfer from the venue to Marina da Gloria where the boat has a capacity of 120 people. There will be an open bar between 11pm and midnight, and a free distribution of mini pizzas. DJ Caue Campean will be spinning the best of house, electric, reggaeton, cumbia, funk carioca and hip hop.

New Mariuzinn Copacabana – 11PM

Avenida Nossa Senhora, 435 – Copacabana– Tel: (21) 2540-8041

Entrance: R$0 – R$40

MÚSICA BRASILEIRA:

Salsa and Forró Leviano (Lapa)

The Salsa and Forró party is back at Lapa’s Leviano bar tonight and that means it’s time to dance. The group Mano a Mano will start things off at 8PM on the first floor with their reinterpretations of works by Hector Lavoe, Willie Colón, Rubén Bládes, Ismael Rivera, Eddie Palmieri and Buena Vista Social Club.

Leviano – 9PM

Avenida Mem de Sá, 47 – Lapa – Tel: (21) 2507-5779

Entrance: R$15 – R$25 (Cash only)

Nelson Félix (Lapa)

Tonight Carioca da Gema will host the singer Nelson Félix, who will involve the audience with the most classic samba compositions.

Carioca da Gema – 10PM

Avenida Mem de Sá, 79 – Lapa – Tel: (21) 2221-0043

Entrance: R$25

Baque de Samba (Laranjeiras)

An authentic roda de samba will take place in Laranjeiras this afternoon, with veteran musicians playing compositions from big names from the samba, like Elza, Jovelina, Cartola, Luiz Carlos da Vila, Almir Guineto, João Nogueira, among many others.

Cardosão – 3:30 PM

Rua Cardoso Júnior, 312 – Laranjeiras

Entrance: FREE

PUBS & BARS:

Lapa Irish Pub (Lapa)

If you want to hear some great live music while drinking some quality imported beers in a welcoming environment with a friendly crowd, Lapa Irish Pub the place to go.

Lapa Irish Pub – 8PM

Rua Evaristo da Veiga, 147 – Lapa – Tel (21) 2221-7236

Entrance: R$10

Winehouse (Botafogo)

Winehouse is a wine bar run by a British expat that has brought an eclectic range of wines to Rio including a mix of fabulous national wines and international favorites. There is also a great selection of nibbles and cheese boards. For those that aren’t too keen on wine, there is plenty of beer and cocktail options too. Happy hour begins at 5PM and finishes at 8PM.

Winehouse – 5PM

Rua Paulo Barreto, 25 – Botafogo – Tel: (21) 3264-4101

Entrance: FREE

The Lucky Screw American Irish Pub (Copacabana)

Know for its cold, specialty beers, and great atmosphere, The Lucky Screw American Irish Pub also hosts live music every night of the week.

The Lucky Screw American Irish Pub – 5PM

Avenida Atlântica, 3056, Loja B – Copacabana – Tel: (21) 98317-5258

Entrance: See venue for more information.

Blue Agave Ipanema (Ipanema)

Blue Agave Ipanema is a great place for good Mexican food, drinks and live sports. It also has English-speaking staff and is a popular expat hangout. Be sure to check out Blue Agave in Copacabana also for a great night out.

Blue Agave Ipanema – 9PM

Rua Vinicius de Moraes, 68 – Ipanema – Tel: (21) 3592-92717544-5151

Entrance: FREE. Food and drink prices vary.

Yndú Lounge (Leblon)

With chilled out vibes during the week and a selection of top DJs playing shows at the weekends, the newly-opened Yndú Lounge in Ipanema is a great option to kick back. With a selection of drinks and tapas, the bar is quickly becoming one of Leblon’s best watering holes.

Yndú Lounge – 6PM

Rua Ataulfo de Paiva, 1321 – Leblon – Tel: (21) 3083-6486

Entrance: FREE

